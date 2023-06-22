Let the news come to you

MANCHESTER, England — Missing out on Lionel Messi hasn't slowed Saudi Arabia's ambitious recruitment drive as the oil-rich kingdom tries to establish itself as a viable destination for the world's top players.

Having already lured two of the sport's biggest stars in Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, the Saudis, amid allegations of sportswashing, are targeting a host of other high-profile players from Europe's best leagues.

World Cup and Champions League winner N'Golo Kante became the latest stellar player to head to the lucrative Pro League, signing a three-year contract Wednesday to team up with Benzema at Al-Ittihad.


