"The Sunset Limited" features two characters, named in the script as Black and White. And though the two men in Cormac McCarthy's 2006 play may seem to take opposing views, the reality depicted is much more nuanced.
“You see everything in black and white,” White says in the Bozeman Actors Theatre production opening on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Eagles Club in Bozeman.
“It is black and white,” Black replies.
“I guess that makes the world easier to understand,” White says.
Black, we learn, has saved White from throwing himself in front of an oncoming subway train. White did not want to be saved. The play opens to the two sitting at Black’s rickety dining table, topped with some papers, a bible and a notebook. Black’s apartment is small; its walls thin. Life continues beyond them.
White, according to actor Ben Leubner, is afraid of the other man, and can barely look him in the eye for the first 30 minutes of “The Sunset Limited.”
“You probably stare at basically the top of my head for the first quarter of the play,” Leubner said.
Though his presence may feel intimidating, Black takes him in. He insists they are friends and feeds the downtrodden man.
“You break bread with a man, you move on to another level of friendship,” he says.
Black is played by Carlo Campbell, a native of Philadelphia, where he is the artistic director of Theatre In The X. Campbell rehearsed over Zoom from the City of Brotherly Love. He wore a T-shirt with the theater’s name emblazoned in orange across the chest to the first in-person run-through on Monday.
Aside from a recent resurgence in local acting roles, Leubner is a poet and Montana State University literature professor. “The Sunset Limited” was his suggestion to Bozeman Actors Theatre for a play that would feature a diverse cast, but not a prohibitively large one.
“We like that Bozeman is changing in that way,” he said. “We wanted to contribute to that. We wanted to do a play that is diverse in its cast, but that’s obviously not an easy thing to do in Bozeman.”
Leubner did not intend to perform in “The Sunset Limited” but was convinced to take on the role by director Nnamdi Kanaga. Kanaga moved from his hometown of Lagos, Nigeria, to Bozeman in 2018 to attend graduate school at Montana State University. While living in Montana, he wrote and directed “Hail Mary,” the first film made in the state to feature an all-black cast. Leubner was featured in another of Kanaga’s films.
“The Sunset Limited” marks Kanagas first foray as a director of live theater. Though Campbell exits the room when talk turns to the film of the same name starring Tommy Lee Jones and Samuel L. Jackson, Kanaga went straight to the screen after reading the script. He is drawn to the play for its subtlety, going beyond the physical acting into a more thoughtful realm.
“Being a black person and being a white person affect you in different ways, but the first thing is we’re humans and we are dealing with these things like suicide, like death, loss, pain, loneliness,” Kanage said.
A difference in race is evident in the play’s characters, but more importantly, the two men are split ideologically. Black is an ex-con who found god after surviving a brutal prison fight in which he lost half his blood. His god, however, lives outside the bible in front of him. What the book tells is written on the human heart, he says.
White is a secular humanist who seems to have lost faith in even that. He is in despair, not understanding why he has been saved from an end, from nothingness.
“It’s not like this man is white and this man is black,” Campbell said. “It’s so much more existentially inclined than it is artificial race construct inclined.”
Leubner’s character is also a professor. Campbell and his character both refer to their counterparts by the title, though “Professor” sounds much more casual when directed toward Leubner and not White.
Black and White also contrast in their approach to life, one with hope and the other with despair.
“Life is all around you, ’cept you don’t see nothing but the shadow,” Black says.
“The Sunset Limited,” is a reference to the passenger train and in the script alludes to the idea of going off into the sunset or the end of life. Does the play end that way? We don’t know, and a resolution may not be as necessary as the conversation weaves in a variety of somewhat taboo subjects among people who have just met. They speak of religion, of substance abuse, of crime and of suicide. Of life and death.
“You don’t typically see two people, you know older white men, older black men sit down and actually engage in topics like this where both of them allow themselves space for grace and understanding and just listening,” Kanaga said.
“It’s a beautiful play ... It’s very expressive. It’s funny. It’s educative. It’s thought-provoking.”
Bozeman Actors Theatre presents Cormac McCarthy’s “The Sunset Limited” at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 17-19 and 24-26, upstairs at the Eagles Club in downtown Bozeman.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for students. The show is recommended for adult audiences only, and explores themes such as suicide, alcoholism and racism. For more information, visit www.bozemanactorstheatre.org.
