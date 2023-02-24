Inspiration comes from all over for Bozeman potter Ona Meyer. She finds it in Mayan cave paintings, 1970s towel patterns, her son’s drawings, old wallpaper and Jason Momoa’s tattoos.
“I change all the time and that’s what’s so cool,” she said during an interview in her home studio on Tuesday morning.
Though Meyer’s decorative style is fluid, her booth has been a fixture at the Bozeman Farmers’ Market for more than 20 years. The first couple years were slow — her then pit-fired pottery was not all that attractive, she admits. Only a few cups were sold. Now, she fires her work in an electric kiln. Business has picked up.
In addition to the Tuesday night farmers market, Meyer now sells her pottery at Biome Slow Craft in Bozeman, Mountain High in Four Corners and Roots Garden Center in Billings.
But it’s not all about business for Meyer, a studio potter who changes styles to keep her own art and interest in it fresh. Each summer, she seems to debut a new series of vessels, signed simply with “Ona” on the bottom.
“I basically will do it until I’m sick of that style, and then I’ll never do that style again,” Meyer said. “If you have something that’s old, I think that gives it more value.”
To illustrate her point, Meyer pulls out a small mug. It has hand pinched texture on the bottom, and stamped dinosaurs circling the top. The mugs sold well, but Meyer has moved on.
“It’s not for the masses and that’s why every year, I’m going to do something different,” Meyer said. “It’s not branded. I’m not ever going to stick with one style.”
Last year, she dug into a semi-trendy fern motif, stark white fronds carved through black glaze. Before that it was triangles. Inky splashes have stayed in rotation for a while, a design Meyer calls “Zen meets anxiety.”
Lately, the ferns have given way to pine needles, an inspiration literally found in her yard. And Meyer has been experimenting with a velvety green akin to a wallpaper found buried under about five other layers in a childhood home in Columbus, Mississippi.
As a kid, Meyer would go back and forth between Columbus and Atlanta, two completely different worlds for her. The house with the wallpaper, built in the 1880s was without running water at first, and definitely without air conditioning. And this was a step up from the trailer of her earliest years. Then, at the beginning of summer, she would take a Greyhound bus to stay with her great grandmother in Atlanta, a rich southern debutante.
“I feel like I had both worlds. I was taught to be a debutante, but also living in a trailer dirt poor,” she said.
Pottery felt therapeutic when Meyer began taking classes at Casper College in Casper, Wyoming, where her family had moved when she was 16. It seemed to straddle the sides of herself she had developed, with functional pieces somewhere between porcelain and poverty.
Later she would move to Bozeman with her husband, finding a community of potters through the guild at Montana State University — even though she wasn’t a student. The community would rally when she and others lost their studio space to a fire nine years ago this month.
Now, she works out of a home studio, in what used to be a playroom. There, she is able to throw pots in between lessons, or other duties as a mother and caregiver for her son who is on the autism spectrum and is now homeschooled and a four-month-old rescue puppy adding to the general chaos. Before her interview with the Chronicle on Tuesday morning, Meyer made blueberry muffins, with a crumb topping and a side of bacon as a salty complement.
“Food is life and food is my love language,” Meyer said. “I cook constantly.”
That love translates into her pottery. The base pieces are functional dishes meant for everyday use. When she serves food, she does so on dishes she made.
In a way, making pottery feels like an act of service for Meyer. When a piece finds a new home, she imagines the life it will live, how others may use it to pass on their own love through food. As Meyer speaks of her work, she describes complete life cycles of the pottery. She talks about Bozeman potter Frances Senska and digging and straining clay, about studying under Lynn Munns at Casper College where pottery from first-year students was evaluated, then shattered before it would ever see a kiln. And she talks about when it loses its usefulness.
In infancy, the clay is molded between Meyer’s steady hands. Once the sides are formed, she compresses the center, a gentle caress that gives the piece a waist of sorts.
“I’m not interested in it being a perfect form,” Meyer said.
She wants it to feel organic, “undulating” and emulating a positive physical touch — a hug for your hands.
“I just love the touch,” she said.
At one point, her farmers market booth has a sign reading “please touch my pots.” It tended to scare some parents worried about breaking them. But, that’s part of the life cycle too, Meyer said.
“They’re just pots,” she said. “You know, they’re nothing special. I don’t want you to go put it in a cupboard and never use it. I want you to take it with you on a road trip and drop it and not worry about it and then you’ve learned a lesson about attachment.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.