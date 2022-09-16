Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Picture a landscape. Be it a field of wildflowers at the base of a mountain, light filtering through a stand of evergreens, a towering waterfall or waves crashing under the blue-pink of a summer sunset, a landscape is an image of the land. In art, however, as the vision of the artist comes into play, the idea of a landscape is open to interpretation. What if a landscape wasn’t an image of the land, but instead evokes the land? What if it makes us feel like we’re viewing a landscape, but without a tree in sight?

Enter Trevor Nelson, who is pushing this idea in his “Salvaged Landscapes 2022” exhibit in the Weaver Room of the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture in Bozeman. It is on display until Nov. 27. Similar pieces grace the walls of the Armory Hotel, in both the Music Hall and the True North conference room. Nelson uses core tenets of landscape painting and photography, but his subjects are textural in nature, focused on small bits of decay, rusted metal and peeling paint.

“It’s familiar, but not familiar,” Nelson said. “It’s familiar because I present it as a landscape. And it’s fascinating because there’s these details in there that you have no idea what they represent, but these details help define this weird landscape.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

 

 

Tags

Rachel Hergett can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603. Hergett is on Twitter at @hergett.

Recommended for you