Picture a landscape. Be it a field of wildflowers at the base of a mountain, light filtering through a stand of evergreens, a towering waterfall or waves crashing under the blue-pink of a summer sunset, a landscape is an image of the land. In art, however, as the vision of the artist comes into play, the idea of a landscape is open to interpretation. What if a landscape wasn’t an image of the land, but instead evokes the land? What if it makes us feel like we’re viewing a landscape, but without a tree in sight?
Enter Trevor Nelson, who is pushing this idea in his “Salvaged Landscapes 2022” exhibit in the Weaver Room of the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture in Bozeman. It is on display until Nov. 27. Similar pieces grace the walls of the Armory Hotel, in both the Music Hall and the True North conference room. Nelson uses core tenets of landscape painting and photography, but his subjects are textural in nature, focused on small bits of decay, rusted metal and peeling paint.
“It’s familiar, but not familiar,” Nelson said. “It’s familiar because I present it as a landscape. And it’s fascinating because there’s these details in there that you have no idea what they represent, but these details help define this weird landscape.”
Most often, the works include some sort of horizontal line that represents a horizon for Nelson. Viewers, however, often see something else.
“I see a line and it’s obviously an abstracted mountain scene, right?” Nelson said. “But they look at it and say, ‘oh, you're in the air above a seashore.’ Sure. Or ‘it’s a coastal view out onto the ocean with clouds’ and I see it’s a snowstorm in eastern Montana. They’re still seeing a landscape in the abstraction, but their interpretation is fascinating.”
“Salvaged Landscapes 2022” is the second iteration of this idea for Nelson. His first large solo show in 2014 was also at the Emerson and featured framed photographic prints that found mountains and fields in bits of rust.
“These abandoned objects stand not only as imaginative compositions of color, form and texture, but allude to a more striking allegory; humankind's wasteful and careless treatment of the land. In this work, these discarded elements have been recycled and salvaged by way of art,” Nelson writes in his artist statement.
Inspired in part by a job with the Montana State University Bookstore, where he is in charge of purchasing school-related supplies, including laboratory and art materials, Nelson now incorporates an acrylic medium in his multimedia works. Each begins as a photograph, which is printed and mounted on a board. Nelson then paints with the clear medium, adding raised detail that is defined by light as the viewer moves in front of the piece. A glossy heat shimmers as it rises above a fire-like detail in “Dante.” In other pieces, the medium guides the eye through a field of dots or along a stark line.
Experimentation is key to Nelson’s process. He will return to subjects in different seasons or times of day in search of light that will bring out their nuances. The editing process follows suit; Nelson uses filters that may bring out shadows or certain colors, then prints variations and examines them.
“It will tell me what it wants,” he said.
They also tell him their names. A triptych with details that feel somewhat explosive are named for Norse gods, or Marvel comic superheroes, “Thor,” “Loki” and “Odin.” One has a curved portion Nelson said reminds him of Rolling Stones’ frontman Mick Jagger’s smile. Its name: “Mick.”
Nelson said his first forays into photography were as a “childhood documentarian of summer camps,” where the flash cube extension on his Kodak Instamatic 110 cut down on the red eye, supposedly. While studying for an architecture degree at MSU, Nelson toted a Canon AE1 on a European tour, taking photographs along the way. Looking at the images, Nelson is able to spot the things that fascinate him now.
“There was a consistency of seams and edges and dents,” he said. “They are part of what I was photographing, but not necessarily the focus.”
Nelson graduated from the College of Architecture at MSU in 1996, moved to Portland, Oregon, and pursued architecture. It wasn’t his passion. He decided he was done with architecture and the building industry and would return to school, this time focusing on photography. He started with what he knew, focusing his lens on architectural subjects, buildings or old grain elevators that reminded him of his youth in Wolf Point.
“Originally, I just wanted to give these old dead things one more life,” Nelson said.
But an image of an old truck somewhere in the middle of Idaho that Nelson spied while driving from Montana to Portland, Oregon, sparked something for Nelson.
“There was a place where chrome used to be and the clip that held the chrome left a little diamond shape. Next to it was a little scratch. When you looked at it, kinda did the squint test, it looked like one of those grain bins with a little auger next to it. That was pretty cool. I think that was the beginning where I started to see the landscapes really take shape. That was the nexus.”
As his work evolves, Nelson said he is contemplating taking up painting, noting inspiration he finds in the subtle color gradations of Mark Rothko or the ethereal blurry edges of Russell Chatham’s landscapes.
“Maybe this is one of the stages for that,” Nelson said. “I treat the piece like a painting… play into the character with a very painter-like quality to create more individualism within each print.”
