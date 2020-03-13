FRIDAY, MARCH 13

— Walk with Ease

Gallatin Valley Mall

2825 W. Main St., Bozeman

A low-impact walking program, perfect for individuals struggling with arthritis or other chronic health conditions.

10 a.m., Free

— Read Sing Play! Storytime

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Join us for book read-alouds, songs, crafts, and activities for children ages 3-6. Siblings are always welcome!

10:15 a.m.- 12 p.m., Free

— Early Release Friday

Belgrade Community Library

106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade

Rotating Friday afternoon programming featuring board games, legos, movies, and other activities. Open to children in grades K-6

2:30-4 p.m., Free

— Kinetic Meditation

Starlite Bozeman

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Kinetic Meditation is a dance practice inspired by the 5 Rhythms teachings of Gabriel Roth.

6-7:30 p.m., $15

— Chord Rustlers’ Everyone in Harmony

Emerson Center for Arts and Culture

111 S. Grand Ave., Bozeman

Annual show featuring Southern Stride quartet from Texas, Bridger Mountain Harmony Chorus, and MSU’s Rhapsody chorus.

7-8:30 p.m., $10

— Open Door Theatre presents “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney

Bozeman Senior Center

807 N. Tracy Ave., Bozeman

Open Door Theatre presents a stage reading of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney with two directors, Valerie Watson and Debbie Jamieson, and two casts.

7:30-9:30 p.m., $14-$15

— Country Swing Dance Lessons

Starlite

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Country Swing Lesson — All levels and ages!

7:45-10 p.m., $10

— “Big Fish”

The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts

415 E. Lewis St., Livingston

Overflowing with heart and humor, “Big Fish” is an extraordinary musical tale — spectacular, fantastical, and full of love.

8-11 p.m., $10-$18

— Tango Dance

Townshend’s Bozeman teahouse

402 E. Main St. Ste. 1, Bozeman

Dancing is a fine adventure; it makes us lighter, brings us together, fills our hearts. Come dance the Tango! Lessons provided by Bozeman Tango.

8 p.m., Free

— Winter Tour 2020

Bozeman Eagles Club & Ballroom

316 E. Main St., Bozeman

Bluebelly Junction and The Eagles — Bozeman go together like Jameson and Guiness! Everyone is Irish on this St. Patty’s Day weekend party!

9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Free

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

— Run to the Pub 2020

317 Pub

321 E. Main St., Bozeman

A one of a kind St. Patrick’s Day 10K and half marathon. Visit www.runtothepub.com for more information or to get registered!

10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., $69-$109

— Books & Babies

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Relaxed time featuring rhymes, songs, and play for ages 0-2 with parent, grandparent, or caregiver.

10-11 a.m., Free

— ARAY Wellness Coaching 3 Class Winter Series

ARAY Wellness Home Studio

2455 Arabian Ave., Bozeman

ARAY Wellness Coaching 3 Class Winter Series: Top 10 Keys to Stay Healthy This Winter

1:30-3 p.m., $10-$25

— Live Jazz

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Performed by local musicians Michael Steel on bass, and Craig Hall on guitar. 2nd floor reading area.

2-4 p.m., Free

— Pi Day Bash: Fundraiser for Gallatin Valley Food Bank

Bozeman Supper Club

609 W. Mendenhall St., Bozeman

Pi Day bash & fundraiser for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank! Pie, coffee, tea, live music, art & silent auction. Bring canned foods to donate!

4-8 p.m., Free

— Live Music with BoZambique

MAP Brewing Co.

510 Manley Rd., Bozeman

Join us for a special Saturday night music event! BoZambique will be jamming out from 6-8 p.m.!

6-8 p.m., Free

— Dos Mayos Live at the Baxter Hotel Lobby

Baxter Hotel

105 W. Main St., Bozeman

Dos Mayos acoustic duo will be performing at the Baxter Hotel Lobby. Enjoy a blend of musical styles in this magical setting. Come early & stay late.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Free

— Open Door Theatre presents “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney

Bozeman Senior Center

807 N. Tracy Ave., Bozeman

Open Door Theatre presents a stage reading of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney with two directors, Valerie Watson and Debbie Jamieson, and two casts.

7:30-9:30 p.m., $14-$15

— “Big Fish”

The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts

415 E. Lewis St., Livingston

Overflowing with heart and humor, “Big Fish” is an extraordinary musical tale — spectacular, fantastical, and full of love.

8-11 p.m., $10 — $18

— The Funk Meltdown

The Filling Station

2005 N. Rouse Ave., Bozeman

Come get funky with Sneaky Pete and The Secret Weapons and Tsunami Funk.

