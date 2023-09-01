Let the news come to you

“Bozeman is happening for comedy,” Last Best Comedy founder Levin O’Connor said over coffee on Tuesday.

Not too many towns the size of Bozeman boast their own comedy club, yet Last Best Comedy is celebrating the start of its third year of operations next week with the inaugural Last Best Comedy Fest. Last Best Comedy Fest will feature 80 performers with three evenings of improv and stand-up shows from Thursday, Sept. 7, to Saturday, Sept. 9, and weekend improv classes.

“The festival is like our birthday party,” added Annie O’Connor, Levin’s wife.


Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

