With 23 cast members playing over 50 characters on the Ellen Theatre’s stage, “Cyrano de Bergerac” is Shakespeare in the Park’s biggest production yet.
“The play itself is a behemoth because of its structure and length and language style and character arc,” said Kevin Asselin, MSIP’s executive director and the director of the play. “And then to top it all off, we’re moving it now to the Ellen, which is new for us.”
All of MSIP’s winter productions in recent years have been at the Black Box Theater on Montana State University’s campus, which seats fewer than 200 audience members. The Ellen Theatre, however, seats more than 400 people.
The play, written by French playwright Edmond Rostand at the end of the 1800s, is set in the 1640s. It follows the story of Cyrano de Bergerac, played by Tony nominee Jeffery McCarthy. Cyrano is a swordsman, a soldier and a poet in love with his cousin Roxane, played by Aila Peck.
While Cyrano is something of a renaissance man, one of his most defining features is his big nose, which will be a prosthetic in the show. It’s his nose that makes him think he’s not worthy of Roxane’s love, and he uses it as a veil between himself and the rest of the world.
“Every individual onstage has their own metaphorical ‘nose,’” Asselin said. “All the characters have their own deep level of insecurity that’s masked by some sort of a veil and that, I firmly believe, is how we exist in everyday life.”
The play will be accompanied by an original score written by Jason Ducat and inspired in part by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Matthew McCarren designed the set, which is made largely out of reclaimed wooden shipping pallets. The set morphs and changes as the characters do.
“As much as possible, the art that we’re presenting, we like to be original,” said MSIP’s marketing and outreach director Susan Miller. “It’s a huge undertaking.”
The intention behind the set is to reduce waste coming from the theater, which Miller said can be a wasteful industry. All set pieces have multiple uses — what is a bench in one scene, for instance, will turn into a barricade for another.
“It lives and breathes and changes as the play goes on,” Miller said.
Other adaptations of “Cyrano” don’t give Roxane a lot of lines to work with, reducing a witty character to a just pretty character. However, Peck said this adaptation by James DeVita gives Roxane a lot more autonomy than others do.
“Roxane has always been a dream role for me,” Peck said. “She is a really equal female counterpart (to Cyrano).”
While audiences may focus on the play’s tragedy of Cyrano, Peck said she hopes they also examine Roxane’s place as well.
“It’s as much Roxane’s tragedy,” Peck said. “I just wish there was another play called ‘Roxane.’”
Asselin said he hopes audiences connect with the characters as they work toward learning to communicate with each other, nose or no nose.
“My hope is that audience members will be able to sympathetically connect to these individuals onstage who, throughout the course of the play, are working to unveil themselves,” he said, “To get past their metaphorical ‘nose.’”
”Cyrano de Bergerac” opens at the Ellen Theatre on March 19 and runs through March 29. Tickets are available at the Ellen Theatre’s website, ellentheatre.com, and by calling the Ellen Box Office. Discounted tickets for students are available.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.