8-11:30 p.m., $11-$15

— Winter Tour 2020

Bozeman Eagles Club & Ballroom

316 E. Main St., Bozeman

Bluebelly Junction and The Eagles — Bozeman go together like Jameson and Guiness! Everyone is Irish on this St. Patty’s Day weekend party!

9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Free

———

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

— Tom Kirwan — Brunch

Pine Creek Lodge

2496 E. River Rd., Livingston

Live music on the restaurant dining room stage from Tom Kirwan.

11 a.m.- 1 p.m., Free

— Sunday Dance with Band of Drifters

American Legion Post 87

218 E. Main St., Manhattan

A comfortable venue, wonderful music, and great group of dancers.

1-5 p.m., $8

— Scottish Jam

Bunkhouse Brewery

1216 W. Lincoln St., Bozeman

This is an open Celtic music jam. All ages, abilities, instruments or voices are welcome.

2-4 p.m., Free

— “Big Fish”

The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts

415 E. Lewis St., Livingston

Overflowing with heart and humor, “Big Fish” is an extraordinary musical tale — spectacular, fantastical, and full of love.

3-6 p.m., $10-$18

— Open Door Theatre presents “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney

Bozeman Senior Center

807 N. Tracy Ave., Bozeman

Open Door Theatre presents a stage reading of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney with two directors, Valerie Watson and Debbie Jamieson, and two casts.

3-5 p.m., $14-$15

— Live Music with the Road Agents

MAP Brewing Co.

510 Manley Rd., Bozeman

Just a chill evening at the prettiest brewery in the Gallatin. Inspiring songs about bravery and animal husbandry.

6-8 p.m., Free

— Travis Yost

Norris Hot Springs

42 Montana Hwy. 84, Norris

Travis performs thoughtful sad stories with happy endings, on top of guitar and looper acrobatics.

7-9:30 p.m., $2

— Jacob Rountree-o

Bozeman Hot Springs

81123 Gallatin Rd., Bozeman

Pairing his vocals and guitar playing with drums, bass, and backup vocals, the Jake Rountree-o captivates audiences with each of their songs

7-10 p.m., Free

———

MONDAY, MARCH 16

— Spring Break Art Camp 2020 (Ages 4-12)

Emerson Center for Arts and Culture

111 S. Grand Ave., Bozeman

All classes include supplies and clay firings, if applicable. Scholarships are available!

9 a.m.- 3 p.m., $185 — $205

— Walk with Ease

Gallatin Valley Mall

2825 W. Main St., Bozeman

A low-impact walking program, perfect for individuals struggling with arthritis or other chronic health conditions.

10 a.m., Free

— Liquid Motion

Starlite Bozeman

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

The Liquid Motion class is an open level class that utilizes elements of fitness conditioning, sensual movement and dance theory.

11 a.m.- 12:15 p.m., $14 — $18

— Free Tax Prep

Belgrade Community Library

106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade

VITA will be at the library to assist patrons and community members with their taxes. Call or text 406-451-8178 to reserve your space.

1:30-5:30 p.m., Free

— Community Pint Night for P.E.O.

MAP Brewing Co.

510 Manley Rd., Bozeman

Join us from 4-8pm and we’ll donate 50 cents from every pint sold to P.E.O. to support they work they do providing educational scholarships for women.

4-8 p.m., Free

— Pints with a Purpose

Bridger Brewing

1609 S. 11th Ave., Bozeman

$1 from every pint sold will be donated to Montana Wildlife Federation.

5-8 p.m., Free

— Winter Fitness: Low Impact Cardio

Belgrade Community Library

106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade

Walking class — bring your water bottle and wear your sneakers!

6-7 p.m., Free

— Pole Fitness Level One Class

Flying Lion Aerial Fitness

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Pole fitness sculpts the body, increases flexibility and offers cardio. Learn pole dance basics & empower yourself.

6-7 p.m., $15 — $20

— Young Adult Book Club

Country Bookshelf

28 W. Main St., Bozeman

This month we’ll be reading “A Hat Full of Sky” by Terry Pratchett.

6 p.m., $10.99

— Monday Night Mantras

YogaMotion Wellness Academy

521 E. Peach St., Bozeman

An hour of mantras and chanting. All are welcome. No prior experience necessary. Explanations and handouts included. Led by Kathleen Karlsen.

6-7 p.m., $7.50 — $10

— Improv on the Verge

Verge Theater

2304 N. 7th Ave., Bozeman

Enjoy the All You Can Laugh Comedy Buffet with Improv on the Verge! Our improvisers will help you put years back on your life. Ready, set, laugh!

