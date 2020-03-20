As we try to practice social distancing during COVID-19’s outbreak, many of us are staying home, and away from people. But that’s no reason to feel left out or isolated. If you’re among the homebound, and you’ve run out of productive things to do, here’s a list of movies and TV shows to fill your time and hopefully lift your spirits. To quote “High School Musical,” a movie that is not on this list, “We’re all in this together.”
”Her:” Spike Jonze is mostly known for palling around with the “Jackass” guys and his work on music videos (he’s the guy who got Fonzie to dance to Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So”). While feature films aren’t prevalent in Jonze’s lengthy filmography, he’s made some great ones. None are greater than “Her,” a quasi-romantic quasi-comedy that’s at once warm and absolutely terrifying. Joaquin Phoenix, giving the performance that should have won him the Oscar he got for last year’s “Joker,” plays Theodore Twombly (all-time great movie name). Twombly is depressed and lost, but once he gets a new artificial intelligence virtual assistant (think Siri, but voiced by Scarlett Johansson) he quickly develops a relationship with the assistant that becomes romantic. The image of a man falling in love with a computer is tough to shake, as is the near-future version of Los Angeles Jonze sets his movie in. “Her” is immediately familiar, and at times feels totally inevitable.
“The Descent:” What’s the best way to stop scaring yourself thinking about what’s outside? Scare yourself with something inside. No better way to do that than with this 2005 horror movie written and directed by Neil Marshall. It’s among the scariest movies of this century, a horrid combination of real tragedy and supernatural forces. The script follows a group of women who, after surviving a traumatic event, decide to cope by going spelunking in a cave in the Appalachian Mountains, where they find darkness, panic and other unspeakables. To say anything else about the plot would be unfair. It’s necessary to just remember to breathe and watch it unfold.
“Booksmart:” Olivia Wilde directed this gem, which undeservedly flew under the radar when it was released last year. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star as best friends who have played it safe all of high school, and want to have one last, crazy night. It’s not groundbreaking stuff, and Wilde wisely doesn’t try to reinvent the teen comedy wheel. Instead she plays into the genre’s strengths, armed with an all-star cast, a plethora of riotously funny jokes and a healthy amount of heart, made “Booksmart” the best John Hughes movie of the 21st century (and that includes the ones he actually made).
“Grizzly Man:” Nobody has bedside manner like Werner Herzog. This 2005 documentary captures the life and death of Timothy Treadwell, who spent much of his adult life living with and documenting the lives of Alaskan brown bears, until he was killed by one in 2003. Herzog’s examination of Treadwell’s life is evenhanded and beautiful, an exploration of one man’s life and the obsessions that controlled and ultimately ended it. Herzog’s filmmaking and narration are masterful. His touch takes “Grizzly Man” from a great story to a great movie.
“The Wire:” Are you sick of people telling you to watch “The Wire?” David Simon’s crime drama about the backstreets of Baltimore was a minor hit when it aired on HBO back in the mid-2000’s. Since then, it’s exploded into legendary status. “Rolling Stone” called it the second best television show ever made. It’s Barack Obama’s favorite show. And almost every guy you’ve ever talked to at a party has told you how good it is. There’s no better time than now to see if they were right.
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2:” I will proudly stake my reputation (whatever it is) on the claim that “Guardians 2” is secretly the best “Marvel” movie. It’s not the flashiest, didn’t make the most money, doesn’t have the most CGI characters coming together to fight a CGI bad guy, but “Guardians 2” is my favorite because it feels the realest. Writer/Director James Gunn (director of such family favorite fare as “Slither” and “Super”) somehow tricked Disney into giving him $200 million to make a grind house jukebox musical about abuse, loss, parenthood and toxic masculinity. And hey, crying is a great way to clear out your sinuses, probably.
“The Baby Yoda Show:” You may have heard rumors that this is actually called “The Mandalorian” and is about a bounty hunter fighting various “Star Wars” characters. Disregard that. It’s the show with Baby Yoda, starring Baby Yoda, featuring Baby Yoda, written, produced and directed by Baby Yoda. Look upon his works, ye mighty, and coo with glee.
It’s a surreal, scary time right now. Movie theaters are closed. We might be seeing a fundamental shift in the way movies are made and distributed. But as long as there is content to consume, I’ll keep writing about it for this column. Stay safe, wash your hands, and watch some movies. See you on the other side.