In his latest work, Bozeman-based artist Jacob Garvin has been dabbling in rhinestone cowboys, adding a bit of camp and a whole lot of Western flair to his collages.
His goal is to take disparate elements and combine them in a way that makes them look like they could be a photograph, if that photograph were taken in some distorted reality incorporating psychedelia and fantasy. Garvin knows not everyone will appreciate the garish style, which often features partial or full nudity.
“You have to have a bit of open-mindedness for whimsy and weirdness,” he said, sporting an infectious smile during an interview at Studio Coffee Roasters on 11th Avenue and College Street in Bozeman, where his art will be on display through the end of the month.
Garvin’s work usually begins with paper cutouts — most recently from a couple books of Western movie posters. But the art on the walls of Studio Coffee Roasters expands on the medium with a variety of materials. The mask of his “Houndstooth Bandit” is fabric, and a gold chain hangs around her neck. Real fringe covers the faces of a couple cowboys, a nod to masked country musician Orville Peck. Rhinestones and gold leaf add a bit of razzle dazzle, a la late Western-wear designer Nudie Cohn, whose work inspired Garvin to start adding texture to his collages.
“He has the most flamboyant, extravagant, amazing pieces,” Garvin said.
Cohn was essentially creating collages with fabric and rhinestones, Garvin said. In the mid 20th century, Cohn’s highly embellished suits were worn by singers such as Roy Rogers, Hank Williams, Glen Campbell, George Jones and the king himself, Elvis Presley. They became so popular, any such suit is now called a “Nudie suit,” and updated versions have graced modern artists such as Jenny Lewis, Lil Nas X and Post Malone. Perhaps even more inspiring, though, were Cohn’s Nudie mobiles — cars embellished with an over-the-top Cohn flair. There were embossed leather seats, dashes covered with silver dollars, pistol door handles and horseshoe hood ornaments.
Perhaps also a bit inspired by Cohn, Garvin’s artwork has grown in scale with his vision. Though Garvin admits he’s not savvy with computers, he has turned to technology to accomplish his goal of creating larger pieces, purchasing a scanner that allows him to blow up cut-out images to four or five times their original size or make images from found objects like his favorite quilt.
“You’re kind of confined with collage to what you can find in books,” Garvin said. “Blowing them up and making them larger has been really fun and opened up more opportunity for me.”
Upping the scale provides more physical space for manipulation and experimentation. This has allowed Garvin to better explore new textures and materials.
Plus, he said, “They’re just more striking.”
Garvin began creating collages nearly six years ago, a date he remembers because it coincides with when he decided to get sober. Playing with a new art form provided an activity that could keep him busy at home and away from bars.
“It was kind of therapeutic digging through books and looking at old images and trying to think of how you can turn something that is someone else’s point of view into your own,” he said.
Garvin started with cats. A lover of our feline friends, he had acquired a number of books with cat pictures on thrifting adventures. He now has more than 80 such books, many gifts in homage to Garvin’s internet moniker Sex the Cat. The name has “no significance,” according to Garvin, but the structure was inspired by road-trip conversation on the way to see Portugal the Man at the Wilma in Missoula. Something the something became Sex the Cat, drawing on recurring themes in Garvin’s subject matter.
“It still doesn’t have meaning,” the artist said of the name. “But I don’t really think my art does either. Most of it is just aesthetic. I enjoy the process of it more than the final product. It’s more about the whole journey. I enjoy thrift shopping. I enjoy finding frames. I enjoy finding pieces that will fit together and colors I like with it.”
While Garvin will on rare occasions make a piece for a certain reason, he doesn’t try to impose a larger understanding on its viewers.
“I just want bright colors and fun things people can connect without it being like this heavy statement,” he said.
Garvin, a Michigan native who friends describe as “the best human,” moved to Montana in 2010 to apprentice with glass blower Mike Conrad. But after more than a decade working as Dusty Diamond Glass, the physical art form was becoming painful, exacerbating Garvin’s carpal tunnel. Surgery was an option, his doctor said, but it was expensive and not guaranteed to fix the problem. And after 13 years on a torch, making glass wasn’t fueling Garvin’s creativity.
“I kind of hit a wall,” he said. “It just felt like a job.”
In May 2022, Garvin gave up glassblowing full time, keeping a studio for dabbling and taking a job outside of the arts. Cutting back on glass blowing has opened up an opportunity for him to focus more on his collage art. So when the property that housed Garvin’s glass studio sold in September, glass supplies were relegated to storage. Looking to the future, Garvin would like to find a studio space, perhaps to accommodate both glass and paper craft.
“I just like exploring any art that I can, keeping an open mind and trying to combine arts,” Garvin said.
{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{/span}{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.{/span}{/span}{div style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”} {/div}