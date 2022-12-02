Montana Shakespeare in the Parks actors Riley O'Toole and Calvin Adams rehearse “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]” in the Black Box Theater on the Montana State University Campus in Bozeman on Monday, Nov. 28.
Unlike theaters of today, where cellphones are quieted and voices hushed, the audience at London’s Globe Theatre in the age of William Shakespeare was known for creating, well, a ruckus. Heckling was common, as was throwing food if the performance or character was particularly distasteful. The theater was loud, rowdy, dirty.
Dirt is not on the program, but there is quite a bit of simulated vomiting in “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” a parody of (and homage) to the Bard that closes Montana Shakespeare in the Parks’ 50th anniversary season with a two-weekend run at home in Bozeman, with performances at the Black Box Theater on the Montana State University campus Dec. 1-4 and 8-11. In the “Complete Works,” a trio of actors attempts to act their way through all of Shakespeare’s 37 plays in only 90 minutes. Shakespeare’s plays are reimagined as a cooking show, a football game and a country song, as the actors race through comedies, tragedies and histories.
“This captures so much of what our audiences have experienced over the last 50 years,” said Kevin Asselin, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks executive artistic director.
Audience interaction is encouraged, and sometimes demanded from the actors on stage — MSIP tour veterans Calvin Adams, Charlotte Mae Ellison and Riley O’Toole.
“It’s such a perfect show to honor the spirit of what this company does and how it engages with its audiences in very real ways,” said O’Toole, who has done eight tours with MSIP. “When we’re in the schools, performing in the gym, we’re going into the bleachers and messing with the kids and waking them up at 8:30 in the morning. In the summer, it’s going into the audience, into the people having their picnics, and drinking their wine. This show and how engaging it is is kind of the perfect way to celebrate this company.”
The eight Bozeman shows will close a 29-town tour that was intended to thank the small communities around Montana and the surrounding states that have supported Montana Shakespeare in the Parks for half a century. It was rescheduled from January 2022 because of COVID-19.
“The 61 communities across five different states, the 130 schools — they are the ones who the company belongs to,” Asselin said. “They, individually, have made it possible for us to be around through different generations.”
Mikey Gray, who helped manage the tour from the road and understudied all the roles, said audiences from 33 to 300 people found something to love in the show. Some appreciated that there was art finding its way to their towns in the midst of a snowy fall, others welcomed the humor.
“There were so many people on the road who were like ‘Thank you, I just really needed to laugh,’” Gray said. “...People were like, ‘Oh my god, this was the irreverence that Shakespeare had intended his work to be.’ The best reviews have come from the communities.”
“The Complete Works,” was not, however, easy to bring to life. Comedic pieces, Asselin said, may seem to be all fun and laughter for the company, but it takes a variety of skills to get right.
“Comedy, for an actor, for a director, can be incredibly intimidating and difficult,” Asselin said. “Some of the best actors we know are remarkable comedians because of their precision, their timing, their discipline, their availability, their vulnerability. It’s so much easier to dive into a very dramatic or tragic-oriented role than it is to work out the precision and discipline of comedy. Hands down.”
In “The Complete Works,” actors are playing a version of themselves as actors and are encouraged to bring their own personalities to the comedy. This can bring additional depth, and challenges, according to Asselin.
“To allow themselves to be just themselves within the structure of the play is hard to do, because we’re always as actors taught to perform,” he said.
Asselin appreciated the adaptability of the script from Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. Script rewrites are encouraged, he said, and the playwrights approved Montana-centric moments, like talk of bison, tourists and Californians that may appeal to regional audiences. “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” is itself a revision of a revision of the original script written in 1981. The latest version includes mention of vaccines and chip implants in the introduction.
"The play has been so popular for so long that moments and parts of the original script have been a little bit phased out by shifts in society," Asselin said.
"The Complete Works" is necessarily fast-paced and often akin to sketch comedy, with the actors sometimes cracking themselves up bringing their multitude of characters to life. While discussing the show, Asselin cited a classic Saturday Night Live skit featuring Will Ferrell sitting in on a recording session for “Don’t Fear the Reaper” while Christopher Walken barks that the track needs “more cowbell.” It is made more amusing by the inability of Jimmy Fallon and Chris Kattan (playing members of band Blue Oyster Cult) to keep a straight face.
“There’s nothing very polished about the show,” Asselin said, “and because of the lack of polish, the audience is going to find themselves right at home.”
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]” from Dec. 1 to 4 and 8 to 11 with Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theater on the Montana State University Campus in Bozeman. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 for reserved seating. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://shakespeareintheparks.org.
