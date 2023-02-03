Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Madeline Hawthorne has a hellish commute. Over coffee at Studio Coffee Roasters on Monday, the Bozeman musician talks of the two days it took her to drive back from Denver, Colorado, encountering black ice, blustering winds and closed highways. “Colorado is where I work,” Hawthorne said.

Her touring band — featuring Ace Engfer on bass and vocals, Taylor Tesler on lead guitar and vocals, Cody Russell on pedal steel and Sean Macaulay on drums — is based in the Mile High City. So is new manager Phil Einsohn of 7S Management.

“I courted him at first,” Hawthorne said of Einsohn, who manages acts like John Cragie and Shook Twins. “It wasn’t one of those situations where they discovered me.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

Tags

Rachel Hergett can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603. Hergett is on Twitter at @hergett.

Recommended for you