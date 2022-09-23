By Rachel Hergett
An accordion plays as the camera moves through a snow-covered ranch along the West Boulder River outside of McLeod. A lone cow. Old cars and old tractors buried in drifts.
An old man emerges from a cluttered single-story home, carrying a box banana box and brushing past a cat that purrs at his ankles. He’s headed to chop wood.
“John: The Last Cowboy” takes its time getting to know its subject, John Hoiland, now 95 and still living on the ranch where he was raised. At 91, Hoiland said he hoped to make it nine more years, to live to an even hundred.
“So far,” Hoiland says in the film, “I might say I’m pretty lucky to get this far. I’ve outlived my dad and my mother and my sister and I’m still out here, you know, taking in the scenery and seeing what’s happening next.”
Norwegian director Frode Fimland met Hoiland in October 2016. Fimland had joined a Norwegian folk orchestra touring five states from Minnesota to Washington in hopes of meeting more Norwegian-American film subjects.
“You never know,” Fimland said on a FaceTime video call from his home in Bergen, Norway’s second largest city by population. “There are a lot of stories around.”
Fimland’s first documentary “Siblings are Forever,” about a brother and sister who have lived their whole lives on the family farm in remote Norway, had prompted a sequel. In the second film, the siblings visit American relatives. The plan was to find another story based around the Norwegian immigrant experience, to explore why so many people left the country, what sort of lives they found and what the future holds.
“Norway was a very poor country. Over the period of a hundred years over a third of the population went to the U.S.,” Fimland said. “In a way, that was the story of my family also.”
Fimland’s grandfather left Norway for the United States in 1923, leaving behind his family, including Fimland’s then 1-year-old mother. He told them he would work for a year or two and then come back, but he never did. He died in the Seattle area.
“I was thinking about making a film about our Norwegian heritage,” Fimland said.
Then he met Hoiland, who joined the folk orchestra on stage, toting an accordion.
“Suddenly there is a story and you have to tell it,” Fimland said.
Hoiland’s father was born in Egersund, Norway, in 1894, but had an adventurous spirit. As Hoiland tells it, “there wasn’t much of anything to do in Norway.” But his father’s love of dancing and playing accordion secured his passage to America. Hoiland was born in Big Timber in May 1927, and has lived his entire life on the ranch, raising cattle and the hay to feed them.
Aside from Jim Larkin’s ranch on the “other side of the mountain,” Livingston photographer Robert Osborn says Hoiland is “the last cowboy up there.”
Most of the nearby ranches have been sold off to make way for multimillion-dollar houses, Hoiland says. Some may still look like the ranches they once were, but no one works them.
“They’re just what you would call ‘ornamental,’” Hoiland says.
“John: The Last Cowboy” was filmed over 2 ½ years, with Fimland making seven trips to Montana. Also behind the cameras was Bozeman-based filmmaker and Bozeman Doc Series founder Jason Burlage, who was able to visit Hoiland on short notice as events came up, provide drone footage and bring a second viewpoint as Hoiland went about his life.
“From the start, I was sure I would need someone to collaborate in Montana,” Fimland said. “I’m so lucky that I found Jason.”
Fimland set out to make a film based on the Norwegian connection; Hoiland doesn’t speak a word of Norwegian. Yet his yes is often a Norwegian “ja,” Finland said. And he retains his heritage in the music he plays.
“And also the lefse,” Fimland said.
Hoiland’s story unfolds in “John: The Last Cowboy” within simple moments, each more interesting than the last. He lingers over a photo of a much younger Hoiland holding an accordion with a young Patricia Arquette hanging from his arm, talking about how he should have taken her out to the Roadkill Cafe. He discusses life and death at his family plot, next to the graves of his parents. He stops to watch a golden eagle in flight. He makes lefse, Norwegian potato pancakes and says his mother would be proud. He starts one of the 30 or more vehicles, none built in the last 50 years, and they roar to life.
“The only reason I get up in the morning is to see just what the hell could take place,” friend Jim Larkin says as he and Hoiland talk over coffee.
Rock music blares as his quiet life meets the modern world at a rodeo in Wilsall. And there’s the Chevy commercial, where a young Hoiland watches over a flock of sheep as a pickup flies overhead.
But then Hoiland goes back home, where the ranch, and the film falls back into the stillness Fimland wanted to capture.
“You have to trust in the pictures and hopefully the audience will relax and follow in the rhythm of John,” Fimland said.
The Bozeman Doc Series and the Sons of Norway Fjelldal Lodge of Bozeman present the Montana premiere of “John: The Last Cowboy,” from director Frode Fimland, on Monday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Emerson Center. The film will be preceded by a performance by The Ringling 5 and followed by a Q&A with Fimland and John Hoiland, the Montana rancher who is the subject of the film. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.bozemandocseries.org.
