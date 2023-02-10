Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Before half his mustache turned white, multi-instrumentalist Ryan Acker was touring roughly 175 days a year with Minnesota-based band The Last Revel. In some ways, he couldn’t imagine a better life.

“I’ve always been Last Revel ’til I die,” Acker said over coffee at Wild Joe’s in Bozeman last week.

In 2018, however, Acker felt alone in his love for the band as the sheer number of gigs became overwhelming and mental and physical exhaustion set in. Guitar player and main vocalist Lee Henke left to pursue a solo career, leaving Acker and fiddle player Vinny Donatelle to pick up what pieces they could.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

Tags

Rachel Hergett can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603. Hergett is on Twitter at @hergett.

Recommended for you