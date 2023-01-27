A window next to the path leading to Adrienne Goodell’s front door provides a glimpse into her world, meshing the present and past in the studio where she creates wearable pieces for her business Hi Bucky Handmade. She can look out the window as she sits at the line of modern sewing machines, shelves and a rack filled with stacks of neatly folded quilts, blankets and fabrics half a century old at her back. Goodell now shares the house in a quiet neighborhood south of Bozeman with her husband, Brett, and their 2-year-old son. But it is also her childhood home.
Goodell, nee Cash, grew up watching her mother, Katie, at a sewing machine piecing together quilts. By the time she was 8 years old, she had learned the basics of the machine and had started stitching her own small projects.
“My mom does gorgeous art quilts, but she’s very good at the geometric straight lines,” Goodell said. “I was never going to be a quilter, but clothes I’ve just always done.”
Goodell entered her first creation — a pair of orange capris with white Hawaiian flowers — in the state fair when she was “8 or 9” years old. The next year, she was making outfits in pairs, one for her and one for her American Girl doll. By high school, Goodell said she was going off script, modifying clothes she found in thrift stores or sewing bags out of random scraps of fabric. Not wanting to dress like everyone around her, she gravitated to pieces that would let her individuality shine.
“To make it different, to make it mine — that really appealed to me,” she said.
After graduating from Bozeman High School, Goodell moved to northern California to study marine biology. She changed her major twice, dropped out of school after two years, and lived in the area for two more years before returning to Bozeman to give college another shot.
“I was trying to do environmental studies,” she said. “I had the vague idea that I wanted to make the world better, to do something that reduced my impact on the planet.”
College, Goodell realized, was just detracting from what she actually wanted to do with her life.
“I loved sewing,” she said. “It was the thing that lit me up.”
In her 20s, Goodell co-founded a clothing business, Furrow & Ridge Clothing Co., featuring comfortable, stretchy festival wear made out of hand-dyed organic fabrics that were sold mainly at farmers markets and festivals. Eventually, she realized the business was making clothing she thought people would want to wear. She wanted to lean into her own style, into the individuality that drove her to make clothes in the first place.
“I was trying to make a lot of the same thing and it killed my spark,” she said. “This stuff, the reason I love it is because I can look at a quilt and be like ‘What do you want to be paired with?’”
Goodell has fun with each piece, playing with color combinations drawn from a stack of blankets on a rack in her studio. She starts with the patterned portion — often a printed fabric, a quilt or a Pendleton-style blanket — then holds it up against different combinations of solid-colored fabrics or blankets. Goodell once turned to thrift stores and estate sales to find blankets and quilts, and many of those finds still occupy the bottom of the rack. Now, she does much of her shopping online, using sites like Etsy, eBay or the Facebook marketplace in 15-minute intervals when her active toddler is otherwise occupied.
“It’s kind of fun because I get to online shop and call it work,” she said.
There, Goodell has more choice and has honed skills in detecting quality fabrics through posted photos and descriptions. She’s looking for quality, durability, color and warmth.
Goodell said she gravitates toward outerwear because she lives in Montana where it is cold eight months of the year. Plus, she considers a jacket an heirloom piece. In terms of sustainability, Goodell wants to create pieces that are lasting, that can be passed down like jackets she was given by her grandmother.
“If I’m going to cut up a 100-year-old quilt, I want to make sure that I’m making a high-quality piece that somebody can wear every day of every week instead of a dress that you’re going to wear twice and it’s going to hang in the closet then go to the thrift store,” she said.
Hi Bucky was named for Goodell’s great-grandmother, or rather, for the comforting feeling of family surrounding stories of the woman.
“By all accounts, she was absolutely terrifying,” Goodell said.
But the warmth of family laughing over tales of days gone by is exactly what Goodell hopes to capture for her Hi Bucky customers.
Goodell releases pieces in batches of 10 to 15 her online store, www.hibucky.com/shop. “Drops” happen every month or two and are announced on the Hi Bucky Handmade Instagram, @hibuckyhandmade. However, with more than 75,000 followers and customers all around the world, Goodell’s clothing sells out fast. The last drop was gone in less than a minute, she said.
The next drop is at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, and includes a variety of vests pairing sherpa-style fleece and vintage quilts and blanket jackets. There will also be a variety of made-to-order pieces, crafted from the same fabrics as one of the items in the drop, but allowing Goodell to be inclusive and offer sizes from XS to 4XL.
Recently, a woman commented on one of her Instagram posts, saying she showed the piece to her boyfriend. He said “it’s like ‘Cowgirl Patagonia’ and I was like ‘That’s my vibe!’” Goodell exclaimed.
“I want it to be colorful and fun and show that you have a sense of uniqueness when you wear it,” she said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.