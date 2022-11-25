Let the news come to you

With more than 30 years performing as a duo, Chris Cunningham and John Hermanson of Storyhill have made somewhat of a tradition of the holiday show in the Bozeman area.

Cunningham and Hermanson developed a friendship in their 7th grade world geography class, and started performing together as teenagers, debuting folk songs to friends and family at backyard barbecues and to the locals at downtown coffee shops. After high school, they released their first tape as Chris and Johnny before taking separate paths into young adulthood. The singer-songwriters reunited, toured for years, then chose to go different ways again. The movements continued, but the music continued to unite them.

And over the years, one, or both, depending on who was living where, would return to Bozeman around holidays or special events, and would gather for a performance. Both now live in Bozeman, where they write together and base operations for events like the annual Storyhill Fest. Cunningham also runs a recording studio, www.basecamprecording.com, and Hermanson has been developing curved walking sticks known as Limber Bows, www.limberbows.com.


Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

