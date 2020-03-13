2825 W. Main St., Bozeman
A low-impact walking program, perfect for individuals struggling with arthritis or other chronic health conditions.
— Read Sing Play! Storytime
Join us for book read-alouds, songs, crafts, and activities for children ages 3-6. Siblings are always welcome!
10:15 a.m.- 12 p.m., Free
Belgrade Community Library
106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade
Rotating Friday afternoon programming featuring board games, legos, movies, and other activities. Open to children in grades K-6
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Kinetic Meditation is a dance practice inspired by the 5 Rhythms teachings of Gabriel Roth.
— Chord Rustlers’ Everyone in Harmony
Emerson Center for Arts and Culture
111 S. Grand Ave., Bozeman
Annual show featuring Southern Stride quartet from Texas, Bridger Mountain Harmony Chorus, and MSU’s Rhapsody chorus.
— Open Door Theatre presents “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney
807 N. Tracy Ave., Bozeman
Open Door Theatre presents a stage reading of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney with two directors, Valerie Watson and Debbie Jamieson, and two casts.
— Country Swing Dance Lessons
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Country Swing Lesson — All levels and ages!
The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts
415 E. Lewis St., Livingston
Overflowing with heart and humor, “Big Fish” is an extraordinary musical tale — spectacular, fantastical, and full of love.
Townshend’s Bozeman teahouse
402 E. Main St. Ste. 1, Bozeman
Dancing is a fine adventure; it makes us lighter, brings us together, fills our hearts. Come dance the Tango! Lessons provided by Bozeman Tango.
Bozeman Eagles Club & Ballroom
Bluebelly Junction and The Eagles — Bozeman go together like Jameson and Guiness! Everyone is Irish on this St. Patty’s Day weekend party!
9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Free
A one of a kind St. Patrick’s Day 10K and half marathon. Visit www.runtothepub.com for more information or to get registered!
10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., $69-$109
Relaxed time featuring rhymes, songs, and play for ages 0-2 with parent, grandparent, or caregiver.
— ARAY Wellness Coaching 3 Class Winter Series
ARAY Wellness Home Studio
2455 Arabian Ave., Bozeman
ARAY Wellness Coaching 3 Class Winter Series: Top 10 Keys to Stay Healthy This Winter
Performed by local musicians Michael Steel on bass, and Craig Hall on guitar. 2nd floor reading area.
— Pi Day Bash: Fundraiser for Gallatin Valley Food Bank
609 W. Mendenhall St., Bozeman
Pi Day bash & fundraiser for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank! Pie, coffee, tea, live music, art & silent auction. Bring canned foods to donate!
— Live Music with BoZambique
Join us for a special Saturday night music event! BoZambique will be jamming out from 6-8 p.m.!
— Dos Mayos Live at the Baxter Hotel Lobby
Dos Mayos acoustic duo will be performing at the Baxter Hotel Lobby. Enjoy a blend of musical styles in this magical setting. Come early & stay late.
2005 N. Rouse Ave., Bozeman
Come get funky with Sneaky Pete and The Secret Weapons and Tsunami Funk.
Bozeman Eagles Club & Ballroom
Bluebelly Junction and The Eagles — Bozeman go together like Jameson and Guiness! Everyone is Irish on this St. Patty’s Day weekend party!
9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Free
2496 E. River Rd., Livingston
Live music on the restaurant dining room stage from Tom Kirwan.
— Sunday Dance with Band of Drifters
218 E. Main St., Manhattan
A comfortable venue, wonderful music, and great group of dancers.
1216 W. Lincoln St., Bozeman
This is an open Celtic music jam. All ages, abilities, instruments or voices are welcome.
— Live Music with the Road Agents
Just a chill evening at the prettiest brewery in the Gallatin. Inspiring songs about bravery and animal husbandry.
42 Montana Hwy. 84, Norris
Travis performs thoughtful sad stories with happy endings, on top of guitar and looper acrobatics.
