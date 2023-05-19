Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Often, Bozeman-based theater company Nervous Theatre explores classic texts and devises new ways of staging those stories, according to founding artistic director Connor Berkompas. “Mommy’s Dead and they Buried Her in Moscow” is a reimagining of Anton Chekov’s “Three Sisters.” “Strange Mating Calls,” which was produced at Tinworks in August 2021 with Bozeman Actors Theatre, was an update of Pier Paolo Pasolini’s 1968 film “Teorema.” “The Maids,” a contemporary adaptation of Jean Genet’s play, was named touring production of the year by Bozeman Magazine in 2021. It toured San Diego, Seattle and Bozeman in early 2020 with a scattered collective of performers. Bertolt Brecht and Samuel Beckett have also gotten the Nervous Theatre treatment.

“A Marvelous Party,” which will take over Echo Arts for three performances this weekend, is something entirely different. The piece is described on the Nervous Theatre website as a “work-in-process, a theatrical event exploring the ways we gather and collectively transform.”

Rather than starting with an existing piece and figuring out how best to bring it to some form of stage, Berkompas and company members Melissa Dawn, Annabella Joy and Isabel Shaida holed up at Surel’s Place in a suburb of Boise, Idaho, with the intention of crafting a piece that digs into collective imagination.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{/span}{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.{/span}{/span}{div style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”} {/div}

Tags

Rachel Hergett can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603. Hergett is on Twitter at @hergett.

Recommended for you