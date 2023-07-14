On Monday evening, Starlite Bozeman’s dance studios were overtaken by the cast of “A Midsummer Night’s Tease,” the latest production for Jupiter’s Lounge, a cabaret venue which transforms the Starlite space into a magical home for local burlesque shows.
One cast member practiced balancing on the back of a folding chair, then taught another cast member how to incorporate a sensual twerk while crawling on the floor. They discussed the benefits of knee pads. A dancer, who performs and choreographs with Raison D'être Dance Project, modified a move so that it looked equally impressive to an audience, but required less strength to execute. A trio worked on choreography before they all came together to do a run-through of the scripted part of the upcoming performances on July 15, 28 and 29.
Jupiter’s Lounge was the vision of local drag and burlesque performer Jupiter Everhard.
“Burlesque is sort of its own little unique area of performance art,” Jupiter explained over the phone on Monday evening. It is adult oriented and risqué by nature, and Bozeman does not afford many opportunities for performers to get on stage.
“I saw that missing cultural piece here and decided once things aligned and it all started falling into place, that this was the right thing to be doing,” he said.
Jupiter started as a stage name, but has become more real as they learned to love that version of themselves. The name also affords a bit of anonymity, a protective measure after Jupiter’s personal information was spread on the internet by “a Nazi that showed up at Pride,” an act known as “doxxing.”
While Jupiter does both drag and burlesque performances, and knows they share elements like the love of a reveal, he likes to stress that the two are not synonymous. Drag often takes the performer outside of themselves, switching or elevating gender presentations as a central element.
“And of course, all the performers are drag artists,” Jupiter said. “Whereas in a burlesque show, you’re getting performers of all gender identities, all body types, all races and all creativity spheres.”
In burlesque, being the most alluring version of yourself and showcasing unique talents is encouraged. Breathe fire, but make it sexy.
“Anyone or anything can be burlesque, as long as there’s some element of strip tease involved,” Jupiter said. “... If you can imagine something and figure out a way to take your clothes off while you’re doing it, it’s totally going to work for a burlesque show.”
“A Midsummer Night’s Tease” is a scripted work, taking about 30 minutes of the meat of the namesake play. The two pairs of lovers, the fairy kingdom romance, the mischievous servants of Oberon and Titania, and Bottom the weaver/ass are all present.
It will feature Jupiter’s Lounge regulars like Nina Dove, Bella Donna and Hana Mei, but will also showcase new faces in collaboration with newly formed Teamed with FruitBag Theatre, a Bozeman company created by creative director Sydney Barcus and producer Nadia Mell with the mission of “using classic works and challenging shows to strengthen the queer theatrical tradition.”
“Burlesque and Jupiter’s Lounge was the perfect avenue to showcase freedom from gender norms,” Barcus stated. “On top of that, the play touches on consent and by doing it in a burlesque space we can showcase that consent can be a part of what makes things fun and sexy for these characters.”
Using Shakespeare’s comedy as the basis for a burlesque show made sense for both companies.
“‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ is a show that challenged ideas of sexuality and gender politics when it was written…” Barcus stated. “Throughout the show, the female characters have their own wants, desires and agency — which was very rare for written works to display in the 1600s.”
Once the cast was assembled, Jupiter said they dove into a collaborative creative process, leaning into how emotions from each scene could translate into a burlesque act.
“Everybody pretty much came up with their own ideas for their character and what they have created has truly blown me away,” Jupiter said. “This whole thing has come together better than I ever could have envisioned.”
While some may balk at the nature of the art — the sparkly, skin baring costumes, pasty adorned nipples and tassel twirling that harken to the golden age of burlesque — Jupiter sees it as an act of creative vulnerability for both performer and audience.
“For me, personally, a lot of the beauty is in the vulnerability that it takes to do that,” they said. “But the most powerful aspect for the audience and the performer is this energetic exchange that takes place. We are giving something to them by holding that vulnerable space. I’m stripping for you. Sometimes it’s really funny, sometimes it’s really serious, but no matter what style or emotion the act has behind it, the vulnerability is always there.”
The audience is given permission to enjoy the risqué, to drop their ideas of what is taboo and to lean into acceptance and appreciation of all bodies and types of people.
“The hope is that people will leave and be able to tap into that for themselves, however that looks for them and, however that looks in their personal life, exploring their sensual side a little more,” Jupiter said.
Jupiter’s Lounge and FruitBag Theatre present “A Midsummer Night’s Tease” on Saturday, July 15 at 8 p.m., Friday, July 28, at 10 p.m., and Saturday, July 29, at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $30, with VIP seating available. For tickets and more information, visit www.jupiterslounge.com.