7-9 p.m., $9

———

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

— Badminton Club

Story Mill Recreation Center

600 Bridger Dr., Bozeman

The club meets every Tuesday & Thursday for co-ed, casual, drop-in badminton. Equipment provided.

Contact Tom Carne, 624-6746 for questions.

9-11 a.m., $5

— Free Tax Assistance

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Help provided by certified volunteers is available to assist low or moderate income taxpayers complete basic tax returns for Federal and State taxes.

10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Free

— Yoga Fundamentals with Nancy Ruby

YogaMotion Wellness Academy

521 E. Peach St., Bozeman

Experience the ways to feel safe and comfortable in a skillfully guided yoga practice. Build confidence-discover the full spectrum of benefits.

11 a.m.- 12 p.m., $10-$15

— Multi-generational Library Hour

Belgrade Community Library

106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade

Storytime focused on forging connections between the generations featuring discussions of culture, history, and aging.

11:15 a.m.-12 p.m., Free

— Yoga For All

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

All abilities are welcome! Please bring your own mat.

12-1 p.m., Free

— Four Cornerz Toastmasters Club

Zoot Enterprises

555 Zoot Enterprises Ln., Bozeman

An opportunity to practice conducting meetings, giving impromptu speeches, presenting prepared speeches, and offering constructive evaluation.

12:05-12:55 p.m., Free

— Books & Babies

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Relaxed time with rhymes, songs, and play for ages 0-2 with parent, grandparent, or caregiver.

1-2 p.m., Free

— St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

Gallatin Gateway Community Center

145 Mill St., Gallatin Gateway

Dinner & Live Music. Traditional Irish fare. Bring the family to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! Proceeds to fund charitable work.

5-7 p.m., Free

— Family STEAM Night

Belgrade Community Library

106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade

Monthly STEAM event for the whole family. Register at https://www.belgradelibrary.org/family-steam/ starting two weeks prior to each event.

5:30-7 p.m., Free

— Hip Hop Dance Class

Flying Lion Fitness

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Learn hip hop! All levels of dance experience welcome. Join us in a fun environment that encourages you to learn. 16+.

6-7 p.m., $12-$15

— Edis

Santa Fe Reds

1235 N. 7th Ave., Bozeman

Enjoy a Cadillac Margarita and some heartfelt tunes with Edis. Folksy, bluesy fun. Great music and fine Mexican food.

6-8 p.m., Free

— Live Music with Bo DePeña

MAP Brewing Co.

510 Manley Rd., Bozeman

An acoustic show with Bo DePeña! It’s also steak night, so we’ll be cooking up some Yellowstone Grassfed Beef specials!

6-8 p.m., Free

— Montana Manouche & Special Guests

Devil’s Toboggan

113 E. Oak, Ste. 2B, Bozeman

St. Patrick’s Day celebration, with a set of Celtic music by Natalie Padilla and Carter Bancroft, and a set of vintage swing with Montana Manouche.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Free

— Bozeman Public Library Book Club

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Bozeman Public Library Book Club meets to discuss The Dutch House by Ann Patchett.

6:30-8 p.m., Free

— Boy Named Banjo

The Filling Station

2005 N. Rouse Ave., Bozeman

A shared love for bluegrass, folk, and singer/songwriter music sparked a different musical friendship.

7-11 p.m., $11-$15

— Aerial Yoga Class

Flying Lion Aerial Fitness

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Aerial yoga blends the flow of vinyasa yoga with aerial hammock.

7:15-8:30 p.m., $15-$20

— Fluid Feminine Movement S-Factor

Starlite Bozeman

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Dive deeper into your feminine body with our Fluid Feminine Movement Class. This S-Factor workout warms up your body with slow, intentional movement.

7:15-8:15 p.m., $14-$18

———

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

— Walk with Ease

Gallatin Valley Mall

2825 W. Main St., Bozeman

A low-impact walking program, perfect for individuals struggling with arthritis or other chronic health conditions.

10 a.m., Free

— Bozeman Business & Professional Women Educational Luncheon

Riverside Country Club

2500 Springhill Rd., Bozeman

City HR Director, James Henderson, will present and Equal Pay update and outline practical ways the city will work towards gender pay equity.

11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., $20-$35

— March Lunch & Learn

Livingston Food Resource Center

202 S. 2nd St., Livingston

Join in a community discussion about the importance of men helping to end cycles of violence through innovative methods and programs.

12-1 p.m., Free

— Free Tax Prep

Belgrade Community Library

106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade

VITA will be at the library to assist patrons and community members with their taxes. Call or text 406-451-8178 to reserve your space.