81123 Gallatin Rd., Bozeman
Pairing his vocals and guitar playing with drums, bass, and backup vocals, the Jake Rountree-o captivates audiences with each of their songs
— Spring Break Art Camp 2020 (Ages 4-12)
Emerson Center for Arts and Culture
111 S. Grand Ave., Bozeman
All classes include supplies and clay firings, if applicable. Scholarships are available!
9 a.m.- 3 p.m., $185 — $205
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
The Liquid Motion class is an open level class that utilizes elements of fitness conditioning, sensual movement and dance theory.
11 a.m.- 12:15 p.m., $14 — $18
Belgrade Community Library
106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade
VITA will be at the library to assist patrons and community members with their taxes. Call or text 406-451-8178 to reserve your space.
— Community Pint Night for P.E.O.
Join us from 4-8pm and we’ll donate 50 cents from every pint sold to P.E.O. to support they work they do providing educational scholarships for women.
1609 S. 11th Ave., Bozeman
$1 from every pint sold will be donated to Montana Wildlife Federation.
— Winter Fitness: Low Impact Cardio
Belgrade Community Library
106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade
Walking class — bring your water bottle and wear your sneakers!
— Pole Fitness Level One Class
Flying Lion Aerial Fitness
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Pole fitness sculpts the body, increases flexibility and offers cardio. Learn pole dance basics & empower yourself.
This month we’ll be reading “A Hat Full of Sky” by Terry Pratchett.
YogaMotion Wellness Academy
521 E. Peach St., Bozeman
An hour of mantras and chanting. All are welcome. No prior experience necessary. Explanations and handouts included. Led by Kathleen Karlsen.
2304 N. 7th Ave., Bozeman
Enjoy the All You Can Laugh Comedy Buffet with Improv on the Verge! Our improvisers will help you put years back on your life. Ready, set, laugh!
Story Mill Recreation Center
The club meets every Tuesday & Thursday for co-ed, casual, drop-in badminton. Equipment provided.
Contact Tom Carne, 624-6746 for questions.
Help provided by certified volunteers is available to assist low or moderate income taxpayers complete basic tax returns for Federal and State taxes.
— Yoga Fundamentals with Nancy Ruby
YogaMotion Wellness Academy
521 E. Peach St., Bozeman
Experience the ways to feel safe and comfortable in a skillfully guided yoga practice. Build confidence-discover the full spectrum of benefits.
11 a.m.- 12 p.m., $10-$15
— Multi-generational Library Hour
Belgrade Community Library
106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade
Storytime focused on forging connections between the generations featuring discussions of culture, history, and aging.
All abilities are welcome! Please bring your own mat.
— Four Cornerz Toastmasters Club
555 Zoot Enterprises Ln., Bozeman
An opportunity to practice conducting meetings, giving impromptu speeches, presenting prepared speeches, and offering constructive evaluation.
Relaxed time with rhymes, songs, and play for ages 0-2 with parent, grandparent, or caregiver.
— St. Patrick’s Day Dinner
Gallatin Gateway Community Center
145 Mill St., Gallatin Gateway
Dinner & Live Music. Traditional Irish fare. Bring the family to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! Proceeds to fund charitable work.
Belgrade Community Library
106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Learn hip hop! All levels of dance experience welcome. Join us in a fun environment that encourages you to learn. 16+.
1235 N. 7th Ave., Bozeman
Enjoy a Cadillac Margarita and some heartfelt tunes with Edis. Folksy, bluesy fun. Great music and fine Mexican food.
— Live Music with Bo DePeña
An acoustic show with Bo DePeña! It’s also steak night, so we’ll be cooking up some Yellowstone Grassfed Beef specials!
— Montana Manouche & Special Guests
113 E. Oak, Ste. 2B, Bozeman
St. Patrick’s Day celebration, with a set of Celtic music by Natalie Padilla and Carter Bancroft, and a set of vintage swing with Montana Manouche.
— Bozeman Public Library Book Club
Bozeman Public Library Book Club meets to discuss The Dutch House by Ann Patchett.
