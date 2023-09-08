Many people recognize comedian Shane Mauss from his appearances on Comedy Central or the network’s “Tales of the Trip” videos on YouTube where he talks about his experiences doing mind-altering drugs known as psychedelics, things like ketamine, DMT or “magic” mushrooms.
Mauss doesn’t shy away from his association to these drugs. His approach, however, is measured. It usually tends toward investigation and examination rather than escapism.
“I care far more about science than I do psychedelics,” Mauss said over the phone on Monday.
Mauss will be in Bozeman on Monday, Sept. 11 for a show at the Emerson Center — one of the tour’s largest venues in one of the smallest cities. He is touring a show called “A Better Trip,” a play off of his comedy tour “A Good Trip,” where he performed in 11 cities and was followed by a film crew for the documentary “Psychonautics: A Comic’s Exploration of Psychedelics.” The show was originally conceived for a residency at Area 15 in Las Vegas, after Mauss was hired to play host to a conference on psychedelics in the space and was enamored with the projection system.
“A Better Trip” isn’t the standard stand-up show. Mauss is joined on tour by VJ Michael Strauss, who live mixes visuals created by a variety of artists that could make you feel like you are in another world. And Mauss’ performance combines storytelling with stand-up comedy and scientific lecture.
“It has turned out to be a really nice way for me to sneak science in a comedy show,” Mauss said of combining the platforms. “If you’re doing psychedelics you’re familiar with altering perception, which means it’s kind of natural to talk about consciousness.”
People are generally surprised by his audiences, Mauss said. Rather than young hippies pulled in by the promise of psychedelic visuals, Mauss’ audience is more middle aged academic. You’re likely to see “more tweed and less tie-dye.”
Mauss, who is 43, aims his approach toward those in the range of about 15 years older or younger. He doesn’t recommend coming to the show while tripping.
“I’m not going to tell you how to live your life, but it’s not what the show was designed for…” Mauss writes in the “A Better Trip” FAQ on his website, www.shanemauss.com. “Stand-up comedy generally requires more of an attention span and this show is much smarter and more informative than typical stand-up. The show was made to integrate past experiences, learn while laughing, and inspire better future trips.”
Mauss often advocates for people exploring their mind in controlled clinical settings and drug laws that take the guesswork out of consumption.
“Even if you think drugs are the most dangerous thing in the entire world and no one should do them, you still have to understand that people are going to do these things,” he said.
Until the development of “A Better Trip,” Mauss had released weekly episodes of his podcast “Here We Are,” www.herewearepodcast.com. New episodes are in the works. In “Here We Are,” Mauss piggybacks on his comedy tour schedule to interview researchers in fields like biology, psychology and one of his favorite subjects — consciousness. One in 50 is about psychedelics, he said. He doesn’t want to be pigeonholed.
Mauss’ podcast often feels like it is telling the subject’s origin story. When telling his own, Mauss starts at around age 9. Mauss decided to be a comic in the fourth grade, when his impending elementary school graduation had him thinking about the trajectory of his entire life. His family mainly worked in construction and the nightly airing of grievances he now sees as blowing off steam made the job seem “completely miserable.” So, informed by a friend over video games that telling jokes for a living was a possibility, Mauss dove into the art of stand-up.
“Fortunately, I got it into my head before I was old enough to have reason or logic or any sense of practicality or pragmatism,” Mauss said. “I was foolish enough to believe in pursuing dreams and things.”
Comedy inspired him, giving him something to aim towards and look forward to in adult life. But as a teen, it had some other benefits.
“Everything they were saying was so naughty, so I had to hide it from my parents,” Mauss said. “That really fit into my life model at the time.”
By 23, Mauss officially considered himself a comedian. By 27, he was touring the globe and hitting the late night circuit with appearances on Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel’s shows
Mauss’ rebellious attitude also led him to another passion, a thirst for knowledge and pursuit of a wide range of scientific study.
“I was raised Catholic and rejected it and liked arguing with religious people,” Mauss said.
What started as reading about physics and evolution for argumentative purposes, blossomed into a genuine interest “and eventual obsession” with science.
Now, Mauss said his drug of choice has changed.
“I’ve done a lot of drugs,” he said. “I’m an adrenaline junkie. I’ve traveled a ton and seen a zillion places. And nothing in life for me beats a good epiphany.”
Mauss wants to have his breath taken by a new revelation, a new way of looking at the world, a new explanation for human behavior. And maybe he’ll use it to create a consciousness shift in his audiences.
“Comedy, science and psychedelics are all a perception-altering experience,” Mauss said. “They blend together so well.”
