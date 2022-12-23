By Rachel Hergett
As the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center prepares for its 10th season of winter shows, executive and artistic director John Zirkle said the organization is still leaning into its adventurous spirit, attempting to look at each year and each challenge with fresh eyes as inspired by its namesake. Warren Miller was a ski film pioneer who lived half of each year in Big Sky leading up to his death in 2018.
“He believed freedom existed out in the mountains,” Zirkle said. “And he used to really encourage that type of thinking.”
Zirkle has tried to stick to Miller’s core philosophy in looking at the arts and the performing arts as taking the audience on an adventure, something that tied in well with the mentality of residents of places like Big Sky.
“Everybody’s instinct is a constant search for freedom,” Miller said in a video promoting the new space. “That’s one of the reasons why a creative arts center — people can get on stage here and create, in my opinion, a whole lot better than they can if they’re living in a half a bedroom apartment somewhere in Manhattan. Just because people move to a ski resort, doesn’t mean that they move away from the arts.”
Zirkle keeps going back to Miller’s thoughts about mountain towns when he reflects on a decade of the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center.
“Warren’s challenge is ‘You can do anything in a ski town,’ and I think there’s some truth to that,” Zirkle said over the phone on Friday evening. “Because there is a really healthy, robust, vibrant community spirit in Big Sky of, like, people want to get things done. They want to see the promise of a community out in the mountains realized.”
WMPAC represents that promise for Zirkle, who has been involved with the organization from its inception and wants to see it continue growing.
“We’re 10 years old,” Zirkle said over the phone on Friday evening. “We’re like a fifth grader. We’re still really young… We’re still discovering who we are.”
WMPAC’s 10th winter season opens on Dec. 28 with mandolinist Sierra Hull and features events like a live version of NPR’s “Planet Money,” a staging of “The Three Musketeers” from The Acting Company, drumming from TAIKOPROJECT and the Ahn trio, an experimental classical group comprised of Montana State University professor and Bravo! Big Sky Music Festival artistic director Angella Ahn and her sisters, performing with the James Sewell Ballet.
“There is a show for everybody on the season, though not every show is for everybody,” Zirkle said, highlighting WMPAC’s desire to push the boundaries, to adventure in art. “If we tried to make sure every show was for everybody, we wouldn’t be doing our job.”
While the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center is perhaps best known for its annual slate of winter events, the attached Ophir School and its students have always been core to the mission of the organization.
“We want to bring in national acts, not just to entertain tourists, but to inspire our kids,” Zirkle said in a 2013 interview with the Chronicle about the inaugural season. “It makes us a more creative, interesting community.”
WMPAC opened on March 12, 2013, six years after the attached Ophir School and following a $1.94 million fundraising effort by the Big Sky community, Friends of Big Sky Education and the Big Sky School District. The theater serves the school where Zirkle still teaches, hosting awards presentations, lectures and performances. The school cafeteria is converted into an atrium gathering space for larger events.
“With the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, the thing that grounds me the most is that we’re on the campus of a school,” Zirkle said. “So I get to teach high school every day.”
Zirkle, who moved to Big Sky in 2009 and has started a variety of performance groups in the area, said he has now mentored students from kindergarten through their high school graduation.
“To have the privilege to get to work in the arts and education consistently, I think is really, really special,” Zirkle said. “Every day I try to remind myself of that.”
The past decade hasn’t been the easiest time to be a new arts organization.
“I’d be lying if I said it went by really quickly,” Zirkle said. “The last few years have certainly made things interesting.”
While the now 10-year-old space is still held dear to the community, Zirkle said shutdowns for COVID-19 forced the organization to look beyond the stage to inspire the people of Big Sky and beyond.
‘We realized that maybe we’re bigger than the four walls of the theater,” Zirkle said. “We had to be for the pandemic and we learned that we could be.”
Exactly seven years after it opened, the theater closed its doors on March 12, 2020. Not deterred, Zirkle said WMPAC began virtual offerings in the first week of April. Then, the theater explored small group activities, like a theater-sized escape room.
In Dec. 2020, the organization built a cross-country skiing course around a 9-foot Steinway piano, weatherized against moisture and freezing temperatures. Gloved pianist Hunter Noack performed to an audience
The event, Zirkle said, “literally put people on skis. It doesn’t get more Warren Miller than that.”
This winter season is a celebration of getting people back into the theater, filling the seats and sharing in the community spirit.
“Our programming reflects that,” Zirkle said. “It’s joyful. It’s exciting. It’s comfortable. It’s wonderful.”
“And it’s worth the drive,” he added.
