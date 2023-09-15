Little Jane and the Pistol Whips’ album release party at the Eagles on Saturday will mark exactly a year since Ashly Holland (pictured) and her band went in the studio to record the tracks that would become “Long Road Ahead.”
Provided photo by Amber Sharp of Sharp Shots Photography
Little Jane and the Pistol Whips’ album release party at the Eagles on Saturday will mark exactly a year since Ashly Holland and her band went in the studio to record the tracks that would become “Long Road Ahead.”
Album art for Little Jane and the Pistol Whips' "Long Road Ahead" by Nicholas Amatom draws inspiration from the closer, “Quietly it Waits.”
Provided art
Little Jane and the Pistol Whips perform at the Old Saloon in Emigrant.
Provided photo by John Troy
Little Jane and the Pistol Whips’ album release party at the Eagles on Saturday will mark exactly a year since Ashly Holland and her band went in the studio to record the tracks that would become “Long Road Ahead.”
“It’s going to be an emotional night for me,” Holland said in an interview over tea last week.
Little Jane’s first CD release was also at the Eagles, and she has fond memories from her youth of burger nights and her aunts playing pool. Then add in the time factor: It has been more than a decade since Little Jane and the Pistol Whips’ released a full studio album, and “Long Road Ahead” has been years in the making.
The “Long Road Ahead” album release party is Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge in downtown Bozeman. Tickets are $15 and include a CD copy of the album. Holland hasn’t decided if it will be available on streaming services. For more information, visit www.littlejaneandthepistolwhips.com.
“Long Road Ahead” is an album about home, about leaving and coming back again. Home, for Holland, who writes all the songs for Little Jane and the Pistol Whips, is Montana. She grew up between Bozeman, Missoula and Helena and love for the state is evident in the rollicking song “Montana Can’t You See.”
“I can’t help but stare. I know it’s rude, but the way that you’re looking it’s all that I can do,” Holland sings, channeling countless country love songs as she goes on to list her sweetheart's attributes, “the biggest mountains” and “the bluest skies.”
When she writes, Holland usually sits down with her guitar, simultaneously working out the music and lyrics. “When it’s done, it’s done,” she said. She doesn’t revisit songs, doesn’t change lyrics or add to them, she remembers telling Eric Funk in an interview for “11th and Grant.”
So by the start of 2020, Holland was armed with all the songs that would become “Long Road Ahead,” believing them to be finished.
Then came the pandemic. Instead of going into the studio, Holland found herself digging back into the songs in the long days of reclusiveness. She added a pre-chorus here, a bridge there.
Anticipation for the album release is heightened by Holland’s stake in the whole thing. She gave herself creative control, acting as executive producer alongside Luke Scheeler.
“I paid for it myself,” she said. “I didn’t have to follow anybody’s rules.”
While her country roots are evident throughout, “Long Road Ahead” incorporates Holland’s actual listening tastes. She talks about Neko Case and Radiohead, about revisiting Pink Floyd’s catalog, about Long Beach hip hop (though that would be quite a leap for Little Jane). While she talked about a friend prodding her to take the album even further, adding an EDM remix or the like, Holland is happy where it ended up.
“This is a stretch for me,” she said. “It feels just right, just enough of a difference.”
Holland brought in Darryl Neudorf, who often works with Neko Case, to produce “Quietly it Waits,” “Untied” and "Lost to the Trade.” With his input, “Long Road Ahead” went from “a straight, one-toned country album” to having an edge, Holland said.
“Bumb-a-lee-bee,” a track produced by Tom Murphy and Quinton King, adds to the mix with a Django Reinhardt, Gypsy jazz feel.
“I like it because there’s a little bit of everything,” she said of the album.
While the album may get its name from the second track, the cover artwork by Nicholas Amato draws inspiration from the closer, “Quietly it Waits.” Holland sings about the coming of fall in Montana, the shift in the wind calling her to action. It’s a song about transition, in seasons, locations and life. “I hear a whisper in my ear. It says things are changing. It’s time, time to move on. Leaves are falling. Snow is coming. Let’s migrate south with the geese. In a V they fly.”
Though she has spent most of her life in Montana, the last decade has seen Holland find new roads. Songs on “Long Road Ahead” are very much inspired by Holland’s travels and experiences in the last eight years since meeting her now husband, Dan Fry, at Sturgis. To be with Fry, Holland made her first big move from Montana to Long Beach, California. Where she wrote songs lamenting city life or longing for the mountains. She has leaned into the culture around Fry’s profession. Tracks 7, 8 and 9, she says, are directly about linemen and unions. She now winters in Arizona, moving a camper from a friend’s property to a retirement community each fall.
“Quietly it Waits” invites the listener to be present and observe subtle natural changes with the coming of fall, but it also speaks to the return. “It” here seems to be the coming spring, when Holland returns to Montana.
With the album release impending, Holland is finally starting to noodle the idea of new music. She only writes when she feels something deeply enough to write about, Holland says. Lately, she’s been feeling some sort of way about the changes in our town, especially mindful of the animals being pushed out as it grows. It is the same feeling she gets when she hears Joni Mitchell’s “Big yellow Taxi,” and because she can’t seem to shake it, it will probably become a song.
“I haven’t really put anything down yet, but it’s been percolating in my mind,” she said.
Many people leave their mark through children and future generations, Holland said. That hasn’t been her path. Instead, music is her legacy and she can’t wait to share it.
“This is my gift to myself and the world,” she said.
