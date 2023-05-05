RIGHT: The Dead and Down, fronted by Taylor Burlage, perform in this provided photo. INSET: Bozeman songwriter Burlage’s debut solo album “I Might Be Gone” is set for release on May 5. (Provided photos by Sean Gannon, Taylor Burlage)
Taylor Burlage will release his debut solo album "I Might Be Gone" on Friday, May 5.
Bozeman songwriter Taylor Burlage's debut solo album "I Might Be Gone" is set for release on Friday, May 5.
The Dead and Down, fronted by Taylor Burlage, perform in this provided photo.
The Dead and Down frontman Taylor Burlage, right, will release his debut solo album this week.
The Dead and Down, fronted by Taylor Burlage, perform at the Filling Station in Bozeman.
Taylor Burlage’s debut solo album is set for release today, and though he did reach out to the Chronicle, the Bozeman singer-songwriter is not looking for fanfare. An album release party for “I Might Be Gone” isn’t on the books. CDs are not yet ordered. And Burlage may very well be gone, like his album title suggests.
When he talked to the Chronicle on Tuesday, Burlage was posted up in Ashton, Idaho, visiting his grandmother. He’ll return to Bozeman for a few days, then set out again on a trip to the desert with his dad. Though his calendar is full into autumn, he has made a point to block out time for himself, for backpacking, fishing or other adventures. That’s how Burlage wants to live — with freedom to roam or freedom to stay at home, start a farm and raise a family like fellow songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov.
Contacting the Chronicle was part of the business side of music, he explains. It may be a game he has to play to create the life he desires.
“I’m coming to terms with the fact that it’s a personal journey no matter what,” Burlage said. “But in order to make this be a part of my life and do it for real, I have to be open, I guess, and be willing to put myself out there in ways that make me truly uncomfortable.”
Burlage, who grew up in Bozeman, graduating from Bozeman High School in 2016 and then going on to major in film and photography at Montana State University, has no desire to leave for the supposedly greener songwriting pastures of cities such as Nashville. And though he loves physical work, he doesn’t want to return to fighting forest fires full time.
“I’d much rather be doing this and making art and doing the thing I love in my home,” he said. “I don’t want to be a transplant to somewhere else. I’m a musician from Montana and I love the idea of that.”
Burlage has become somewhat of a regular at Morris Mountain Studios in Butte, helmed by Ben Morris. He has been in the studio four times over the last year, a quick rise after releasing his first single in April 2021. He’s trying to build a base of songs, to grow a fanbase and career.
“Part of making art is sharing it with other people,” Burlage said. “We can’t keep doing it without people discovering it.”
“I Might Be Gone” was recorded in three days in December, the second studio session. Burlage recorded The Dead and Down’s self-titled debut album, released in January, in the studio. After the solo session, he returned for a couple more The Dead and Down singles in February, then again last month with the full band to record their upcoming second album.
“I've been pretty prolific in the past year,” Burlage said. “...I had a little stockpile of songs to get through.”
With The Dead and Down, songwriting becomes a collective effort between Burlage and his bandmates — Matt Angelo on keys, James Burne on guitar, Dave Efries on bass and Josh Higginbottom on drums. Burlage will bring in incomplete songs, some basic chords or a lyric and allow the band to “get weird” with it and explore within their shared musical language.
“I landed on something pretty lucky there,” Burglage said. “We just all get along and we have this creative process that’s pretty unique. Everyone brings something to the table.”
While more complex compositionally, songs funneled to the band generally feature lyrics that are less personal. They are story songs, written from outside perspectives and not always tied to Burlage’s own experience. Solo, the songwriting comes into focus. Burlage, who says he is a “fairly dramatic” person, uses writing as a means to process his emotions. Much of “I Might Be Gone” was born from the remnants of an unhealthy relationship.
“I get wrapped up in a lot of feelings and I have difficulty expressing it any other way,” Burlage said. “I love the idea of taking something painful, something traumatic and difficult — ugly, really — and turning it into something beautiful and worthwhile and lasting. There’s this whole evolution of feeling.”
When it comes to music, Burlage calls himself a “constant consumer.” The music of his childhood was defined by his father’s tastes, which were emphatically against pop music, but led him to the music of Josh Ritter. In high school, he would trade CDs with teacher Derek Strahn — host of the Montana Medicine Show, a 2-minute history segment produced by KGLT. Strahn opened his ears to a new world of songwriters, voices like Richard Thompson, Isakov and Joe Pug. In the last six months, The Dead Tongues have become a bit of an obsession. Theo Katzman is also in the current rotation, as is Ritter.
“I think the perfect song is one that makes you feel something,” Burlage said. “That could be that it makes you feel like you want to shake your butt or it makes you want to pull off to the side of the road and cry.”
Through this consumption, Burlage has learned to give those lyrics that feel most intimate room to breathe. He points to songs like Sylvan Esso’s “Slack Jaw,” where soft piano highlights the words and captures the feeling contained therein. “I Might Be Gone,” though stylistically different, has the same feel.
“Songs on this album are pretty damn simple, and soft and sweet,” Burlage said.
