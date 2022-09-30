By Rachel Hergett
for the Chronicle
What is a mystery?
Google’s Oxford Languages search includes “a novel, play, or movie dealing with a puzzling crime, especially a murder,” in its top definitions.
Yet “The Sound Inside” by playwright Adam Rapp doesn’t begin with a murder. Rather, it is an imminent death that colors the two-character, 90-minute play opening at Live from the Divide on Friday, Sept. 30, featuring Cara Wilder and Corey Renfree.
At the center of this twilight is Wilder as Bella Baird, a lonesome, aging professor of creative writing at Yale who is told she is dying. It’s cancer, of course, and comes with a 20% chance of survival — if the doctor is generous.
A student arrives in her office, having not made the proper appointment through the online scheduling system. It irks Bella. Yet through his airs, as one often wears in their college years, it remains obvious this student, Christopher Dunn, respects her.
Christopher wants to discuss his writing, a novel in progress about a college student named Christopher. He is persistent and keeps returning. The two develop a closeness. But “The Sound Inside” isn’t “Harold and Maude,” Wilder says. The relationship is nuanced and complex. It twists and turns. Some may call it a mystery.
Aside from a puzzling crime, “mystery,” as defined in the Oxford Advanced American Dictionary, could be “1. something that is difficult to understand or to explain” and “2. (often used as an adjective) a person or thing that is strange and interesting because you do not know much about them or it.”
In “The Sound Inside,” teacher and student begin to unravel each other’s mysteries.Their dynamic shifts. As Christopher revises his writing, he and Bella find a commonality in literature.
“The Sound Inside” script is peppered with references to the point one hopes a reading list is provided. There is Seneca, Joyce Carol Oates, Agatha Christie, Hunter S. Thompson, and of course, Fyodor Dostoevsky, whose words from “Crime and Punishment” contribute the epigraph on the back of the title page of Dunn’s novella: “We sometimes encounter people, even perfect strangers, who begin to interest us at first sight, somehow suddenly, all at once, before a word is spoken.”
Writing and the immense world of words and writers becomes a shared vocabulary for Bella and Christopher, their language its own prose.
“I think that’s kind of a cool message for people that maybe struggle to find connection,” Renfree said. “If you find that while you are staying true to your passion, it’s incredible. If they didn’t have that love for language and literature and art, they may not have crossed paths and they may not have had the profound effect on each other that they did.”
Renfree said he has had similar struggles with connecting, “but it’s always easier through art. That’s just like our characters.”
Also like the characters, Renfree was a student of Wilder’s at Montana State University. Though their relationship is decidedly less complicated. He last appeared on stage in Bozeman in a Wilder-directed play, 2017’s “Spring Awakening,” and then kept in touch when he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.
After Wilder fell in love with “The Sound Inside,” she proposed Renfree extend a trip to Montana that was originally for a wedding for the production. Now, Renfree will have to duck out of the reception a little early to make his call for one of the performances.
Wilder, a Bozeman actress whose varied resume includes the sketch show Broad Comedy and heavy drama such as “August: Osage County” and “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” is a master of emoting on stage, bringing a fierce solemnity and vulnerability to her role.
“I was really drawn to the character myself. I feel like I can relate to her in certain ways,” Wilder said, quickly adding “I don’t have cancer” and knocking on the edge of the stage with her knuckles. “I did teach for a number of years, so I can relate to that — how she feels about teaching and students and the joy she gets from it. Then also her solitude, in a way, I can relate to. And her age and what happens when you get to be ‘a certain age.’ Often women in their 50s can feel invisible.”
In a New York Times starred review, Jesse Green called the play “a tragedy about fiction, both the kind we read and the kind we live.” The play’s successful Broadway run in 2019 led to six Tony Award nominations, including best play. In Bozeman, Wilder is also directing and independently producing the production. Though rights are usually reserved for large productions of new plays, Wilder wrote the author asking for special permission to stage “The Sound Inside” in Montana. Rapp wrote back. Permission was granted. People are all just people, Wilder said. We’re another of life’s mysteries.
“I like that (the play has) been described as a mystery, because I really do see it that way,” Wilder said. “There aren’t that many cool mysteries out there. Instead of a sad story about relationships or anything like that, it’s more thought-provoking mystery that leaves you with probably more questions than anything else.”
See “The Sound Inside,” a two-person, 90-minute play by Adam Rapp starring Cara Wilder and Corey Renfree, at Live from the Divide at 627 E. Peach S. in Bozeman. Performances are on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, Saturday, Oct. 8, and Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, Oct. 2 and 9, at 3 p.m. Seating is limited. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.
Content warning: discussions of self-harm and sexual situations. The play is recommended for ages 16+.
