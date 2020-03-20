Hi, Ruckus readers! As I’m sure you’ve noticed, Ruckus is a little different this week — we have no events feature and no calendar. This isn’t going to be a permanent change, but it’s one we felt was necessary for the time being given the circumstances. So many events have been canceled and we couldn’t, in good conscience, promote any of the remaining and risk telling our readers to go to an unsafe place.
Ruckus as you know and love it will be back soon. For now, hunker down, wash your hands and stay healthy. We’re all in this together.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.