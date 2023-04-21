Last year, Cactus Records manager Dennis Miller showed up to the store at 8:30 a.m. for Record Store Day, an annual celebration of music and the independent record stores that foster a community of listeners. Despite the cold, a line had formed at the store’s new location on West Main Street. Eager shoppers had set up camp with coolers and lawn chairs and the atmosphere felt like a tailgate.
Snow is not in the forecast for this Saturday, the 16th annual Record Store Day, and customer Pat Smith is grateful. He lines up at Cactus Records each year. For the past couple years, his 15-year-old son James has joined him.
“I’m trying to get my daughter out there this year too,” Smith said.
A lover of music, and especially the Grateful Dead, Smith talks fondly of friends he made as a kid at Plan 9 Music in Richmond, Virginia, and of his dismay when other stores he once frequented shut down in the early 2000s.
He has made friends at Cactus too. Another customer, Zac Collins, said he has Smith’s contact saved in his phone as “Record Store Day Pat.” In addition to talking vinyl releases, Collins and Smith use the time in line to catch up about their respective lives and families.
“It reminds me of waiting in line and buying Phish tickets,” Collins said on Tuesday, so willing to talk about his love for record stores that he called from a boat in the middle of the Missouri River. “There’s a little bit of excitement in the air.”
Record stores are a little like fly shops, Collins explained, minus the cigar smoke and black labs. His dad opened the first fly shop in Billings in 1976, and the store’s sense of community is something he sees mirrored in record stores.
“You’re always going to see someone you know,” he said.
Collins will be back from his river trip late Friday evening, and in line at Cactus by 5 a.m. the next morning, fueled by coffee and the promise of adding to his collection. With the kids out of the house, vinyl has become a means to connect with his wife. She may not be waiting in line, but the pair seek out “cool old record stores” in their travels, then come home and listen to their finds.
“It’s a thing we can do together,” Collins said.
Cactus opens at 9 a.m. for Record Store Day. The store has teamed with Colombo’s Pizza, Bunkhouse Brewery, Logjam Presents and KGVM for the event, which will include beer and pizza, ticket giveaways and more.
“It’s like a big party,” Miller said.
Live music starts around noon, with Michael Kirkwood, the Alex Robilotta Trio featuring Isaac Winemiller and Josh Poole, Steven Stephen and Filth & Foul in the lineup. The store closes at 7 p.m., “unless we’re still rockin,” Cactus Records owner Mike “Bueno” Good said.
Across town, The Wax Museum’s celebrations will be more subdued. Housed in a little house on East Mendenhall Street, the newer Bozeman record store is a solo operation for owner Kels Koch. The store is open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“I’m open and I’m ringing people up,” Koch said. “That’s about all I’m able to do because it’s just me. I can’t have bands and frisbee-throwing dogs in the front and burlesque performers and what not.”
Still, he has been doing what he can, receiving Record Store Day releases to offer to the customers. Koch doesn’t stream music and his deep love for vinyl is apparent.
“If you’re not holding it in your hand, you’re not having the complete experience,” Koch said. “There’s something tangible. And I think that there’s a cultural aspect to going to a record store.”
Koch, who grew up in Billings, gives a historical rundown of the town’s record shops before talking about the stores he worked at in Seattle, Austin and Nashville. When he moved back to Montana, he also helped out at Cactus Records before starting his own shop. He wants to spend his days in an atmosphere where people connect through music.
“Friendships can be born,” Koch said. “Conversations can be had. Debates can be had. Fights can break out.”
Good has a similar outlook, proclaiming “Cactus is for everyone.” His favorite Record Store Day memories revolve around those connections, especially when they involve young kids. He talks about a girl, no more than 5 years old, who proudly sported a Willie Nelson T-shirt one year. Or music writer Skip Anderson, who brought in his adorable toddler to buy her first vinyl record.
“Music fans just love to share their love of music with other music fans,” Good said. “That’s why I like to see the kids. That’s why I like Record Store Day.”
When customer Johnny Stevens thinks about record stores, he thinks of the rise of rock and roll and the culture around it. He thinks about his love of vinyl and how happy he is that the medium has found new life.
“It’s great to see a new generation find record stores,” he said. “I’ve seen it come and go and come again.”
Music lovers who find joy in digging through stacks of used records, often feel the same about trying to score one of the limited Record Store Day releases, from Taylor Swift to The Cure.
“It is just the unique and the fantastic that I’m looking for,” customer Johnny Stevens said. “It’s always there. There’s a gem to be found each and every time.”