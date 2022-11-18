Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman’s Verge Theater moved out of its home on North Seventh Avenue as a cost-saving measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the theater found a new home in the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture’s Galleria Hall. The space would be a theater by night and a gallery curated by Kelley Sullivan of Rapscallion Gallery by day, meeting the Verge’s directive to find a home that would “encourage flexibility for artistic expression.”

In the last few months, the gallery space has hosted classes and staged readings, but larger productions went to the larger stage in the Emerson’s Crawford Theater. That is changing this week.

For its first full-length production in the new space, the gallery will transform into Middletown, USA, for a production of Will Eno’s “Middletown,” which “explores the joyful and excruciating human experience of being a regular person in an average American town” according to www.vergetheater.com.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

Tags

Rachel Hergett can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603. Hergett is on Twitter at @hergett.

Recommended for you