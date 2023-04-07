Katelyn Shook is walking in Portland, Oregon, when she takes the call for an interview to talk about her band’s upcoming tour. The name Shook Twins may have come about organically as identical twins Katelyn and Laurie Shook started performing over 15 years ago, but the band and the sisters have evolved.
Shook Twins is poised to set out on its first “significant” tour since the pandemic hit, and will stop at the Filling Station in Bozeman on Thursday, April 13. For Katelyn, who no longer lives in the city after returning instead to her roots in Sandpoint, Idaho, the time leading up to the tour feels celebratory, like it’s a treat to hang out with her sister and the band again, as well as tourmate Daniel Rodriguez, of Elephant Revival. They met Rodriguez 15 years ago, through their then booking agent and now manager.
“There’s a short list of friends, people who would boost your sales or you haven’t met yet, new friends you want to make,” Katelyn said. “It rarely works out that you get to go out with your friends. Everybody has their own path and is doing their own thing, so we feel fortunate to get this tour together.”
Shook Twins will perform around the Mountain west, looping out of Oregon to stops in Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Montana and Washington. Hitting the road again induces both excitement and nerves. Katelyn admits to feeling a bit out of practice after three years without touring. But the break has also afforded the band room to grow, to flesh out its sound and write songs in preparation for a studio session in May. The tour will be an opportunity to share the new material with a live audience.
“We wanted to work out some arrangements and get really familiar and comfortable as a band with these songs,” Katelyn said. “We will probably not play all eight songs every night, but we’ll sprinkle them in throughout the tour so they get some equal play time, equal exploration.”
Katelyn creates each setlist, omitting or adding songs “depending on the room or how the energy felt that night.” Some stops may include two other songs slated for the upcoming album.
“There are two songs we want to recreate, older songs that have just grown so much and become their own new song,” Katelyn said.
She describes the original version of “Time to Swim,” the first track from 2011’s “Window” album, as “bluegrassy,” featuring 32 banjo tracks.
“It’s still banjo driven, but we’ve been playing it for like 10 years,” Katelyn said. “It’s morphed into this more electronica feel.”
“Time to Swim” in performance is even more throbbing and ethereal than the original with its wailing voices. Alex Radakovich’s drums, now underscore the banjo, and electric guitar player Nico Slice has layered eerie tonal sounds to the mix, and even throws down a rap in the middle (which may or may not be included on the record). Aber Miller rounds out the lineup on keys and key bass.
The other song that has undergone a transformation is “Try as I Might Do.” Katelyn loves the song, calling it one of the best her twin, Laurie, has ever written. The song was released on a digital EP “thought of a b-side” in 2019, but didn’t get the love Katelyn believes it deserves. The recording featured only the twins. And while they may still perform as a duo on occasion, Shook Twins has evolved into something more. The new recording will reflect the growth of the band and its sound.
“Our folkiness is still embedded,” Katelyn said. “That’s our core, but we have just a lot more electric, down-tempo electronica feeling in there too.”
To write, the sisters lean into isolation. Lately, this has meant holing up in a cabin in the forest around Mount Hood. Sometimes, a seed of a lyric will come on a walk and be drawn from smartphone notes for writing sessions. Others, the song begins as a focus or a theme. Sometimes the words and music and concept come together all at once. Others, it comes in bits and must be pieced together.
“The songs just kind of pop out of nowhere,” Katelyn said. “It’s really kind of a fascinating thing that happens when you sit down and say ‘okay’ and just ask the space ‘okay, I want to write a song’ and it downloads out of nowhere.”
Aside from the natural harmonies that siblings may possess, the sisterly bond allows the twins to be blunt with each other on what directions they do and do not like within the writing process.
“We don’t have this dance you have to do of politeness,” Katelyn said.
They possess the same taste and a shared understanding that they share a common goal — to make the best music possible.
“Sometimes a lyric that I don’t feel 100% about will stand out to me as I sing it, so that’s how I know that it’s not the right lyric,” she said “Or the melody doesn’t make me feel this, it’s a kind of euphoria I guess, just an overall pleasantness when you know that you’ve gotten it right. And we both have the same overall pleasantness.”
Katelyn hopes those feelings come through in live performances, where the band and the audience are able to be comfortable enjoying a moment together.
“Coming back from COVID, it feels definitely more potent when you come into a room and everyone is there experiencing one thing,” Katelyn said. “It’s more of an honor and we don’t take it for granted as much as we used to.”