2005 N. Rouse Ave., Bozeman
A shared love for bluegrass, folk, and singer/songwriter music sparked a different musical friendship.
Flying Lion Aerial Fitness
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Aerial yoga blends the flow of vinyasa yoga with aerial hammock.
— Fluid Feminine Movement S-Factor
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Dive deeper into your feminine body with our Fluid Feminine Movement Class. This S-Factor workout warms up your body with slow, intentional movement.
— Bozeman Business & Professional Women Educational Luncheon
2500 Springhill Rd., Bozeman
City HR Director, James Henderson, will present and Equal Pay update and outline practical ways the city will work towards gender pay equity.
11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., $20-$35
Livingston Food Resource Center
202 S. 2nd St., Livingston
Join in a community discussion about the importance of men helping to end cycles of violence through innovative methods and programs.
Belgrade Community Library
106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade
VITA will be at the library to assist patrons and community members with their taxes. Call or text 406-451-8178 to reserve your space.
Read aloud to a therapy dog from Intermountain Therapy Animals!
— Yoga for Improved Posture with Nancy Ruby
YogaMotion Wellness Academy
521 E. Peach St., Bozeman
You’ll look better and feel great if you stop slouching and stand up straight. Yoga can help you do just that-honor your spine’s natural curves.
— Winter Fitness: Low Impact Cardio
Belgrade Community Library
106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade
Walking class — bring your water bottle and wear your sneakers!
— Pole Fitness Level One Class
Flying Lion Aerial Fitness
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Pole fitness sculpts the body, increases flexibility and offers cardio. Learn pole dance basics & empower yourself.
— Winnie Brave Southwest Tour
2876 N. 27th Ave., Bozeman
Winnie Brave is hitting the road through the American Southwest for their annual winter tour.
Story Mill Recreation Center
The club meets every Tuesday & Thursday for co-ed, casual, drop-in badminton. Equipment provided.
Contact Tom Carne, 624-6746 for questions.
Relaxed time for infants and toddlers with parent, grandparent, or caregiver in large Community Room.
— Wonderlust Mystery Series
The Wonderlust Mystery Series is a book discussion program where readers search for clues, solve puzzles, and catch the bad guys within the wide world of mystery novels.
— Fluid Feminine Movement — S-Factor
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Dive deeper into your feminine body with our Fluid Feminine Movement Class. This S-Factor workout warms up your body with slow, intentional movement.
Belgrade Community Library
106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade
Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga will lead a class. Open to all ages. Some mats and accessories will be available for those that do not have their own.
Flying Lion Aerial Fitness
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Aerial yoga blends the flow of traditional yoga with aerial arts hammock. Gain strength, flexibility, balance.
802 N. Wallace Ave., Bozeman
Join us to discuss the work of Alayna Rasile and Rachael Mayer in the special preview night of their dual show, /thread.
Have fun dancing in the midst of a Musical Gradient. Guided Meditation, Live Instruments, DJ, and Decompression Picnic.
81123 Gallatin Rd., Bozeman
Combining his love for music with his unique storytelling abilities, Yost will sing his songs and tell his stories to anyone that will listen.
— Open Door Theatre presents “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney
807 N. Tracy Ave., Bozeman
Open Door Theatre presents a stage reading of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney with two directors, Valerie Watson and Debbie Jamieson, and two casts.
7:30-9:30 p.m., $14 — $15
— Read Sing Play! Storytime
Join us for book read-alouds, songs, crafts, and activities for children ages 3-6. Siblings are always welcome!
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Kinetic Meditation is a dance practice inspired by the 5 Rhythms teachings of Gabriel Roth.
802 N. Wallace Ave., Bozeman
Open to the public Grand Opening festivities and reception for /thread, a fiber installation by Alayna Rasile and Rachael Mayer.
The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts
415 E. Lewis St., Livingston
Overflowing with heart and humor, “Big Fish” is an extraordinary musical tale – spectacular, fantastical, and full of love.
2005 N. Rouse Ave., Bozeman
Modern, fresh take on digital acoustic drum-set up.