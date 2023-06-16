Let the news come to you

In the 1998 Oscar-winning film “Shakespeare in Love,” the daughter of a wealthy merchant (portrayed by Gwenth Paltrow) disguises herself as a man in order to act in William Shakespeare’s latest play. Her actions are scandalous for the era. While some characters in Shakespeare’s plays were women, during the Elizabethan Age, women were not allowed to play the roles.

“Men were portraying Juliet. They were portraying Isabella,” said Kevin Asselin, executive artistic director for Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, in regards to the history of Shakespearian productions.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks opened its 51st season in Bozeman this week. The company will perform nearly 80 times over the next three months, traversing the state and venturing out into Idaho, Wyoming and Washington with two productions, Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” and a stage adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ novel “The Three Musketeers” by Robert Kauzlaric.


Rachel Hergett can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603. Hergett is on Twitter at @hergett.