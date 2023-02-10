Before half his mustache turned white, multi-instrumentalist Ryan Acker was touring roughly 175 days a year with Minnesota-based band The Last Revel. In some ways, he couldn’t imagine a better life.
“I’ve always been Last Revel ’til I die,” Acker said over coffee at Wild Joe’s in Bozeman last week.
In 2018, however, Acker felt alone in his love for the band as the sheer number of gigs became overwhelming and mental and physical exhaustion set in. Guitar player and main vocalist Lee Henke left to pursue a solo career, leaving Acker and fiddle player Vinny Donatelle to pick up what pieces they could.
Acker describes Henke as sort of a brother in music, one who pushed him and drove him crazy at times. The Last Revel formed in 2011, when they were college students in Mankato, Minnesota, but Acker and Henke had already been gracing lineups of local rock and indie bands together for a few years. Both wanted to strip back the sound, focusing on more acoustic instruments and digging into a sort-of songwriter mentality.
“But there’s a musical bond there that’s certainly undeniable,” Acker said.
When Henke left the band, Acker felt like he was grieving the loss of his friend. The Last Revel attempted to carry on without Henke, adding new musicians to the lineup, but ultimately went on an indefinite hiatus.
“The band was gearing down, and honestly, I thought that was it,” Acker said. “I thought that chapter was closing.”
It was a transitional period for Acker in many respects. The same year, he reconnected with and started dating Lena Schiffer, of Bozeman’s Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs. With more free time away from touring, Acker would visit Bozeman once or twice a month to spend time with her. By the end of 2019, he said he was “ready for a change of scenery” and joined Schiffer in Montana where he set out to tap into the local music scene as a singer-songwriter.
“Before that time, I was not really a solo musician. I’ve always been a band guy,” Acker said, pausing when asked for his reasoning. “I feel like a concerted effort by people who are in the same mindset can be so much more powerful than one singular voice.”
Though he made some inroads, Acker’s attempt to make a name as a solo act in southwest Montana was halted by pandemic lockdowns and the resulting lack of gigs. Acker spent the time exploring his individual voice, experimenting with two solo albums. “Winter Where You’re From,” released in April 2020, was punctuated with a couple rollicking tracks, but leaned heavily on acoustic guitar and contemplative lyrics. In 2021, “Heavy Horns” took a more layered approach. But lately, Acker has felt disconnected from these efforts as well.
“I’ve again come to this kind of crossroads where I feel like I need to put time and effort into figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it,” Acker said. “It’s always been a moving target for me.”
Still, Acker keeps taking aim. He and Schiffer, who have now been married for a year and a half, perform as a duo under the adorable moniker Canoe Dealers, a name that becomes “canoodlers” if properly slurred. He has formed another trio to open for Big Richard at the Elm on Friday, Feb. 10, featuring mandolin player Ryan Kelly and bassist Colin Smith.
And the band has, quite literally, gotten back together. After years of little to no contact, Henke called Acker in October 2021 under the guise of checking in. Their conversation eventually led to The Last Revel and Henke asked Acker his thoughts on reforming the band. Acker consented, he said, in part in the name of mending a friendship and in part to see if the band could pick up where it left off.
When The Last Revel released an EP in early 2022, there was an outpouring of support from longtime fans. Among the most inspiring were clips or photos from previous shows along with stories about how much the performances or songs meant to them.
“It was four years since we put out any music, four years since we played as the original trio,” Acker said. “I feel so grateful that our fanbase kept that fire lit for us. That music still meant something to people.”
Venues and festivals followed, giving the business side of The Last Revel new life. This time, though, the trio made a pact to scale back and find a balance between the band and the lives they each built in the years apart. The Last Revel performed a mere 35 times in 2022, about a fifth of their previous workload. Shows were booked in friendly spaces, favorite festivals and old stomping grounds. Acker calls the return a cathartic experience, for both the band and their fans.
“The enthusiasm from people was visceral,” he said.
Acker now believes The Last Revel is better for the hiatus. In 2018, Acker said it felt like life revolved around the band, now each member has built a more well-rounded life. Families are forming, solo careers blossoming. And they have learned that they don’t have to take every single opportunity in front of them to the detriment of their health and happiness.
“I thought that’s just what bands did to make a career of it,” Acker said. “Now I can say, 'well, none of that matters if the band doesn’t exist.’ You’ve got to find a point to it all.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.