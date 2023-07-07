Kelsey Dzintars doesn’t need anything special to make art.
“I’ve learned to paint and draw everywhere,” the Bozeman painter said on Monday during an interview with the Chronicle near her mural in progress north of Wild Crumb at Wallace Avenue and Peach Street.
Dzintars created makeshift studio spaces in living rooms, bedrooms and basements in every house she called home. Through six summers as a guide on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, she learned to grab hold of tiny windows of time to paint or draw, like the five minutes between when work is done in camp and clients return from a hike.
This summer, though, she’s staying put.
“It’s getting really difficult to stop that momentum for four months, be completely off the grid and then have to start projects up again,” Dzintars said.
Dzintars’ work is currently hanging at Map Brewing Company in Bozeman. She will be the featured artist at Lockhorn Cider House in August and at Cello in September. A piece she created for the SLAM community mural project is now outside of the Emerson Center. She is the illustrator of children’s book “Hey Bear” and takes on a variety of projects big and small.
Dzintars said she “leveled up” after moving into her first dedicated studio space in the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture in January.
“It’s been a long time coming,” she said. “It’s been really nice to have a home base like that where you’re surrounded by other artists. It’s like an institution here. The space has been great.”
In some ways, having a studio feels like a dream, Dzintars explained. After working out of her house and from the side of rivers and tops of mountains, she finally has a space where all her tools are organized. The stress of setting up has gone away. Plus, the space is welcoming for clients.
Dzintars’ painting style blends a graphic design aesthetic with an expressionist eye. She tends toward natural themes, drawing from “immersive wilderness experiences,” but with bold colors.
A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Dzintars spent much of her youth outside exploring the Black Hills — skiing, hiking, waterskiing and more. Encouraged by her mother, the young Dzintars took every art class she could. She leaned into drawing for classmates, who provided further motivation with their praise of the work.
Dzintars began to see how her art merged with nature through her summers in the wilds of Idaho.
“When I started guiding, I thought it would be kind of like two separate worlds,” she said. “But it’s where my inspiration comes from. I’ve put my artwork towards nonprofits that are in conservation that support rivers and started working with individuals along those lines as well. So I started to see all these connections come together.”
Now, she is a member of 1% for the Planet, committed to donating a portion of her proceeds to nonprofit organizations committed to environmental conservation.
Dzintars came to Bozeman 18 years ago to study graphic design at Montana State University, a degree program that also allowed her to take studio art classes. She worked as a graphic designer for five years before turning to freelance design and illustration, and more recently painting and illustration.
“I kind of really like the container or the problem or the vision that someone else gives me that I have to work inside of,” she said. “But I think the exploratory process is important as well. I hope to keep on growing both sides.”
Success, Dzintars said, is getting to do creative work every day, especially on projects that align with her own values. It has become increasingly important for her to leverage her own gifts in service of the community and the environment.
“I realized the power (art) has to connect people with an emotion or memory, a connection to a special place whether they’ve been there or not. That drives our behaviors.”
This summer, she’s working on her first permanent outdoor murals. The first, on the north side of the Wildlands development that wraps around Wild Crumb and Fink’s Delicatessen, features a bugling elk. Dzintars has been working on the design for over a year in collaboration with the development group for the Wildlands building. By the time the project is completed this fall, Dzintars will have contributed two murals and artwork for the vinyl wrap inside the elevator that ties the designs together with the building’s interior.
Then, she’ll turn her attention to the Downtown Bozeman alleyway enhancement project, adding art to the alley behind the parking garage between Black and Tracy avenues.
Dzintars has been loving the larger scale of murals, and their innate connection to the community in the midst of development.
“I realized it kind of checked all the boxes,” Dzintars said. “It’s public art that everyone can enjoy.”