Sam Platts is country, sure, but he’s no outlaw. The musician quit drinking three years ago. And without that particular temptation, he will celebrate part of his birthday this year in the style of a responsible adult — with a dentist appointment.
“There’s a lot of bands around here that dabble in outlaw country, the classic Willie and Waylon and Merle kind of stuff,” Platts said on Sunday while drinking a coffee at the Wheat Montana Bakery outside of Three Forks, wife and bandmate Lilly by his side. “We’ll play western swing.”
Sam and Lilly’s band, Sam Platts and the Plainsmen, released album “West Side” on Dec. 2. Sam’s last album “Sundown at Noon” was recorded in 2013, before Sam met Lilly, when the group was known as Sam Platts and the Kootenai Three and Sam had yet to define his sound, dabbling in a variety of country and western styles.
Sam grew up on a ranch in Saratoga in southern Wyoming where his father was a musician and luthier. He was later based in Idaho and moved to Montana in 2014. A couple years later, a friend suggested Lilly, a Three Forks native, as a fiddle player for his band. The pair were married at the courthouse in Elko, Nevada, during the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering. They will celebrate their fifth anniversary back in Elko with the Plainsmen set to play the 38th annual gathering in February.
“That’s kind of a big deal for us,” Sam said. “I used to play with Wylie and the Wild West and we did that a lot. Almost every year I played with him, we did the Cowboy Poetry Gathering down there. It’s cool to be getting hired with this crew and getting able to do our thing there.”
In the last nine years, Sam has swapped his electric guitar for a Gibson archtop and dropped the drums from the band, which features Lilly on fiddle and also includes bassist J Kane and Bill Dwyer on electric guitar
“Throughout versions of this band, I’ve covered a lot of territory and dabbled in a lot of different directions,” Sam said. “It got to a point where it was time to really narrow down and start doing what suits us the best and what we’re best at.”
For the Platts, that is a vintage 1940s and 1950s country sound steeped in western swing, playing into Sam’s evolving guitar skills and Lilly’s Texas-style fiddling, which won her the adult division championship at the Bob Wills Fiddle Festival contest in November.
Sam and Lilly have put their energy into maintaining the roots of the style in their music.
“Part of what makes the western swing thing enjoyable is that it is difficult to do right,” Lilly said.
Western swing, originated by artists such as Bob Wills, Spade Cooley and Milton Brown, is the official state music of Texas. Also known as cowboy jazz, the style blends the old cowboy country with the then-popular big band style.
“It’s simplified jazz with a cowboy hat,” Lilly said.
There’s an oft-quoted quip from the late songwriter Harlan Howard, who penned songs such as “Heartaches by the Number” and “I Fall to Pieces.” “Country music,” Howard said, “is three chords and the truth.” That’s not Sam Platts and the Plainsmen.
“Our is like 16 chords and some half truths,” Sam said.
“West Side” was recorded last year at Peak Recording in Bozeman and was produced by Dwyer, the Plainsmen’s other guitar player. The tracks were mostly recorded live, with band members playing together while isolating their instrument sounds.
“That’s kind of how this style of music is,” Sam said. “You want to keep it as organic as you can, not overdo the production on it. There’s no string section or Jordanaires on this one.”
Sam recorded the album on a 1940s Gibson archtop guitar, but has since moved on to a newer model. While instruments are meant to be played, Sam said he was concerned about the wear and tear gigging would cause on the older archtop.
“I was getting kind of worried about totally destroying it,” he said.
The sound may harken from another time and be played on vintage instruments, but other parts of the process were entirely modern. Harmony vocals, performed live by Kane, were hired out in recording to a man in California. And the album was mixed by Eric Amble in Brooklyn. The band also hired a publicist and distribution company for the release.
“It’s neat to be able to live in rural America and be able to get a pretty professional album done,” Sam said.
The Platts live and work on a ranch outside of Silver Star, but before their Sunday night duo performance at Willow Creek, Lilly points out a blue house around the corner that they used to call home. They frequent what they jokingly call the “tri-cities” — the tiny towns of Harrison, Pony and Willow Creek.
“Head West” includes versions of “Saint James Infirmary Blues” and “Whoopee Ti Yi Yo,” but the majority of the 11 songs were mainly penned by Sam.
One song, “Buster,” is based on a cattle trucker who showed up at the ranch in Silver Star to pick up some calves. The song’s title character, a short man with a blonde mullet, arrived at the ranch in a rig with his name on the door and “there ain’t no feeling like cowmobiling” on a decal on the back.
“He was a rolling country song,” Sam said. “He had the whole vibe going.”
Often, someone in the audience will have crossed paths with Buster and will tell the Platts they know exactly who the song is about. But as of yet, Buster has yet to comment on the song.
“My guess is that he’d be pretty into it,” Sam said. “He has his own theme song.”
“West Side” is streaming on all major music platforms. CDs of the album are available at www.samplatts.com.
