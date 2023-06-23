Merle Hagrid (Jori Apedaile) and Albus Drumbledore (Tevin Apedaile) on Monday, June 19. One of musician Jori Apedaile's many projects is the Harry Potter-themed adult country of Merle Hagrid and the Butterbeer Boys.
“I’m all over the place,” musician Jori Apedaile said more than once during an interview with the Chronicle last week.
Though back in Bozeman for a visit, “all over the place” may be true physically. Apedaile grew up in Billings, studied music tech at Montana State University in Bozeman, graduating in 2014, and has since lived in Helena, Missoula, Minneapolis, Bozeman and now in the Columbia Gorge an hour east of Portland, Oregon.
Apedaile also said he was “all over the place” in terms of career. His day job usually consists of computer-based work. Most recently, Apedaile has been running operations for a fitness equipment company, but he will switch over to a new job as a project manager for a litigation assistance company where he will help attorneys with document discovery. It’s not ideal.
Apedaile would rather use his degree, leaning into performance and his post-production skills mastering recordings for vinyl. He has put these skills to work on dungeon synth albums from Dungeons Deep Records out of Dayton, Ohio, and local groups such as Tiny Iota and Anaconda Vise.
In one instance, Apedaile was talking about being all over the place in his music. He will perform at the Filling Station in Bozeman on Monday, June 26, with two vastly different projects — Eneferens and Merle Hagrid and the Butterbeer Boys.
“My influences are changing all the time,” Apedaile said. “It’s not necessarily rooted in one thing — hence why I’m playing as a Harry Potter joke act and a black metal act on the same bill.”
Merle Hagrid grew out of its name — an outlaw country rooted novelty act connecting the iconic singer Merle Haggard with Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter universe.
“I’m a huge fan of puns and play on words and stuff like that,” Apedaile said. “I always have been. I just had this stupid idea, like Merle Haggard, but Hagrid. But the more I thought about it, I was like ‘what if this was real?’”
Apedaile searched the internet for a similar act and found nothing. He created a Facebook page and a persona, taking pictures in the woods of Minnesota to legitimize the act.
Merle Hagrid’s target audience is people like Apedaile — those who grew up reading the Harry Potter books, but are now in their 30s and can handle some more suggestive material.
“The songs are crude, but not in a way that’s vulgar,” Apedaile said. “I wanted to make people laugh and catch weird references from these books they read when they were younger. It’s kind of like nostalgia, but an adult-themed experience.”
He tested the act out with his wizard cape and first song, “Dirty Little Horcrux,” during a Bozeman visit in 2018. It was a hit with audiences.
The project has since grown to include Apedaile’s brother, Tevin, a Belgrade-based drummer who will perform as “Albus Drumbledre” and Paul Bennett (who has yet to land on a character for this show) on bass.
“I was a true believer from the very beginning,” Tevin said on Monday. “At its source it’s just preaching love and goodness into the world. And country music. Everybody could use some more of that.”
Sets usually start with “They Call Him Harry for a Reason,” which features a “spooky Harry Potter intro.” Readings from the books are common, and reverence is given to the text. Apedaile, however, has started to separate the world of Harry Potter from its author, citing J.K. Rowling’s “transphobic tendencies.”
“It’s really unfortunate,” he said. “It hasn’t quite happened yet, but I wanted to write a song about how the characters’ views don’t reflect those of the author, just to have a fun time and use these characters and likenesses to still be inclusive.”
Other songs include “It Ain’t Easy Being the Big Guy” and “Forbidden Forest,” where Hagrid is putting himself out on a dating app. Songs are not riffs on Haggard songs, but draw stylistic inspiration from them. An album is not out of the question in the future.
First, however, Apedaile wants to record albums as Eneferens and another yet-to-be-named project.
“I’ve always struggled with musical identity in general,” Apedaile said. “I feel like there’s so much I want to do that I can’t fit in the confines of only one project.”
Eneferens is billed as atmospheric and melodic death metal. A more raw, low-fi metal project is known as Hyalithe. Solo acoustic sets aren’t out of the question in the repertoire. And then there’s Merle Hagrid.
“There’s so many different forms of expression,” Apedaile said.
To write, Apedaile will mic up his guitar and open a recording session on his computer. He doesn’t try to pigeonhole the ideas that come to him.
“The music speaks for itself,” he said. “I don’t have full conscious control over it. It kind of comes out and I deal with it from there.”
Lately, Apedaile has been struggling to put out Eneferens' record. While metal and punk were his first musical loves, his listening interests have leaned more toward melodic pop and indie music of late.
“That’s a whole category that’s kind of hidden for now and a lot of things have been going into that folder,” he said.
In part, the shift is prompted by vocals. Apedaile wants to sing more and scream less. And he wants it to be fun.
“If my being silly makes them want to listen to me less, I think that’s totally fine,” Apedaile said. “I’m a whole complex human being.”
