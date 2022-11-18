Bozeman’s Verge Theater moved out of its home on North Seventh Avenue as a cost-saving measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the theater found a new home in the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture’s Galleria Hall. The space would be a theater by night and a gallery curated by Kelley Sullivan of Rapscallion Gallery by day, meeting the Verge’s directive to find a home that would “encourage flexibility for artistic expression.”
In the last few months, the gallery space has hosted classes and staged readings, but larger productions went to the larger stage in the Emerson’s Crawford Theater. That is changing this week.
For its first full-length production in the new space, the gallery will transform into Middletown, USA, for a production of Will Eno’s “Middletown,” which “explores the joyful and excruciating human experience of being a regular person in an average American town” according to www.vergetheater.com.
“Ultimately, for me it’s been a joy in trying to figure out how we take an 11 by 17 playing space and make it feel alive and natural and organic to the town and we’ve done that,” director Bradford Rosenbloom said.
In Middletown, we glimpse the lives of the residents. We see a friendship developing between townie John Dodge (Alex Miller) and new arrival Mary Swanson (Kyrie Dawson) through windows and seemingly simple interactions.
“This is what life is like, here, right now,” the cop says. “Looking into people’s windows at night makes you feel lonely. Lonely, but lonely along with the people in the windows. Along with the people in the whole world, the whole lonely billions. It feels sort of holy, in some screwy way. Fact.”
Through its residents, “Middletown” shows off contrasting and complementing ideals, exploring connections through vignettes that hint at a plot, but remain ephemeral. It’s beautiful in its abstraction.
Staging “Middletown” for the Verge was the brainchild of Rosenbloom, who moved to Bozeman a few years ago to be with mentor Mary Overlie at the end of her life. Overlie, a choreographer, created the idea of the Six Viewpoints for performance. This system invites the performers to interact with the set, the audience and each other through a form of deconstruction. It asks them to consider their interaction with space, shape, time, emotion, movement and story. And in doing so, provides “the promise and knowledge that you are contributing just by being there in the dialogue,” according to www.thesixviewpoints.com.
The production of “Middletown,” Rosenbloom said, pays homage to Overlie and to Bozeman.
“She always wanted high quality beautiful performance to continue to make it into Montana because she always felt that Montanans are special,” Rosenbloom said.
Overlie is featured on stage, in the form of a painting of her dancing, and her philosophy guides much of the production.
"I brought Middletown to Verge with the clear intention that together we would explore what it means to be human, what it feels like to be alive, what are the words coming from our mouths and to intimately articulate the sorrow and sheer joy in love that transcends the human heart," Rosenbloom stated in a release.
Rosenbloom first encountered “Middletown” as an actor, playing the mechanic in a 2016 production directed by Kevin Coleman of Shakespeare & Company in Massachusetts. Ultimately, he felt the performance was too literal for a play that is all about subtleties, and wanted to take a more observational, metamodern approach.
“Metamodernism is more than just what would be considered, quote, traditional theater,” Rosenbloom said. “It’s art and culture and philosophy.”
In this way, the Verge production uses its new shared space to its advantage. The art on the walls of what is a gallery by day and theater by night only adds to the atmosphere. Each aspect is thought through, from lighting and sound design by Julie Seitel and KC Luchsinger, to costumes by Overlie’s sister Debbie White and set pieces crafted by artisan maker Evan Wilmes. Percussionist Chris Naro adds atmosphere throughout, and is a character in his own right.
During a four-hour tech rehearsal on Monday, Rosenbloom told the cast that mastery of the technical element, including “hyper intentional” music, set design and lighting, will aid in the actors’ ability to be present and bring parts of themselves to the characters.
“It will allow you to drop the technique and be messy humans,” he said.
“Middletown” is a modern take on Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” which took its own “meta” approach. “Our Town” opened in 1938 and used the theater itself as a setting, and the stage manager as the narrator to tell the stories of everyday citizens in a fictional small town.
The Bozeman production also fulfills one last request from Overlie.
“She said to me, ‘Bradford, do a play where there are no blackouts,’” Rosenbloom said.
In this “Middletown,” the lights never go out completely. The audience sees how an actor can be performing as a character in one moment, moving the set in the next and going back to their character, in a way that Rosenbloom said mimics how we as people morph in and out of roles all the time.
“To think that a scene just changes and lights come up, no that’s not the case,” he said. “There are people, actual people doing it, so that, especially for this play, time doesn’t stop. It keeps revolving.”
Life continues. There are no blackouts.
“Middletown” is at the Verge Theater, Suite 107 in the Emerson Center’s Galleria Hall on Nov. 18, 19 and 20, and Dec. 2, 4, 9, 10 and 11. Performances on Fridays and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35 at www.vergetheater.com and at the door. The play is suitable for those 17 and older.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.