1:30-5:30 p.m., Free

— READ to a Dog

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Read aloud to a therapy dog from Intermountain Therapy Animals!

4-5 p.m., Free

— Yoga for Improved Posture with Nancy Ruby

YogaMotion Wellness Academy

521 E. Peach St., Bozeman

You’ll look better and feel great if you stop slouching and stand up straight. Yoga can help you do just that-honor your spine’s natural curves.

4:30-5:45 p.m., $36-$55

— Winter Fitness: Low Impact Cardio

Belgrade Community Library

106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade

Walking class — bring your water bottle and wear your sneakers!

6-7 p.m., Free

— Pole Fitness Level One Class

Flying Lion Aerial Fitness

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Pole fitness sculpts the body, increases flexibility and offers cardio. Learn pole dance basics & empower yourself.

6-7 p.m., $15-$20

— Winnie Brave Southwest Tour

Outlaw Brewing

2876 N. 27th Ave., Bozeman

Winnie Brave is hitting the road through the American Southwest for their annual winter tour.

6-8 p.m., Free

———

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

— Badminton Club

Story Mill Recreation Center

600 Bridger Dr., Bozeman

The club meets every Tuesday & Thursday for co-ed, casual, drop-in badminton. Equipment provided.

Contact Tom Carne, 624-6746 for questions.

9-11 a.m., $5

— Books & Babies

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Relaxed time for infants and toddlers with parent, grandparent, or caregiver in large Community Room.

10-11 a.m., Free

— Wonderlust Mystery Series

Country Bookshelf

28 W. Main St., Bozeman

The Wonderlust Mystery Series is a book discussion program where readers search for clues, solve puzzles, and catch the bad guys within the wide world of mystery novels.

12 p.m., $15.99

— Fluid Feminine Movement — S-Factor

Starlite Bozeman

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Dive deeper into your feminine body with our Fluid Feminine Movement Class. This S-Factor workout warms up your body with slow, intentional movement.

2-3 p.m., $14-$18

— Winter Fitness: Yoga

Belgrade Community Library

106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade

Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga will lead a class. Open to all ages. Some mats and accessories will be available for those that do not have their own.

2:30-3:30 p.m., Free

— Aerial Yoga Class

Flying Lion Aerial Fitness

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Aerial yoga blends the flow of traditional yoga with aerial arts hammock. Gain strength, flexibility, balance.

5:30-7 p.m., $15-$20

— /thread Artist Talk

Echo Arts

802 N. Wallace Ave., Bozeman

Join us to discuss the work of Alayna Rasile and Rachael Mayer in the special preview night of their dual show, /thread.

5:30-6:30 p.m., $12

— Safe Place

The Eagles

316 E. Main St., Bozeman

Have fun dancing in the midst of a Musical Gradient. Guided Meditation, Live Instruments, DJ, and Decompression Picnic.

7-11 p.m., $25

— The Mighty Travis

Bozeman Hot Springs

81123 Gallatin Rd., Bozeman

Combining his love for music with his unique storytelling abilities, Yost will sing his songs and tell his stories to anyone that will listen.

7-10 p.m., Free

— Open Door Theatre presents “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney

Bozeman Senior Center

807 N. Tracy Ave., Bozeman

Open Door Theatre presents a stage reading of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney with two directors, Valerie Watson and Debbie Jamieson, and two casts.

7:30-9:30 p.m., $14 — $15

———

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

— Walk with Ease

Gallatin Valley Mall

2825 W. Main St., Bozeman

A low-impact walking program, perfect for individuals struggling with arthritis or other chronic health conditions.

10 a.m., Free

— Read Sing Play! Storytime

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Join us for book read-alouds, songs, crafts, and activities for children ages 3-6. Siblings are always welcome!

10:15 a.m.-12 p.m., Free

— Kinetic Meditation

Starlite Bozeman

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Kinetic Meditation is a dance practice inspired by the 5 Rhythms teachings of Gabriel Roth.

5-6:30 p.m., $15

— Grand Opening

Echo Arts

802 N. Wallace Ave., Bozeman

Open to the public Grand Opening festivities and reception for /thread, a fiber installation by Alayna Rasile and Rachael Mayer.

6-9 p.m., Free

— “Big Fish”

The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts

415 E. Lewis St., Livingston

Overflowing with heart and humor, “Big Fish” is an extraordinary musical tale – spectacular, fantastical, and full of love.

8-11 p.m., $10 — $18

— Cofresi

The Filling Station

2005 N. Rouse Ave., Bozeman

Modern, fresh take on digital acoustic drum-set up.

8-11:30 p.m., $12-$16

———

