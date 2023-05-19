Often, Bozeman-based theater company Nervous Theatre explores classic texts and devises new ways of staging those stories, according to founding artistic director Connor Berkompas. “Mommy’s Dead and they Buried Her in Moscow” is a reimagining of Anton Chekov’s “Three Sisters.” “Strange Mating Calls,” which was produced at Tinworks in August 2021 with Bozeman Actors Theatre, was an update of Pier Paolo Pasolini’s 1968 film “Teorema.” “The Maids,” a contemporary adaptation of Jean Genet’s play, was named touring production of the year by Bozeman Magazine in 2021. It toured San Diego, Seattle and Bozeman in early 2020 with a scattered collective of performers. Bertolt Brecht and Samuel Beckett have also gotten the Nervous Theatre treatment.
“A Marvelous Party,” which will take over Echo Arts for three performances this weekend, is something entirely different. The piece is described on the Nervous Theatre website as a “work-in-process, a theatrical event exploring the ways we gather and collectively transform.”
Rather than starting with an existing piece and figuring out how best to bring it to some form of stage, Berkompas and company members Melissa Dawn, Annabella Joy and Isabel Shaida holed up at Surel’s Place in a suburb of Boise, Idaho, with the intention of crafting a piece that digs into collective imagination.
Working with physical movements and space explorations, the creators dug into a series of questions and then into questions that followed the initial set. These, Shaida said, included “What does it mean to gather together? What does it feel like to gather, to be in the company of others? When are we alone? When are we with others? Why do we seek out company? Why do we seek out aloneness?”
Through their questioning, the performers solidified a series of collaborative vignettes informed by the space — the former home of late artist Surel Mitchell that is now open to artist residencies. The scenes tease senses, including smell and taste. They’re movement based, and music meets the ears more than spoken words.
“There’s a quality of finding the theatricality in our everyday spaces that is really wonderful and joyful,” Shaida said.
After initial performances at Surel’s Place, Nervous Theatre brought “A Marvelous Party” to Verge Theater’s space in the Emerson in Bozeman. Now, they’re staging it once again, a last hurrah of sorts for Echo Arts’ north Bozeman gallery space that fits directly into the focus on community engagement. Echo Arts will reopen in a new location later this year, according to Greta Hagg and Sahra Beaupré, who run the arts advertising agency, gallery and event space.
“The key player in all these iterations — in Boise, at Verge and here of course — the space itself has been our starting point,” Berkompas said during an interview at Echo Arts, where he and Shaida were contemplating the space, covering the windows and playing with lights.
As a director and performer, Berkompas leans into “theatrical experiences” for the viewers that go well beyond sitting in the dark waiting for the performance to begin. He wants to create a community with them, not exclusive of them.
“The audience or participants are very much a part of the world that is being created that night,” he said.
For the audience, the piece begins as they enter Echo Arts.
“They’re encountering an empty gallery space when they first arrive,” Berkompas said. “So they’re having to make a choice with how they’re going to interact with the environment before the piece has even started.”
Maybe they’ll go to the bar, where Berkompas may be serving wine provided by Mischa’s, a gourmet food store down the street. Maybe they’ll mingle and find a seat at the scattered chairs or couches. At some point, their actions will be interrupted by performance as company members go back and forth between allowing the audience to sit and watch or becoming part of the scene.
The company shies away from calling the piece “interactive theater.” There are some negative connotations there, with audience members being called up on stage, singled out and embarrassed.
“The audience is necessary for us to be able to continue the next thing,” Shaida said. “And we take care of you through that. We’re not going to ask you to jump into the deep end, rather we’re going to learn together how to participate.”
They may sit next to an audience member or ask them to move orientation so company members can change the space around them for the next vignette. They may be given a task to help in the transition between scenes.
“We’re not just interested in showing you what we have,” Shaida said. “We’re interested in conspiring with the audience in a way.”
Audience members become participants, invited into the questioning inherent in the performance. They may question whether they become part of the company or question their own reaction when faced with a direct interaction.
“The audience is not an afterthought,” Berkompas said. “They are on the forefront of our minds every step of the way. What is their experience of this going to be?”
Nervous Theatre wants to explore those questions together.
“Getting to be with 20 to 40 people every time you perform this piece has been an incredibly uplifting thing and it makes me hopeful to be a part of this community,” Shaida said.
Nervous Theatre presents “A Marvelous Party” at Echo Arts, 802 N. Wallace Ave. in Bozeman, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 19-21, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Due to the immersive nature of the performance, there will be no late seating. For tickets and more information, visit www.nervoustheatre.com.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{/span}{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.{/span}{/span}{div style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”} {/div}