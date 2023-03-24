Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

In his latest work, Bozeman-based artist Jacob Garvin has been dabbling in rhinestone cowboys, adding a bit of camp and a whole lot of Western flair to his collages.

His goal is to take disparate elements and combine them in a way that makes them look like they could be a photograph, if that photograph were taken in some distorted reality incorporating psychedelia and fantasy. Garvin knows not everyone will appreciate the garish style, which often features partial or full nudity.

“You have to have a bit of open-mindedness for whimsy and weirdness,” he said, sporting an infectious smile during an interview at Studio Coffee Roasters on 11th Avenue and College Street in Bozeman, where his art will be on display through the end of the month.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{/span}{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.{/span}{/span}{div style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”} {/div}

Tags

Rachel Hergett can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603. Hergett is on Twitter at @hergett.

Recommended for you