Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Taylor Burlage’s debut solo album is set for release today, and though he did reach out to the Chronicle, the Bozeman singer-songwriter is not looking for fanfare. An album release party for “I Might Be Gone” isn’t on the books. CDs are not yet ordered. And Burlage may very well be gone, like his album title suggests.

When he talked to the Chronicle on Tuesday, Burlage was posted up in Ashton, Idaho, visiting his grandmother. He’ll return to Bozeman for a few days, then set out again on a trip to the desert with his dad. Though his calendar is full into autumn, he has made a point to block out time for himself, for backpacking, fishing or other adventures. That’s how Burlage wants to live — with freedom to roam or freedom to stay at home, start a farm and raise a family like fellow songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov.

Contacting the Chronicle was part of the business side of music, he explains. It may be a game he has to play to create the life he desires.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

Tags

Rachel Hergett can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603. Hergett is on Twitter at @hergett.

Recommended for you