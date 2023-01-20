Heidi Krutchkoff can’t help but sniff the air when she enters the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture’s ballroom or Crawford Theater. Even with renovations, the smells haven't changed since Krutchkoff, nee Rasmussen, was an elementary student in the former school building.
“I have so many nostalgic memories of that building,” Krutchkoff said. “I love that building.”
Being back in the space as the Emerson’s first artistic director has felt like coming full circle for Rasmussen.
“So much of my dreams as a human started there and in the Wilson. Those were the first times I was on stage,” Krutchkoff said. “To be able to have gone to New York, to have had the fun, the career, the support and affirmation there and then to be able to take that back to that same place is healing, and an honor, and just really awesome.”
Last spring, Krutchkoff applied to lead the Emerson’s educational programming. She knew she wasn’t the right fit. But Susan Denson-Guy, the Emerson’s executive director, had been stewing on the idea of an area talent competition — a massive undertaking that would lend itself to Krutchkoff’s skills in event coordination and production.
“It felt like the right person, the right energy, the right connections, the right fire,” Denson-Guy said.
Auditions for that competition — now called the Beast of Bozeman — begin Jan. 20. The six-week performance art competition culminates with the crowning of The Beast of Bozeman over two nights; Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4. Krutchkoff is at its helm.
While the Emerson is home to events as wide-ranging as fundraisers, speakers, film screenings, a farmers market, an ice festival and performances of all kinds, other groups are usually behind them. Hundreds of vendors use the ballroom and theater spaces each year, according to Denson-Guy. That will not change.
“We always want to be here for other arts groups to have a venue,” she said.
Events hosted by the Emerson, coordinated by the artistic director, seek to add to the offerings of other groups, to invite new audiences into the space and give more performers their time to shine.
“Historically, we’ve never used our theater as a way to directly engage the community with our organization,” Denson-Guy said.
She and Krutchkoff both reference “a rising tide” when they talk about their vision for the new position. Taking on some in-house event curation expands on the Emerson’s existing exhibits and educational offerings, and lends itself to the organizational goal of “stimulating and celebrating the arts in all its forms.”
“It broadens the way we’re able to serve the community,” Krutchkoff said. “The Emerson is looking for new ways to stay relevant and continue to engage different audiences.”
Krutchkoff graduated from Bozeman High School in 1998, enrolling in Montana State University to study under Stephanie Campbell and Montana Shakespeare in the Parks’ longtime director Joel Jahnke. But her sights were on New York City. She left MSU after a year to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and pursue dreams of performing on the city’s stages.
New York was home for 10 years. There, Krutchkoff performed as a comic, appearing at clubs such as Caroline’s and Stand Up New York in addition to other roles and the standard artist food industry job. She and now husband, Keith, met while working in restaurants across the street from each other. She ran a seafood restaurant on the Upper West Side. He worked in an Italian place across the street. After they married and had their first of now three daughters, he suggested they move to Bozeman.
Back in her hometown, Krutchkoff has been no stranger to the stage, acting, singing or dancing with most of the area’s theater companies. She likes that it doesn’t have the same type of hustle as New York, and still maintains an admirable performance quality.
“I wanted more of those intimate settings and work that was meaningful,” she said.
As the Emerson’s artistic director, Krutchkoff took on the annual Lunch on the Lawn music series last summer and added community open mics to the event roster. In December, she produced the Holiday Noir show, an variety show with burlesque and cabaret-style performance. One attendee, Joel Martin, said Holiday Noir surprised him and was one of the best shows he has seen in Bozeman. The adult-oriented show pushed boundaries for some, while opening up new avenues for others to explore their creativity.
“The Emerson is here for everybody,” Denson-Guy said. “We’re looking to reinvent what we do to invite in a new audience to make sure we’re reaching the entire Bozeman community.”
For her part, Krutchoff loves a variety show, calling it her “favorite recurring theme.” She is drawn to the idea of bringing together as many different types of acts as possible, and lean into the “variety” idea when showcasing talents. In Bozeman, she has produced these types of shows at increasingly large venues, putting people she describes as “magic” on stage and asking them to give it their best for a couple of minutes. She saw it in the Holiday Noir and expects to see more in the Beast of Bozeman competition.
“There’s these pockets of talent in Bozeman — these incredibly, ridiculously talented people,” Krutchkoff said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.