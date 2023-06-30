For Jane Herzog, the art is in the process, in the execution of a plan.
“My different mediums are repetitive,” Herzog said in an interview at her Bozeman studio last week. “Make a plan. Execute it. When it’s done, you know it.”
This isn’t the case with a painting or a drawing, Herzog explained. With those mediums, an artist usually starts with an idea of what they want to convey, then can keep adding until they feel like it is finished, “but you never really know.”
Instead, Herzog naturally gravitated toward printmaking, quilting and now modular origami forms, leaning into mediums that have some meaning in her world. She speaks fondly of the quilters in her family, the time her grandmothers and great grandmothers spent crafting usable pieces that feel like history in her hands.
“Visual art and cultural objects bring people together,” Herzog said. “They bring people together through time and space and people who don’t know anything else about each other can still feel connected.”
Music, she said, is the same. Herzog’s work hanging at Studio Coffee in Bozeman features two prints named after songs from The Doors, after the rock band fronted by Jim Morrison appeared in her dreams. “Learn to Forget” features, fittingly, a bunch of doors in a repeating pattern. “Break on Through” is more of a printed explosion.
Herzog, who also played with Bozeman rock band The Tarns, has always been an artist. Her parents, who are both musicians, encouraged exploration of creativity in all forms. Herzog felt out of place in Eden Prairie, an affluent suburb of Minneapolis that she describes as culturally homogenous, clinging to the ideals of suburban America and filled with chain restaurants and big box stores. Art classes made her feel seen.
“You’re encouraged to think freely and be different in art,” Herzog said. “You’re not supposed to fit some kind of mold — the less you do that, the better you are.”
Herzog came to Montana in 2009, studying graphic design at Montana State University for a year before dropping out to get residency. Six years later she returned to MSU, immediately falling in love with printmaking.
“The first project, I was like ‘I get this,’” Herzog said. “I feel like my body just knows how to do it.”
Printmaking, as she describes it, is a bodily process. The artist is feeling the carving as it is made, then working in tandem with the press in a rhythm that keeps the ink from drying.
The variety of mediums in her repertoire all require some form of repetition. She will sit for hours folding squares of paper (30 to be exact) into the same shape to create origami lamps. She finds comfort in the rhythms of creating modular pieces, preferring to work within inherent parameters and limitations of the medium.
“I always said that what I loved about printmaking is the restrictions that it enforces on what you can do with it,” Herzog said. “Fabric is the same way. Folding paper is the same way… the material is only capable of a certain thing because of the way that it’s made. So if you can figure out how to work with that, to push those boundaries and still get a successful result, I think that’s really gratifying.”
Herzog has been a print assistant in Bozeman sculptor and printmaker John Buck’s workshop since spring 2019, collaborating on three to four editions a year. Aside from becoming a more technically skilled printmaker and proficient in a woodshop, Herzog said Buck has taught her to be more patient in the creation of art. Herzog tends to get an idea and execute it expeditiously. If she doesn’t dive right in, the ideas tend to stack on top of each other and get lost in the shuffle. Buck doesn’t do this.
“He has a really long view of any project,” Herzog said.
When she talked with the Chronicle last week, Herzog was printing from a woodblock Buck had carved two years ago.
“He’s not willing to stop at good enough,” she explained. “He’s like ‘but it could still be better.’ And if it takes us another month, so be it.”
Working in Buck’s studio has prompted Herzog to explore different mediums, with quilting giving way to paper folding.
“I like to sew, but it doesn’t need to be my main thing,” she said.
Last year, when perusing Buck’s extensive art library, Herzog found a copy of a Japanese origami book — the same one her half-Japanese mother learned from as a child. The find helped Herzog reconnect with an art form she hadn’t actively practiced in years. She sent her mother a picture of the book and turned to folding paper cranes out of squares cut from strips of paper used to color test inks for the printing process. She scoured the internet for more origami books and discovered modular origami, where folded paper squares fit together to make larger, sometimes movable shapes.
“I started doing something simple and then dove headfirst into the most complicated thing I could find, of course,” Herzog said.
Now she’s contemplating new designs, new folds. She’s thinking beyond the patterns in books to kinetic elements, experimenting with flowers and lamps that open and close or sculptural forms akin to origami pieces but in different mediums. And she’s making a new plan: applying to graduate school to delve into the more theoretical and conceptual aspects of art.
“I want to go somewhere that is going to teach me how to really talk about my work and how to think about it in the world of art, not just in my own little practice,” she said.
