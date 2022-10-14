Let the news come to you

When “God’s Country” screens in Bozeman on Wednesday, it will be a reunion for director and co-writer Julian Higgins and some of the film’s Montana-based cast and crew.

“We’ll finally get to have the celebration we didn’t get to have at the end of the shoot,” Higgins said in a phone interview on Tuesday, citing COVID-19 concerns for the lack of a wrap party. “It should be a very special night.”

The Bozeman Film Society will present “God’s Country” at the Ellen Theatre in Bozeman at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. A Q&A with Higgins will follow the film. Tickets for "God's Country" are $11.25 for adults and $10.75 for students and seniors. They are available at theellentheatre.secure.force.com/ticket#/. A $2.50 processing fee will be added to each order.

Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor.

 

Rachel Hergett can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603. Hergett is on Twitter at @hergett.

