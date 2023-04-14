Let the news come to you

Maybe it is the logo and mascot of the Carolina Panthers football team based a couple states to the north, or maybe it’s how well the animal blends into the night. Either way, most people assume the Florida panther is a big black cat.

“When you discover that it’s golden or tawny, the surprise shows just how little people know about an animal that is right among them,” Bozeman-based filmmaker Eric Bendick said.

Bendick is the writer and director of “Path of the Panther,” an award-winning documentary that follows National Geographic Explorer and photographer Carlton Ward Jr. and a variety of biologists, ranchers and Indigenous people who are attempting to keep the Florida Everglades from ecological collapse and help expand the range of the Florida panther.


Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

