Drawn in by the haunting specter of the Florida panther, National Geographic Explorer and photographer Carlton Ward Jr. and a coalition of biologists, ranchers, conservationists and Indigenous peoples find themselves on the front lines of an accelerating battle between forces of renewal and destruction that have pushed the Everglades to the brink of ecological collapse in documentary "Path of the Panther."
The Bozeman Doc Series and Gallatin Valley Earth Day present "Path of the Panther," the award-winning new documentary from Bozeman-based Grizzly Creek Films and director Eric Bendick at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Emerson Center's Crawford Theater.
Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission biologists monitor the locations of Florida panthers wearing radio collars. The Cessna 172 aircraft is fitted with antennas for a VHF radio by which the biologist and pilot can identify individual panthers. This particular flight monitored locations of eight different panthers living on public and private land throughout the Florida panther's breeding range in Southwest Florida.
New housing development sprawls outward from Orlando, near where the toll road 429 branches north from Interstate 4. The development, named Reunion, is adjacent to Reedy Creek, which is one of the most narrow and fragile threads of habitat in the statewide Florida Wildlife Corridor.
The Bozeman Doc Series and Gallatin Valley Earth Day present "Path of the Panther," the award-winning new documentary from Bozeman-based Grizzly Creek Films and director Eric Bendick at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Emerson Center's Crawford Theater.
The Bozeman Doc Series and Gallatin Valley Earth Day present “Path of the Panther,” the award-winning new documentary from Bozeman-based Grizzly Creek Films and director Eric Bendick, pictured, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Emerson Center’s Crawford Theater.
Florida panthers at Babcock Ranch.
The Bozeman Doc Series and Gallatin Valley Earth Day present "Path of the Panther," the award-winning new documentary from Bozeman-based Grizzly Creek Films and director Eric Bendick at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Emerson Center's Crawford Theater.
Maybe it is the logo and mascot of the Carolina Panthers football team based a couple states to the north, or maybe it’s how well the animal blends into the night. Either way, most people assume the Florida panther is a big black cat.
“When you discover that it’s golden or tawny, the surprise shows just how little people know about an animal that is right among them,” Bozeman-based filmmaker Eric Bendick said.
Bendick is the writer and director of “Path of the Panther,” an award-winning documentary that follows National Geographic Explorer and photographer Carlton Ward Jr. and a variety of biologists, ranchers and Indigenous people who are attempting to keep the Florida Everglades from ecological collapse and help expand the range of the Florida panther.
“Where else are you going to see a puma interacting with an alligator, interacting with a black bear and a bobcat and a sandhill crane?” Bendick asked. “There are all these crazy populations squeezed together.”
Bozeman Doc Series and Gallatin Valley Earth Day present “Path of the Panther,” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Emerson Center’s Crawford Theater. The screening will be preceded at 6 p.m. by a reception in the Emerson ballroom with refreshments and an Earth Day information fair. It will be followed by a panel of local crew from Bozeman-based Grizzly Creek Films who filmed, edited and produced the movie. Tickets are available at the door or online at www.bozemandocseries.org. The film will be released on Disney+ on April 28.
This will be the second time “Path of the Panther” is on the big screen in Montana. When the film showed at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival on Feb. 18, Bendick was unsure of how the audience would connect with the setting — the Florida panther’s range in the Everglades, tropical wetlands that cover much of the southern tip of the state.
“I was really curious about what mountain people would think about that landscape, that wilderness,” Bendick said. “But a lot of the same issues that surface when the film screens in Florida surface here.”
Central to “Path of the Panther” is the animal’s conflict with humans as a desire for more infrastructure and housing clash with the panthers’ habitat. It speaks to open space, conservation and protecting biodiversity.
Though now an isolated population (and thus subspecies), the Florida panther is genetically a cougar. In part due to its extensive historical range from Canada to the tip of South America, the big golden cat has been gifted a variety of names such as mountain lion, puma and catamount.
“They’re the coolest,” Bendick said, citing incredible adaptability. “How could an animal like a mountain lion in our backyard surviving this type of winter live in the swamps of south Florida?”
But the animals have also been threatened, hunted and forced from places they once called home by human development. The panthers in southern Florida are the last population east of the Mississippi River, Bendick said.
According to production notes for the film, the Florida panther was near extinction in the 1950s, with a population of only about 30 adults. In 1973, it was among the first animals to be added to the U.S. Endangered Species List. Today, there are more than 200 Florida panthers and their range is expanding.
Like Ward, the film’s main human subject, Bendick is no stranger to Florida. His family has roots in the state and he spent part of his childhood there. And like the panther, Bendick feels Florida has also been misrepresented: It’s not all beaches and Disney World.
“I’ve always had a sense that the wilderness there was underappreciated,” he said.
Bendick has been filming in the state for a decade, and connected with Ward on an 80-day film expedition that explored the idea of a green corridor through the entire state, an idea that is slowly becoming a reality.
In 2017, after over a year living in the Everglades in an attempt to track and photograph the Florida panther, Ward contacted Bendick to collaborate. When Bendick and a team from Grizzly Creek Films in Bozeman arrived in Florida, Ward was at a low point. More often than not, his cameras had been failing, thwarted by shifting wetlands or curious inhabitants like bear cubs. Camera traps, triggered by motion, can be fickle.
But there was also encouraging news. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission biologists had found a set of tracks north of the Caloosahatchee River that, by size, indicated a female or a kitten. If this were the case, the Florida panther’s range was indeed advancing into the northern Everglades. Lone males often wander, but females and cubs indicate new life.
Filming was a “swampy project,” Bendick said, but the team was able to capture images of the female, nicknamed “Babs,” as the project evolved from a short film to a feature documentary with the help of National Geographic and a team including executive producer Leonardo DiCaprio.
Bendick, for his part, views the “Path of the Panther” as a beacon of hope. The film shows how documenting wildlife around us can change public perception and inspire action. Images of the panthers take them from black phantoms to individual animals with names and stories, Bendick said. And if a greenway can work to conserve wilderness and its inhabitants in Florida, it may be able to do the same across the country.
“You’re not going to leave the film thinking this is a problem that has no solution,” he said.
