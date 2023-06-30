Let the news come to you

For Jane Herzog, the art is in the process, in the execution of a plan.

“My different mediums are repetitive,” Herzog said in an interview at her Bozeman studio last week. “Make a plan. Execute it. When it’s done, you know it.”

This isn’t the case with a painting or a drawing, Herzog explained. With those mediums, an artist usually starts with an idea of what they want to convey, then can keep adding until they feel like it is finished, “but you never really know.”


Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

