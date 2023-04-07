Let the news come to you

Katelyn Shook is walking in Portland, Oregon, when she takes the call for an interview to talk about her band’s upcoming tour. The name Shook Twins may have come about organically as identical twins Katelyn and Laurie Shook started performing over 15 years ago, but the band and the sisters have evolved.

Shook Twins is poised to set out on its first “significant” tour since the pandemic hit, and will stop at the Filling Station in Bozeman on Thursday, April 13. For Katelyn, who no longer lives in the city after returning instead to her roots in Sandpoint, Idaho, the time leading up to the tour feels celebratory, like it’s a treat to hang out with her sister and the band again, as well as tourmate Daniel Rodriguez, of Elephant Revival. They met Rodriguez 15 years ago, through their then booking agent and now manager.

“There’s a short list of friends, people who would boost your sales or you haven’t met yet, new friends you want to make,” Katelyn said. “It rarely works out that you get to go out with your friends. Everybody has their own path and is doing their own thing, so we feel fortunate to get this tour together.”


Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

