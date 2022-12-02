Let the news come to you

Unlike theaters of today, where cellphones are quieted and voices hushed, the audience at London’s Globe Theatre in the age of William Shakespeare was known for creating, well, a ruckus. Heckling was common, as was throwing food if the performance or character was particularly distasteful. The theater was loud, rowdy, dirty.

Dirt is not on the program, but there is quite a bit of simulated vomiting in “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” a parody of (and homage) to the Bard that closes Montana Shakespeare in the Parks’ 50th anniversary season with a two-weekend run at home in Bozeman, with performances at the Black Box Theater on the Montana State University campus Dec. 1-4 and 8-11. In the “Complete Works,” a trio of actors attempts to act their way through all of Shakespeare’s 37 plays in only 90 minutes. Shakespeare’s plays are reimagined as a cooking show, a football game and a country song, as the actors race through comedies, tragedies and histories.

“This captures so much of what our audiences have experienced over the last 50 years,” said Kevin Asselin, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks executive artistic director.


Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

