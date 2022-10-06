While not autobiographical, “The Year of the Dog” draws pieces of story directly from Bozeman filmmaker Rob Grabow’s life.
His character, Matt, has buried much of the pain of his father’s death at the bottom of a bottle. He’s going through the world alone, lashing out at those who try to get too close, who might make him feel something. His mother has refused to see him until he has gone 30 days without drinking. And it has now been 15 years. But with his mother in hospice care, now is Matt’s last chance.
“I’ll stay sober for 30 days so that I can see my mom before she dies,” Matt, fresh from jail, tells his Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor. The sponsor, Fred (Bozeman actor Michael Spears, “Reservation Dogs,” “Dances with Wolves”), offers Matt a cabin on his property — a place to stay away from temptation.
Grabow is a Bozeman filmmaker who wrote, produced and co-directed “The Year of the Dog,” which is in a limited pre-release around Montana before it officially premieres at the Chelsea Film Festival. Grabow is not an alcoholic. That piece of the story comes from those around him in the years his mother spent as a drug and alcohol counselor.
In one scene, Fred tries to warn Matt away from keeping a husky mix he found on the property. To do it, Fred tells the story of a man who was triggered by simply being asked to help in the garden. He walked out of the garden, straight across a river that was up to his neck and took a bus for an hour simply to have a drink.
While only a story on film, this is a scene that plays in Grabow’s head. He remembers looking out the window and watching a man do exactly that.
Despite Fred’s warnings, in “The Year of the Dog,” the husky gets to stay. He is jokingly named “You Pick,” which eventually becomes “Yup’ik,” one of the tribes indigineous to the area around Holy Cross, Alaska, where Grabow spent part of his youth. In training for a dog-sledding-adjacent event where dogs try to pull the most weight, building a relationship with Yup’ik helps Matt open up to those around him and overcome some of his demons.
For viewers, “The Year of the Dog,” may hit close to home not just because it was filmed in familiar locations around Bozeman and Livingston, but because it directly speaks to overcoming that inner turmoil.
Grabow called the film “a heart-warming journey of forgiveness, finding purpose, being vulnerable, making connections, and ultimately healing,” in a release. Over the phone, he says art can provide valuable reminders of our own journeys.
Before his father dies, a young Matt is begrudgingly helping him rebuild a porch. They finish, and his father, played by Aaron Finley (a New York actor who grew up in Bozeman), is called in to work. But before he leaves, he reminds his son “we don’t leave things broken.”
“That’s kind of the thesis of the film,” Grabow said. “If we make mistakes or we don’t hit it quite right, there is always a chance to keep doing it and eventually we will find our way through.”
Grabow’s life was filled with other struggles. He tells of his young childhood in a mostly Indigenous village in rural Alaska, where his single mother was a teacher. When he broke his pelvis sledding at age 6 and had to spend a month in the hospital, hundreds of miles from home, he was left alone. And when he watched something scary on TV and tried to call collect, his mother couldn’t afford to answer.
But when he speaks of his life, Grabow also speaks of community and of the lessons he learned. He speaks of his mother’s best friend, a petite Aleute woman who always stood up for him. Or how the three boys who beat him up on his first day in the village because he was white became his best friends. Grabow said his mother used the incident as a lesson, telling him to remember the moment because for most of his life, he will be in the majority.
These people and others appear in stories peppered throughout “The Year of the Dog,” told by attendees at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings or in guidance from Matt’s sponsor. Some are reflections, others direct retellings. But for Grabow, each is deserving of respect.
“In making any kind of art of trying to tell stories that are about people that matter to you and our lives, you want to do them justice,” Grabow said.
But did he succeed?
“I don’t know if I’m ultimately the one who gets to decide that,” Grabow said. “It’s determined by how people receive it and how they relate to the film. I did the best I could to tell a story that was informed by my own life. I’m so proud of so many aspects of the film.”
“The Year of the Dog” is screening at Empire Twin Cinemas in Livingston until Oct. 13, as part of a special run of previews across Montana and Idaho hosted by the Polson-based film distribution company Nova Vento Entertainment and the film’s Montana-based producers. It premieres on Oct. 15 at the Chelsea Film Festival in New York City. For more information visit https://www.theyearofthedogmovie.com/screenings.
