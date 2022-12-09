Let the news come to you

Sam Platts is country, sure, but he’s no outlaw. The musician quit drinking three years ago. And without that particular temptation, he will celebrate part of his birthday this year in the style of a responsible adult — with a dentist appointment.

“There’s a lot of bands around here that dabble in outlaw country, the classic Willie and Waylon and Merle kind of stuff,” Platts said on Sunday while drinking a coffee at the Wheat Montana Bakery outside of Three Forks, wife and bandmate Lilly by his side. “We’ll play western swing.”

Sam and Lilly’s band, Sam Platts and the Plainsmen, released album “West Side” on Dec. 2. Sam’s last album “Sundown at Noon” was recorded in 2013, before Sam met Lilly, when the group was known as Sam Platts and the Kootenai Three and Sam had yet to define his sound, dabbling in a variety of country and western styles.


Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

