With more than 30 years performing as a duo, Chris Cunningham and John Hermanson of Storyhill have made somewhat of a tradition of the holiday show in the Bozeman area.
Cunningham and Hermanson developed a friendship in their 7th grade world geography class, and started performing together as teenagers, debuting folk songs to friends and family at backyard barbecues and to the locals at downtown coffee shops. After high school, they released their first tape as Chris and Johnny before taking separate paths into young adulthood. The singer-songwriters reunited, toured for years, then chose to go different ways again. The movements continued, but the music continued to unite them.
And over the years, one, or both, depending on who was living where, would return to Bozeman around holidays or special events, and would gather for a performance. Both now live in Bozeman, where they write together and base operations for events like the annual Storyhill Fest. Cunningham also runs a recording studio, www.basecamprecording.com, and Hermanson has been developing curved walking sticks known as Limber Bows, www.limberbows.com.
This year, a show at the Ellen Theatre on Thanksgiving weekend will kick off a Storyhill holiday tour through the upper Midwest. The show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, will also feature Hermanson’s sisters, Heidi Nagel and Jenny Hermanson, twins who are four years older than Hermanson and his first musical inspiration.
“My sister Heidi has worked with us over the years on a lot of records, playing cello and arranging strings,” Hermanson said in a group call on Tuesday. “It’s awesome to bring Jenny in as well. They’re both writing their own parts and it’s really neat to have that kind of connection.”
Nagel, they said, is featured in songs like “Steady On,” and throughout the 1994 and 1995 records “Miles and Means” and “Clearing.”
The Nov. 25 show will feature many classics from the Storyhill repertoire, but will also devote time to perform their 2020 release, “Bethlehem,” in its entirety with no breaks for applause.
“I almost feel like we’re listening along with everyone else,” Hermanson said. “You can kind of forget about having to be ‘on’ between songs or think of how to move into the next song or explain the next song or that sort of thing. You can kind of let go and be in the music.”
“Bethlehem” is quieter and more contemplative than other Storyhill releases. Recorded in Cunningham's Basecamp Studios south of Bozeman, the album reimagines old hymns like “Lo, How a Rose Is Blooming” and “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear,” often replacing words like “lord” or “god” with the original Hebrew from their untranslated texts.
“It doesn’t come from a place of conviction,” Hermanson said. “We’re not trying to sell anybody on anything. We’re trying to take something, take the language in it, and really look at it.”
Pushed by former management to record a Christmas album, the duo said they spent months searching for something that resonated with both of them, something that might go deeper than songs about Santa and Rudolph.
“We wanted to explore the story of a poor refugee, born in a manger, because no one would take him in,” Hermanson stated in a release.
Storyhill will also use this tour to debut new songs in front of an audience. Cunningham and Hermanson are ready to record again, and are looking for a producer to collaborate on their next album. They have sent demos of new songs to Dan Wilson, a Grammy-winning producer who worked with Storyhill on their 2007 self-titled album and 2010’s “Shade of the Trees.”
“We recognize how great having another objective perspective can be,” Hermanson said.
Cunningham said the duo wrote and considered 75 songs for the 11-track “Storyhill” album. They tend to let the songs speak for themselves.
“The songs should always decide what they want to be,” Hermanson said. “We always have these plans outlined for how we want the record to sound, and it always comes out a bit different than we thought. It’s a bit of a journey.”
Somehow, they said, the songs sound clearer when they are being played for an audience. And it’s not always about the audience’s reaction. Performing the song makes it come alive for the artists.
Though performing as a duo is central to the songs, Cunningham explained, Storyhill has become bigger than the two men as individuals.
“It has a life of its own,” he said. “We show up to do our best to tend to it, to move it along. It’s very fulfilling on a personal level, but I can also see how much it means to people, especially as time goes on.”
Because the duo has been writing and recording together for decades, they are able to step back as their songs take on new life through the lens of their audience. “Boulder River,” for example, was written by Hermanson after he had separated from a girlfriend.
“But if you should ever change your direction,” the duo sings on the track from “Miles and Means.” “Know that I'll never be far. I'll be deep in the valley where the Boulder River cuts through the mountains like a knife through my heart.”
Hermanson would go on to marry the girlfriend the song was about and other listeners would draw from parts of the lyrics to address both loss and love.
“Over time, we’ve played it at a lot of funerals and weddings. People have used it as a way to propose,” Hermanson said. “Sometimes the stories resonate so much more than the story I originally intended. When I’m singing it, that’s what I feel, these other stories people have filled in over the years.”
