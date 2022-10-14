When “God’s Country” screens in Bozeman on Wednesday, it will be a reunion for director and co-writer Julian Higgins and some of the film’s Montana-based cast and crew.
“We’ll finally get to have the celebration we didn’t get to have at the end of the shoot,” Higgins said in a phone interview on Tuesday, citing COVID-19 concerns for the lack of a wrap party. “It should be a very special night.”
The Bozeman Film Society will present “God’s Country” at the Ellen Theatre in Bozeman at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. A Q&A with Higgins will follow the film. Tickets for "God's Country" are $11.25 for adults and $10.75 for students and seniors. They are available at theellentheatre.secure.force.com/ticket#/. A $2.50 processing fee will be added to each order.
“God’s Country” stars Thandiwe Newton (“Westworld, “Crash”) as Sandra Guidry, a college professor in some unnamed rural Western town that is a conglomeration of filming locations across southwest Montana including the University of Montana Western campus in Dillon, the now-defunct Dollar Spree in Bozeman and the Clyde Park Tavern. Bozeman actors on screen include John Hosking and George DeVries as professors.
Though the Bozeman premiere will be celebratory, "God's Country" is not. The dark thriller opens with Sandra attending her mother’s cremation. Amid the loss, she is dealing with politics of race and gender within the university system while navigating an intrusion at home.
“We wanted to parallel the personal journey of these characters with the national story that has been told over the last two centuries,” Higgins. “The point of that is to get at these cycles of disaster and trauma that then play out in the future. And ask how we can break those cycles.”
The conflict at home starts with a red pickup truck with a pair of hunters inside. Brothers, we learn. They want access to the national forest land beyond Sandra’s property. But Sandra, a former New Orleans police officer, does not want unknown men with guns roaming her property.
Sandra leaves a note on the truck asking them to keep out, which she finds balled up next to a mutilated bird. She confronts them face-to-face. When they return, she has the truck towed. They shoot an arrow into her door. She calls the sheriff’s office.
“But you can see how that sort of thing might upset a person,” the deputy tells her. “I’ve got to warn you that these two gentlemen, they are likely to see your involving the local sheriff’s department as yet another escalation.”
“Why do you keep calling them gentlemen?” Sandra replies.
“God’s Country” doesn’t shy from calling to light a multitude of issues, from patriarchal systems to tension between citizens and police.
“Higgins' excellent film constantly dangles redemption in front of our faces, begging us to imagine a better world, but ultimately delivers a stark reminder of how bitterly divided the country is,” Christian Zilko wrote in a review for IndieWire.
The film’s premise is based on “Winter Light,” a short story by crime novelist James Lee Burke. Higgins’ mother is a fan and suggested Higgins read the story collection “Jesus out to Sea.” “Winter Light” was the first story.
“I knew immediately that it was something I was going to engage with as a filmmaker,” Higgins said. “I wasn’t quite sure how, but that’s the part you find out through making the work.”
In 2014, Higgins made “Winter Light” into a short film of the same name.
“I thought that would be all I did with it,” Higgins said. “And then a few years later, after the 2016 election, the story came back into my head on its own and seemed relevant for me in new ways.”
At the time, Higgins and Shaye Ogbonna were on the hunt for ideas. They wanted a story with a simple premise that would allow them to dig into complex characters and their emotional turmoil.
“The heart of the story for me is about a confrontation between a person with a strong value system and the very harsh realities of the world,” Higgins said. “For me, it is really interesting to explore how value systems change and break apart, especially at a time when that is the feeling in the air, that the things we’re used to are collapsing.”
To do this, Higgins and Ogbonna shifted the central character from a white male to a black woman, opening up a much wider scope of racial-and gender-based tensions to explore.
“When you’re telling a story from a white male perspective, you don’t have access to a lot of those things because that society is constructed for that character.”
Higgins fully acknowledges that he is a white man. Ogbonna is not. They are both male. Both also cite their mothers as influences and gravitate toward stories that center women. They lean into the responsibility of trying to tell these stories.
“The point as storytellers is to tell the truth of what we see,” Higgins said. “We wanted to describe something that felt true and to trust the audience to chew on those ideas.”
While the film’s action continues to rise and consequences become more dire, Higgins said the story is not without hope. “God’s Country” is as much about the connections we make with each other as it is the divides we have created. Change can be for the better if only we lean into these connections.
“It’s possible to redraw the circle so that we see each other as equals and fellow humans on this journey,” Higgins said. “Throughout the movie, you keep seeing that potential.”