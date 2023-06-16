Elijah Newman plays for the ducks at the Duck Pond before taking the stage in rehearsal for "Measure for Measure" with Montana Shakespeare in the Parks on Tuesday, June 13, at Montana State University in Bozeman.
In the 1998 Oscar-winning film “Shakespeare in Love,” the daughter of a wealthy merchant (portrayed by Gwenth Paltrow) disguises herself as a man in order to act in William Shakespeare’s latest play. Her actions are scandalous for the era. While some characters in Shakespeare’s plays were women, during the Elizabethan Age, women were not allowed to play the roles.
“Men were portraying Juliet. They were portraying Isabella,” said Kevin Asselin, executive artistic director for Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, in regards to the history of Shakespearian productions.
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks opened its 51st season in Bozeman this week. The company will perform nearly 80 times over the next three months, traversing the state and venturing out into Idaho, Wyoming and Washington with two productions, Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” and a stage adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ novel “The Three Musketeers” by Robert Kauzlaric.
