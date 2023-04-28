When Miranda Seim thinks of wildflowers, she thinks of resilience. Flowers can grow in inhospitable altitudes, push through snow, bloom in drought. They are trampled by wildlife, thrashed by nature and yet they survive.
“You see them and think they’re so beautiful and so fragile, but they’re not,” the artist said during an interview in her light and plant-filled Bozeman home on a spring morning. “They’re strong and colorful and kind of magical.”
A pen and ink drawing of an Indian paintbrush serves as the logo for her business, Ruminant Hat Co., and flowers such as cosmos, bluebells and her latest favorite, California poppies, fill her work. Seim’s creativity is challenged trying to capture the movement in the poppy petals on a medium that demands a somewhat heavy hand. For the last year, she has been painting on wide-brimmed hats out of wool or a wool-cashmere blend. What was once just a hat now features an explosion of flowers peeking from below the rim, or adding an additional crown to the crown. Each piece is unique and made to last, at home on the wearer or on a wall.
“Painting on fibers is not a smooth process,” she said. “It’s a little bit sticky, a little bit tricky so you end up using a lot of paint.”
While felt painting makes detail work difficult, Seim seems to lean into juxtapositions. She likes the delicacy contrasting the difficulty. She likes how hats that can be associated with the hard work of ranchers and cowboys and cowgirls can also be pieces of art.
“It’s a beautiful narrative on the West and where we are and the nature that inspires me,” she said.
Seim is a bundle of energy, so it’s easy to picture when she describes juggling wet paint brushes, her adorably impatient dog Duck at her heels wanting to be let out. Errant marks happen. Seim has learned to work with them — a slash may be a stem, a dot a new flower.
“Painting things from nature, you start to learn that the imperfections are the perfections, in a way,” Seim said. “Now it’s more of something to embrace.”
Looking around, Seim said she feels proud of turning something she loved into a business. She moved to Bozeman nine years ago to study at Montana State University, dual majoring in psychology and art. School could be challenging at times, and Seim found a refuge in the art studios. It was still a challenge, but the creative nature of the challenge also made it exciting. And fun.
Two years before she graduated, Seim started volunteering for Bozeman Youth Empowerment Project. The organization that builds life skills in vulnerable teens offered Seim a job as a program manager before her graduation. But after three years of working full time, and busier than ever through pandemic lockdowns, she needed a real break. The plan was to take a winter off to ski with her boyfriend, but she never went back.
“The nature of my job was all-consuming,” Seim said. “Coming out of that, I want to prioritize time and friendships and experiencing the world.”
In her youth, Seim was encouraged to explore “creative spaces,” painting included. She credits her mother, who “very intentionally” sent her to a Waldorf School in Boulder, Colorado, an hour drive from their home in Fort Collins. The educational method incorporates art into all subjects, as a means to increase aptitude and creative thinking, according to the Association of Waldorf Schools of North America.
In college, Seim had also started making and sporting five-panel hats, low-slung baseball caps with a printed patch sewn on the front. Tired of logo-emblazoned options, or “feminine” choices that seemed to feature a whole lot of pinks and purples, she decided to make her own. The example Seim shows off at her dining room table features the Indian paintbrush logo patch on an olive green hat. It’s a modest design, and exactly what Seim wanted.
“I love looking at the relationship between the nature and the feminine,” Seim said.
Though she made the first five-panel for herself, gifts to friends followed. Eventually, one was spotted by alternative process photographer and artist Kelly Swanson, of KSX Art. Swanson’s backyard art markets were exactly the push that Seim needed.
“I was able to dive back into creativity,” Seim said. “I had the time and the space and now the community to revisit that.”
Patches gave way to paint and Seim shelved the five-panel caps in favor of full-brim hats. The cowboy/girl and rancher style hats had more room to play with — quite literally.
Seim said, “I want to paint bigger,” like it’s still a mission. An unfinished painting sits on an easel in a corner of her studio, a bandanna print in the making. She’s diving back into other mediums, finding wonder in the ease of painting on canvas as opposed to wool and looking at expanding her designs to other textiles.
“I love the idea of wearable art,” Seim said.
Instead of fast fashion, Seim would like to slow things down. In doing so, her process has become more personal. She connects with her patrons by nature of the medium.
“Now I’m painting directly onto the thing that someone will be wearing,” Seim said.
This is especially true of commissioned pieces, where she incorporates specific fauna that has meaning to the wearer — a flower from a grandparent’s garden or a favorite wildflower. Bridal hats may incorporate blooms from the bride’s bouquet.
“You want it to be true to who they are and who I am as an artist,” she said. “When things like that come up, it’s such an honor. I just love it.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.