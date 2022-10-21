“What is the school motto, Miss Honey?” asks barbaric Crunchem Hall Elementary School headmistress Agatha Trunchbull in “Matilda,” a musical adaptation of the children’s novel by Roald Dahl that opens at the Shane Center in Livingston on Friday, Oct. 21.
“Bambinatum est maggitum,” she demands the young teacher repeat. “Children are maggots.”
The Trunchbull, as she is known, enjoys locking misbehaving children in “the chokey,” a small closet lined with sharp objects. Director Russell Lewis is Trunchbull on stage, his tall frame looming over the students of Crunchem Hall during a rehearsal on Sunday.
The character is meant to be terrifying. Miss Honey, played by Heather Buck, even sings a musical pep talk before entering the headmistress’s office to tell her about Matilda, a new student with astonishing intelligence.
“Roald Dahl always has these incredible, strong children as his protagonists against what feels like insurmountable odds and there’s always these horrible adults,” Buck said. “And yet these kids are so strong, they can surpass all of that to become these whole, exciting people.”
Far beyond her peers, who struggle sounding out words on the board, Matilda is voracious in her appetite for books, saying she has read a bunch of books, including The Lord of the Rings trilogy, “Jane Eyre,” “Crime and Punishment” and “The Invisible Man” — this week.
In the title role is Aila Harting, a slight 10-year-old fifth grader who cites her acting experience as two supporting roles in school plays — “a flower and a bat.” Like Matilda, she loves to read.
Harting and a group of friends joined the more than 70 people who auditioned for the production. Like many of the children, she had her sights on the role of Matilda.
“I wasn’t expecting it though,” she said.
It only proves one of Matilda’s mantras, “Even if you’re little, you can do a lot,” which Harting says “at least four times” in the role and is featured in the song “Naughty.”
In the story, Matilda is able to move objects with her mind, turning over a pitcher with a newt in rebellion against Trunchbull. Her telekinesis also means some on-stage trickery to bring this to life.
“I’ve never really done something that has a lot of special effects and is really colorful and vibrant,” Harting said. “School plays are a different kind of play.”
The set, with some pieces rented from Anderson School outside Bozeman, includes words like “revolting” and “maggots” spelled out among the Scrabble-like tiles on the walls surrounding the Dulcie Theatre stage. Books and blocks become stairs and desks for Crunchem Hall students, who will be clad in uniforms bearing the school crest.
The musical version of “Matilda” has become nearly as beloved as the book and the 1996 film starring Danny DeVito. It has garnered continuing praise, winning seven 2012 Olivier Awards for its production in London’s West End and five 2013 Tony awards for the Broadway adaptation in the U.S. The show ran on Broadway for nearly four years. In London, "Matilda" celebrated its 10th anniversary on the West End last year. Netflix released a trailer for “Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical” last week. It is slated to begin streaming on Dec. 25.
“Matilda” was announced as part of the Shane Center’s 2019-2020 season, but never made it to stage.
“COVID happened,” said executive director Erika Adams. “So, we’re really excited to get to share this incredible show with the community.”
With a cast of 43, similar in size to the Broadway production, “Matilda” is the largest show at the Shane in years. According to Adams, the cast ranges in age from 10 to over 70 and includes multiple sets of family members — parents and their children and a pair of sisters.
“It’s great to have new faces on the stage and in our theater community,” Adams said.
Buck is among them. Though new to the Livingston stage, she is no stranger to the theater and has been acting since the age of 6. Though she has taken on roles such as Maria in “The Sound of Music” and Guenevere in “Camelot,” Buck said she has been waiting for her chance to take on the role of Miss Honey for years.
“I kept missing it,” she said. “She’s just right up my alley. I love how compassionate and kind she is.”
Then, the mother of four and her family moved to Montana to be closer to her husband’s parents. Buck was frequenting area theater websites when she saw an announcement for “Bonnie and Clyde,” which was at the Shane Center in spring 2022. It caught Buck's eye, she said, because the musical is one of her Top 5. So she dug deeper into the site and found an announcement for "Matilda." Finally, she had a chance at playing Miss Honey.
Buck said she identifies with the character, who struggles with being assertive and takes inspiration from Matilda’s courage.
“Watching the little girl stand up to people and be able to take control” in the classroom makes Miss Honey take more control of her own life, Buck said. “Your cards are not set. You can make your life what you want it to be.”
“Matilda” runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 13 in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts, 415 E. Lewis St. in Livingston, with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students, seniors and veterans, and $10 for youth at the Shane Center Box Office, (406) 222-1420, or www.theshanecenter.org.
