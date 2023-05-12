Kids are encouraged to live in colorful, imaginative worlds. Creativity abounds and art seems to flow freely from their little fingers. Yet, somehow, as we grow up, we can lose that part of ourselves.
Enter Studio Wheelhouse, an open studio and creative gathering place born from a simple idea: We are all creatives. As such, we deserve a space to allow that part of ourselves to shine and meet others who feel the same. We deserve a space to hone our creative skills and to dig into new ones.
“People are really scared of the word ‘artist.’ They’re really scared of the word ‘creator.’ They don’t feel like they can own that,” said co-founder and illustrator Grace Washko. “We wanted to build a space where people can own those words and share their skills.”
Though the three founders have been discussing the idea for about a year, the project came together rapidly after they signed a lease at the end of February. Open studio hours are slated to start next week. The plan is to host daily studio hours from 12 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. for $10 a session. This would allow for time outside of normal 9-to-5 work schedules as well as open up mornings for those who may want to use the whole space.
Grace’s sister Sarah Washko, a stained glass artist and co-founder, is teaching Wheelhouse’s first class this weekend. More classes and lectures are planned.
“People don’t have to be artists to be here, or think of themselves as artists,” Sarah said. “Anybody can learn these skills and have fun doing it. So why not give it a try?”
Future ideas include art materials exchanges and collaborations with other arts-based organizations, like Drink and Draw and Random Acts of Silliness.
“We’re talking with all these other people who are creating things and community in Bozeman and we want to literally give them space,” Grace said.
Bozeman’s art scene continues to grow, said co-founder and designer Erin Corsi, pointing to organizations like Tinworks and Mountain Time Arts. Yet those mainly provide access to work.
“A lot of those are more for viewing and interfacing with art, rather than artists interfacing with each other,” she said. “I wanted to be part of creating with that community.”
Studio Wheelhouse feels like a creative space. Even unfinished, it’s bright and colorful, airy and comforting. A rainbow doormat greets people at the entrance, a beacon that brands Studio Wheelhouse as a safe space. The founders are working hard to make it inclusive and accessible for all.
“This is a space for everyone,” Sarah said. “This is a space for people who wear Carhartts. This is a space for people who are gender fluid. It’s a place for people who just want to dip their toes in and learn.”
Inside the front door, a room will provide space for brainstorming sessions and artist talks.
Beyond that is the main studio space, both cavernous and inviting. Large work tables in the center provide surface area to create. Backdrops and lighting for photography have a home on one wall.
“We’re thinking about people finding connection with each other, casting a wide net so that you have different perspectives and different voices, different skills and different styles of creation,” Corsi said. “That’s what makes this space cool, to have room to come together and be inspired by each other and challenge each other in different ways.”
There’s a comfortable seating area with a whimsical Keith Haring rug and mustardy yellow couch. A kitchen space features a coffee and tea station, a fridge and a combination toaster oven/microwave. Shelving boxes along one wall house supplies — paints and charcoals, pencils and glue. Cricut machines and stained glass tools are available with a little training or proven knowledge. Lockers are available to rent to leave supplies and projects. Artists, makers and creatives of all types are welcome, from knitters to welders. Wi-fi and outlets are available for designers or writers on laptops.
“That cross pollination is huge,” Grace said. “Working alongside another person and being inspired by what they’re doing makes more interesting work.”
The room is anchored by a colorful mural, painted with the help of community members a few weeks ago. Grace and Sarah both apprenticed with Chicano muralist Jimmy Longoria in Minnesota, who taught them that a mural by nature is public art. It should be about community and people’s hands should be a part of its creation.
“The mural is a culmination of a skill and a craft that is very important to us and also embodies what we want to do here,” Grace said.
On the wall of the studio, surrounded by various people and different versions of Studio Wheelhouse’s asterisk logo known as their “spokesperson,” block letters proclaim “It’s in your wheelhouse” and serve as a reminder to own your own creativity.
“If you go up to that wall, you’ll see squiggles and dashes and stars and swirls,” Grace said. “People were inspired to leave their own mark.”
Other murals cover the bathroom walls and the back wall and ceiling of the office. More are in progress.
The founders are determined to build Studio Wheelhouse organically, responding to the needs of the creatives in the community. What Studio Wheelhouse becomes will be up to those who use it.
“This is going to be its own project, too,” Erin said. “We’re going to be a work in progress indefinitely.”
Studio Wheelhouse is at 10 Evergreen Drive, Suite B, in Bozeman. For updated information, visit studiowheelhouse.com or follow @studio.wheelhouse on Instagram.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.