“Bozeman is happening for comedy,” Last Best Comedy founder Levin O’Connor said over coffee on Tuesday.
Not too many towns the size of Bozeman boast their own comedy club, yet Last Best Comedy is celebrating the start of its third year of operations next week with the inaugural Last Best Comedy Fest. Last Best Comedy Fest will feature 80 performers with three evenings of improv and stand-up shows from Thursday, Sept. 7, to Saturday, Sept. 9, and weekend improv classes.
“The festival is like our birthday party,” added Annie O’Connor, Levin’s wife.
After owning and running comedy clubs in Los Angeles, and touring as a duo with “NOW with Annie and Levin,” the couple moved back to Levin’s home state in 2018 for the benefit of their growing family. By the next year, they had settled in Bozeman and met the third Last Best Comedy co-founder Molly Hannon, known for her work with Verge Theater and the Bozeman Improverts.
“There’s a whole scene here,” Annie said. “There’s all these very impressive people.”
“They’ve been working really hard and also have always had to survive in nooks and crannies and corners that would allow them to cram into a coffee shop or a bar or whatever,” Levin continued seamlessly. “But that is a really hard setting for you to thrive.”
When Hannan and the O’Connors started teaching classes in 2019, Bozeman was already transitioning, growing into a small city with a vibrant arts scene. But could it support a full time comedy venue? Buoyed by student showcases that would draw over 100 people, they started making plans. Originally slated to open in March 2020, Last Best Comedy would have to wait more than a year before pandemic restrictions were lifted and they could move into their home in the basement of the old Bozeman Hotel on Main Street.
“Selfishly, we sort of needed this venue to feel artistically fulfilled,” Levin said.
Comedy is an art form that builds community, Levin said, both within the audiences and performers. The physical space has only served to introduce them to more “artistically driven, creative, fun, funny, curious spirits” who needed a place to lean into those qualities.
Now, word has spread. Performers are often surprised by the quality of their experience, by the attentive audiences and Montana hospitality, Levin explained. “What we’re doing is real and resonates.”
It also brings in a variety of performers. Unlike many other comedy venues, Last Best Comedy features and fosters the growth of performers in two different comedic art forms: stand-up and improv. The two styles are opposites in many ways. Stand-up comedians usually write jokes on their own, trying out and honing in on the scripted material in front of an audience. Improvisers must work together as an ensemble, but generally come up with nothing in advance. They are connected by elements of surprise and humor, and laughter, of course.
“Our venue celebrates both in a normal week,” Levin said. “We alternate nights and we’re always about bringing people together. There’s a lot to learn from how stand-ups approach what they do. There’s a lot to learn from how improvisers approach what they do. We’re just tinkering with how to get these things that are so close to know each other and it’s kind of maddening that they don’t overlap more than they do.”
Last Best Comedy Fest will naturally follow this blueprint, with both stand-up and improv performances at the home venue, the Rialto and Live from the Divide.
“It was always part of the model of opening LBC,” Annie said. “We always wanted to have a comedy festival.”
Annie’s vision for the festival is that it someday grows into a huge event everyone knows about and that it will take place in multiple venues around the state. Implementation of the latter goal has already begun and the inaugural festival will feature satellite shows in Butte, Helena and Townsend.
“We’re kind of ‘go big’ people,” Annie said.
While some may have more recognition and credits behind their names, each festival comedian will be paid the same for their performance. Last Best Comedy has never been celebrity driven, the O’Connors say. They’re not trying to bring in Jerry Seinfeld, though they acknowledge that they would certainly give him the stage if he showed up.
“We want to put in front of audiences someone you haven’t heard of but is brilliant,” Levin said.
One of the headliners of sorts is Rich Hall, who Levin calls an “absolute comedy legend who happens to live in Livingston.” Nearing 70, Hall is still working, still touring and honing his craft. He has also been delving more into musical improvisation as part of his set. Change is inevitable, he said. Some things age out — “nobody wants to hear jokes about Gerald Ford.”
Hall has been a fan of Last Best Comedy since its inception, lauding the commitment to developing new talent and providing space for established Montana comedians to showcase their craft.
“Comedy is as valid an artistic form of expression as any other like music or theater or anything like that, but you constantly have to be trying out new material. The only way you get better is by going up onstage.”
Hall also imagines the festival as a grand event.
“All the kinds in town will be putting decorations in the yard,” he said. “I guess there will probably be a parade. I’m sure the schools will probably shut down for a comedy festival, something of this magnitude.”
For tickets and more information, visit www.lastbestcomedyfest.com.
