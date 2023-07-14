Let the news come to you

On Monday evening, Starlite Bozeman’s dance studios were overtaken by the cast of “A Midsummer Night’s Tease,” the latest production for Jupiter’s Lounge, a cabaret venue which transforms the Starlite space into a magical home for local burlesque shows.

One cast member practiced balancing on the back of a folding chair, then taught another cast member how to incorporate a sensual twerk while crawling on the floor. They discussed the benefits of knee pads. A dancer, who performs and choreographs with Raison D'être Dance Project, modified a move so that it looked equally impressive to an audience, but required less strength to execute. A trio worked on choreography before they all came together to do a run-through of the scripted part of the upcoming performances on July 15, 28 and 29.

Jupiter’s Lounge was the vision of local drag and burlesque performer Jupiter Everhard.


