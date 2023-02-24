Let the news come to you

Inspiration comes from all over for Bozeman potter Ona Meyer. She finds it in Mayan cave paintings, 1970s towel patterns, her son’s drawings, old wallpaper and Jason Momoa’s tattoos.

“I change all the time and that’s what’s so cool,” she said during an interview in her home studio on Tuesday morning.

Though Meyer’s decorative style is fluid, her booth has been a fixture at the Bozeman Farmers’ Market for more than 20 years. The first couple years were slow — her then pit-fired pottery was not all that attractive, she admits. Only a few cups were sold. Now, she fires her work in an electric kiln. Business has picked up.


Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

