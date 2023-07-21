Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

On a recent tour of the new Tinworks Art exhibition, curator Melissa Ragain invited people to picture a landscape painting. In the European tradition, these idyllic scenes probably have a mountain and a pond and possibly a deer or two. But what if we take mountains out of the equation?

For many people, Ragain explained, “The plains are not a landscape. They’re hostile and they’re empty and they’re scary.”

“Invisible Prairie” leans into the idea that these spaces can be rich and full of life — if one is willing to take a closer look. The exhibition features works by A.K. Burns, Abby Flanagan, Suzanne Kite, Tracy Linder, Julie Ann Nagle, Layli Long Soldier, Laurel Sparks and Jeff Rice in a variety of mediums. It runs through Oct. 14 at Tinworks, with a variety of accompanying artistic, educational, and community programs.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{/span}{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}{span style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”}Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.{/span}{/span}{div style=”color: #000000; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;”} {/div}

Tags

Recommended for you