In the past two years, Tina Buckingham has helped cast over 70 speaking roles and countless extras in 10 features, two short films and the eight-episode first season of “1923,” a “Yellowstone” prequel series featuring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

“I thought I retired, you know what I mean?” Buckingham said on Tuesday. “And then I got this career that I thought I would have 20 years ago.”

Buckingham is often the Montana casting director, responsible for what she calls “day players” to supplement the top-billed cast. In Westerns, which make up the majority of her projects, these are the deputies, but not the sheriff. They are the shopkeepers, the prostitutes and the working cowboys. Recently, she has also taken on the role as lead casting director, a longtime goal.


Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

