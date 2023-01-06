Like many subdivisions before it, Oak Park in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, did not pay tribute to its namesake.
“The first thing they did was cut down the oaks,” said Douglas Tallamy, an entomologist and author who cites his childhood home as inspiration for his widespread conservation efforts.
Tallamy’s home in Oak Park was next to the last empty lot in the neighborhood — a wondrous place for a young boy, complete with its own pond and various inhabitants.
“In the spring, the toads came and they sang and they laid eggs. And the eggs became pollywogs and I watched the pollywogs,” Tallamy said in a phone interview with the Chronicle on Monday. “I was there the day (the pollywogs) all hopped out on the shore, but that was the same day the bulldozer came and buried the whole thing.”
People replaced the toads as a house replaced a pond.
“That made an impression on me,” Tallamy continued.
Tallamy, the T.A. Baker Professor of entomology and wildlife ecology at the University of Delaware and founder of nonprofit organization Homegrown National Park, will be in Bozeman on Friday, Jan. 6, to give a talk based on his 2020 book “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard.”
“People in Montana actually have a great deal of power, because you have so much land and so much opportunity,” Tallamy said. “It doesn’t take much to turn things around a bit.”
The free event, a collaboration between Gallatin Valley Earth Day 2023, Sacajawea Audubon Society and the Montana Native Plant Society-Valley of the Flowers Chapter, will start at 6 p.m. with a reception at the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture in Bozeman featuring a book signing with Tallamy, exhibits by Great Bear Native Plants, Wild Birds Unlimited and the city of Bozeman’s Water Division, and free food and drinks. Tallamy will speak at 7 p.m. to both live and virtual audiences. For more information on this and other Earth Day events, and to register for the online talk, visit www.gallatinvalleyearthday.org.
Tallamy’s thesis is that every person with a yard can make a difference in restoring landscapes and improving biodiversity, lending the “hope” to his book title. As a boy, he could have made a difference.
“It did not occur to me that I could have dug a pond on our property, right next door,” he said. “I could have saved that toad population. But I was of the same mindset as most people and that is we have to save the places that aren’t destroyed yet. We’re not thinking about putting them back together again.”
In the United States, what wild areas there are to be saved have been saved. Now they exist as polka dots over a vast landscape of privately owned land. Now, Tallamy advocates restoration, reclaiming landscapes with fauna native to the area to help connect these isolated wilderness areas and provide means for animals to roam and the plants and insects that support them to flourish.
It took Tallamy 50 years from the destruction of the pond to begin thinking about how he could have helped save some of the animals and plants that thrived there. When Tallamy and his wife purchased a property in Oxford, Pennsylvania, they were determined to restore as much of the plant life to what had been there before human interference. What was once a farm had been broken into 10-acre lots and those lots had been invaded by plants from Asia — plants that competed with native plants and provided little nutrition for animals and insects.
“We got rid of the invasives, we put native plants back and we watched nature return,” Tallamy said.
In “Nature’s Best Hope,” Tallamy lays out the folly of human error in the destruction of the natural world.
“We humans are not going to survive on planet Earth if we destroy the ecosystems that support us,” he said. “Everybody requires healthy ecosystems.”
He’s buoyed by other research, and the headlines that come out of it. When the United Nations-backed Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services released its 2019 report, Tallamy cheered headlines that said a million species were at risk of extinction. These lead more people to want to make a positive impact on the environment.
“Nature’s Best Hope” also builds upon work by other conservationists, like Aldo Leopold, E.O.Wilson, and Rachel Carson, whose “Silent Spring” showed how DDT was impacting birds like bald eagles and peregrine falcons.
“Perhaps its greatest contribution was in recognizing that the things we do where we live, work and farm — that is, in locales outside of protected areas — are critical to conservation efforts everywhere,” Tallamy writes of “Silent Spring.”
Tallamy followed “Nature’s Best Hope” with “The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees” in 2021, touting the tree’s place as a keystone species in landscapes from coast to coast. But that’s not the case in Montana. In his Bozeman talk, Tallamy will advocate for plants like willow and chokecherry.
“To think that you, personally, can help bring back declining species and species on the verge of extinction by what you plant in your yard is very empowering,” Anne Ready, chair of Gallatin Valley Earth Day, stated in a release.
If you’re wondering where to start, Tallamy says to start with a tree, one of the keystone species laid out in his research, (found here: https://www.nwf.org/Garden-for-Wildlife/About/Native-Plants/keystone-plants-by-ecoregion).
“You can see the life come back to that single tree,” Tallamy said. “It works, it works demonstrably, it works fast and that’s what keeps me optimistic. If I just convince more people to do that, it will work more and more.”
