Madeline Hawthorne has a hellish commute. Over coffee at Studio Coffee Roasters on Monday, the Bozeman musician talks of the two days it took her to drive back from Denver, Colorado, encountering black ice, blustering winds and closed highways. “Colorado is where I work,” Hawthorne said.
Her touring band — featuring Ace Engfer on bass and vocals, Taylor Tesler on lead guitar and vocals, Cody Russell on pedal steel and Sean Macaulay on drums — is based in the Mile High City. So is new manager Phil Einsohn of 7S Management.
“I courted him at first,” Hawthorne said of Einsohn, who manages acts like John Cragie and Shook Twins. “It wasn’t one of those situations where they discovered me.”
With nearly a decade since she first started playing music in public, Hawthorne was used to doing everything herself. She booked and promoted her own shows. She found producers and session players for her album “Boots,” released in 2021. She recruited the touring band.
But it was time to seek out management when she had a “panic moment” before a show, Hawthorne said. The players in her band needed more opportunity and paychecks equivalent to their worth. She couldn’t make it happen alone.
“I’m busting my ass, but there’s certain doors that I just can’t open by myself,” she said. “I can’t even get to the freakin’ hallway.”
Hawthorne invited Einsohn to the Bluebird Theater in Denver, where she was opening for bluegrass band Town Mountain on June 9. After watching the show, he invited her to meet the next day.
“I showed up a little hungover for that coffee date and he asked me some serious life questions,” she said, mainly how far she wanted to take her music career and how “big” she wanted to be.
Music shouldn’t interfere with her dreams of becoming a mother someday, Hawthorne told Einsohn. She wants to be able to support her family, to have them join her on the road and… to win a Grammy.
“It’s good to have big goals and big aspirations, at least for me,” Hawthorne said. “Then every little step I take is working toward something.”
Hawthorne’s reach is growing. She opened for Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at the Wildlands Festival in Big Sky last August. Since then, she has been on the bill with country acts like Kip Moore and Josh Turner and supported Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats in Colorado.
This weekend, she joins Craigie on four of his tour dates in Idaho, Wyoming and Utah. Her husband, Henry Adams, and their two dogs will tour with her, finding nearby KOAs to park their truck and camper. They’ve been a couple for 15 years, and married nearly five, weathering ups like the founding of Adams’ ticketing platform and downs like her parents’ divorce. They’re close, and Hawthorne loves having him on the road with her.
“Maybe I can get them backstage — the dogs,” she joked.
Hawthorne will turn 34 on Monday. She was born in Boston, where her mother was the soprano soloist for Boston Boroque and the Handel and Haydn Society and her father was a conductor and studied jazz guitar. Folk music wasn’t on her radar. In her high school years in the seacoast region of New Hampshire, she discovered “all sorts of stuff” — namely boys, beer, and the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. She was hooked, diving into Joni Mitchell and others who defined the Laurel Canyon scene.
Hawthorne said it was Adams who convinced her to move to Bozeman. She already had her eye on the west after a family vacation to Idaho the summer before her senior year of high school. She knew little of the area, so she simply applied to all the “University of” schools in the states around Idaho.
In Bozeman, she studied community food systems, before falling in love with songwriting and turning to classes in poetry and creative writing. She graduated from Montana State University with a liberal studies degree, knowing she wanted to pursue creating music first. Hawthorne has been slowly building a career. She founded Hawthorne Roots with sister Em Kelly at the suggestion of bassist Casey George, who said he could drum up a drummer. The band gained popularity, and Hawthorne credits its influence and various members for some of her personal growth as a musician.
“We had the time of our lives,” Hawthorne said of performing with her sister. “We were nuts but we were working really hard, honestly, both of us, on making things happen.”
But with time to contemplate her future amid COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, Hawthorne knew a change was necessary.
“I needed to explore and work with producers and musicians outside of my comfort zone to push myself to a place that I knew I needed to go,” she said.
Career-wise, Hawthorne’s next step is to add a booking agent to her roster. She’s ready to pass off that task.
“I’m grateful that I learned to play every role first,” she said. “It helps to bring that experience to every working relationship that I have.”
At home in Bozeman, in between shows across the west, Hawthorne has been writing new material for a second record. She’s been diving into new Americana and rock sounds, as well as old country, reading memoirs by the likes of Margot Price, Brandi Carlile and Loretta Lynn. She gravitates toward the stories of strong women who made names for themselves in a male-dominated industry. There’s a palpable weight that comes from inequality.
“I feel it, the more and more time I spend in the industry,” she said. “We just need more female perspectives and energy.”
For upcoming tour dates, videos and more information, visit www.madelinehawthorne.com.
Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.
