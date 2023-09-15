Let the news come to you

Little Jane and the Pistol Whips’ album release party at the Eagles on Saturday will mark exactly a year since Ashly Holland and her band went in the studio to record the tracks that would become “Long Road Ahead.”

“It’s going to be an emotional night for me,” Holland said in an interview over tea last week.

Little Jane’s first CD release was also at the Eagles, and she has fond memories from her youth of burger nights and her aunts playing pool. Then add in the time factor: It has been more than a decade since Little Jane and the Pistol Whips’ released a full studio album, and “Long Road Ahead” has been years in the making.


