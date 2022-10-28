By Rachel Hergett
for the Chronicle
A ghost has appeared above the Main Street entrance to the old Gallatin County Jail. The blow-up Halloween decoration teases the haunting inside and more ghosts may appear this weekend when the Planet School presents its haunted jailhouse at the Gallatin History Museum.
The haunted jailhouse is open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Oct. 29-31, with the lights on from 5 to 6:30 p.m. each night and lights off from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $12 at bozemanhauntedjail.com and at the door.
“Even with the lights on, the space will still be pretty scary,” according to the ticket page.
To celebrate Halloween, admission is free during the lights-on portion on Monday, and actors will hand out candy to costumed trick-or-treaters.
After expenses, proceeds of the haunted jailhouse will go toward supporting the Planet School, the Gallatin History Museum and a cause to be chosen by the student organizers. The event is also a community introduction of sorts for the Planet School.
“It’s our very first public program,” said founder Thane Richard, a Bozeman High School graduate, during a Monday tour of the space.
Richard went into journalism and managed India-based editions of publications such as the Huffington Post and Business Insider before deciding to follow a different course. He returned to Bozeman to study for a master’s degree in agricultural education at Montana State University and begin planning the Planet School.
Imagine humanity establishes a home on a new planet. There is no infrastructure, nothing to shape the new civilization but the people in it. Richard’s idea is to give students this sort of sense of agency in their education.
Richard cites programs like youth legislature in high school, where students take on government roles from congressional pages to the body’s leadership, or semester-at-sea, where students learn how to navigate and sail ships in addition to coursework, as a more concrete basis for the Planet School.
The magic of the semester-at-sea program, Richard said, is in the apprenticeship style. Students learn from people with more expertise, but are eventually trusted to make decisions for themselves. By the end of the program, the adults step back and let the students chart the course.
“What if we did that for agriculture and a greenhouse?” he asked. “What if we did that for construction? What if we had students build a school from scratch and in doing so build a community?”
Enter the Planet School. Students in the first semester session will start with a six-week experience on the water, then arrive at an empty plot and participate in the planning and design of the land-based school from inception. The curriculum will change as the school and its students grow.
“We need to teach pure creativity, the ability for students to see something that doesn’t exist in the world and have the confidence and the ability to bring it out of their brain and into reality,” Richard said.
The haunted jailhouse is a beta test of the idea. A group of 10 high school students, freshmen to seniors, from Belgrade, Bozeman and Gallatin high schools and Bozeman Field School have spent the last six weeks conceptualizing, marketing and creating the haunted house as an after-school program.
To design their haunted jailhouse, the students came up with a concept, drawing inspiration from the location and aiming for the bar set by Anderson School’s annual scare-fest. Jaxson Mallon, a Belgrade High School freshman wrote a script, which has since been whittled down for time.
“The only thing that’s stayed the same is … prison,” Mallon said.
Joss Burdick, a junior at Bozeman High, has experience in haunted houses. She helped design one as an Anderson School eighth grader. This is different.
“There’s been less help from parents and stuff,” Burdick said. “It’s just been us, so we get more decision-making options.”
Students were also able to study plans from the series of haunted houses designed by Headwaters Academy Students in the old jail nearly a decade ago, then find their own way forward.
“They’ve had a lot of good ideas,” Rachel Phillips, the Gallatin History Museum’s research director, said of the students. “They’re very enthusiastic and very excited about it and they’ve been working very hard. We’re just sort of taking a back seat and letting them go with their ideas.”
On Tuesday, Phillips was in the museum after hours, helping the students choose costume pieces from a collection in the basement.
Shrieks could be heard as students rounded the corners and ran into one another, the result of weeks of jump scares, ghost stories and spending time in a building that includes a hanging in its history.
“The overall vibe of the museum is scary,” said Ainsley Barton, a sophomore at Bozeman High School who has found that she is very interested in designing spaces and how people move through and interact with them.
In the last year, Bozeman High School senior Mey Palomino has discovered a love for organizing events. She saw a poster for the after-school program and was “hooked” on the idea of building a haunted house.
“It’s a nice way to give something to the community while contributing to some good causes,” she said.
Palomino has not seen any ghosts in the museum, but she said one of the other students had an encounter in the “Shining” room, a wallpapered space upstairs the students have decorated with ominous phrases like “save me” and “I did it” in glow-in-the-dark paint. Creepy dolls overlook a body on the floor and the students warn not to spend time alone in the room. Ghosts are a possibility — and all the better, according to the students.
“They just add to the spice of the event,” Palomino said.
For more information, visit bozemanhauntedjail.com and theplanetschool.org.
{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{/span}{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.{/span}{/span}{div style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”} {/div}
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.