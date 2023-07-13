Travelers Championship Golf

GULLANE, Scotland — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan returns to work next week and some top players believe he has to regain their trust after leaving members in the dark over an about-face deal with the Saudi Arabia wealth fund behind LIV Golf.

"I'd say he has a lot of tough questions to answer in his return," Xander Schauffele said Wednesday at the Scottish Open, where he is the defending champion. "And yeah, I don't trust people easily. He had my trust and he has a lot less of it now.

"So I don't stand alone when I say that."


