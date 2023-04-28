Let the news come to you

When Miranda Seim thinks of wildflowers, she thinks of resilience. Flowers can grow in inhospitable altitudes, push through snow, bloom in drought. They are trampled by wildlife, thrashed by nature and yet they survive.

“You see them and think they’re so beautiful and so fragile, but they’re not,” the artist said during an interview in her light and plant-filled Bozeman home on a spring morning. “They’re strong and colorful and kind of magical.”

A pen and ink drawing of an Indian paintbrush serves as the logo for her business, Ruminant Hat Co., and flowers such as cosmos, bluebells and her latest favorite, California poppies, fill her work. Seim’s creativity is challenged trying to capture the movement in the poppy petals on a medium that demands a somewhat heavy hand. For the last year, she has been painting on wide-brimmed hats out of wool or a wool-cashmere blend. What was once just a hat now features an explosion of flowers peeking from below the rim, or adding an additional crown to the crown. Each piece is unique and made to last, at home on the wearer or on a wall.


Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

