In the past two years, Tina Buckingham has helped cast over 70 speaking roles and countless extras in 10 features, two short films and the eight-episode first season of “1923,” a “Yellowstone” prequel series featuring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
“I thought I retired, you know what I mean?” Buckingham said on Tuesday. “And then I got this career that I thought I would have 20 years ago.”
Buckingham is often the Montana casting director, responsible for what she calls “day players” to supplement the top-billed cast. In Westerns, which make up the majority of her projects, these are the deputies, but not the sheriff. They are the shopkeepers, the prostitutes and the working cowboys. Recently, she has also taken on the role as lead casting director, a longtime goal.
“Tina has been in our community for decades doing this kind of work,” said Lisa McGrory, Bozeman Film Society board member and former executive director. “The number of actors she has cast is impressive.”
Buckingham will be joined by some of the actors she has cast recently in a Q&A following the Bozeman Film Society screening of “The Old Way” on Wednesday, March 8, in the Emerson’s Crawford Theater.
In the 1970s, Buckingham was an extra on every movie that filmed nearby, starting with “Rancho Deluxe,” starring Jeff Bridges. She loves the energy on set, likening it to summer camp.
“The excitement never changes,” Buckingham said.
After taking a break for motherhood, she started a new career combining location scouting, coordinating and casting, before finding her passion in the latter. She takes pride in the actors she has helped find success in the business, such as Philip Winchester of Belgrade, who was cast in “The Patriot” at 14 years old and has gone on to starring roles in films such as “Rogue” (2022) and TV shows like “Strike Back” and “Law and Order: SVU.”
Buckingham credits the Yellowstone Film Ranch and founders Carter Boehm, Colin Davis and Richard Gray with drawing a slate of new productions to Montana.
“Their foresight to build and fund that Westen film set was brilliant and it brought the movies in,” Buckingham said.
The first was “Murder at Yellowstone City,” directed by Gray. Since then, Buckingham as worked on films such as “The Redeemer” and the upcoming “Death on the Dearborn” and “Outlaws,” starring Mario Van Peebles, Whoopi Goldberg and Cedric the Entertainer.
Buckingham said she is looking for “a character” when she casts — someone with an interesting face and a strong presence. But nothing is guaranteed. Directors usually have the final say.
“I tell my actors there’s no rhyme or reason to how a director picks,” Buckingham said. “It’s like falling in love. There’s a spark that happens and no one can tell you why.”
Buckingham finds people everywhere. Years ago, looking for “cowboy types” for a commercial, she approached a group of actual cowboys sitting down for breakfast at a cafe in Manhattan. The old timers claimed to be too old, and pointed her to the youngest among them, barely meeting her eye under the brim of his hat. He appeared at the end of the commercial, peering out at the camera just as he had in their initial meeting. Later, he told Buckingham that residuals from that one commercial paid his way through college. He was the first person in his family to earn a degree.
Other people approach Buckingham, who naturally stands out in a crowd by nature of her ginger red head of curls. Beau Linnell was taking tickets at a concert at The Armory when he introduced himself to Buckingham as an actor seeking roles in film. Linnell landed his first role in “The Old Way,” where he gets more screen time than any first time actor Buckingham has cast. Linnell was asked to stay on set longer, learn to ride (and fall off) a horse and take on a death scene.
“He’s a brilliant actor,” Buckingham said. “He just had it from Day 1.”
Buckingham first spied another “The Old Way” actor on stage at the Ellen Theatre a couple years ago. Everett Blunck was 11 at the time.
“He is in the opening scene watching his father be hung and begging the townspeople to help him,” Buckingham said. “He made the director cry.”
Blunck is now a card-carrying member of the acting union SAG-AFTRA. He was also cast in 2022’s “Bring on the Dancing Horses” with Kate Bosworth and the upcoming “Blood for Dust.” He’s auditioning for a lead role in “Rust,” which will resume filming in Montana this spring following a hiatus due to the fatal shooting on set outside of Sante Fe, New Mexico. The role had been previously cast, but the actor aged out of the role, Buckingham said.
Linnell and Blunck are both slated to appear on the post-film panel, alongside Buckingham and actors Phillip Aguirre, Katelyn Bauer and Jenna Ciralli.
“The Old Way” opened for a limited theater release on Jan. 6. It played for two weeks in Livingston, Buckingham said. The Bozeman Film Society screening will be its first time on the big screen in Bozeman. Given the state’s rich history of filmmaking, McGrory said screening Montana-made films seems to be a natural fit for the organization.
“It’s a great way to share with everybody how much talent there is in our state from crew to actors, costumers, lighting,” she said. “We have a great pool of filmmaking professionals in the state going back decades.”
Plus, the there is a palpable excitement in the atmosphere for these types of screenings.
“It feels more like an event because you’re really there rooting on the people that have worked on the film,” McGrory said. “Having cast and crew in the audience really puts into sharp focus how much of a collaborative project making a movie is.”