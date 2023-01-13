Bozeman musician Jacob Rountree was dressed in bibs when he arrived for an interview with the Chronicle on Monday. It was his 26th birthday, and Rountree had been out skiing with friends, sneaking in an interview in between the last run and a celebratory pizza party. Rountree will celebrate again on Friday with a birthday show at the Filling Station debuting a new four-piece band.
Now, Rountree skis as a pastime. His teenage self thought skiing would be his life.
Rountree grew up in Spokane. He spent winters of his youth on the slopes of nearby Mount Spokane or at Schweitzer Mountain, a couple hours away outside Sandpoint, Idaho. He gravitated toward terrain parks that allowed him to express creativity in his approach to obstacles, throwing tricks with abandon off of the jumps and rails.
Competition wins led to sponsorships and an unending supply of skis, jackets and other gear. It was everything a teenager could want. But it’s a rough sport, especially when tricks are involved, and Rountree blew out both a knee and a shoulder in the years leading to his high school graduation.
“I got my priorities straight and realized I didn’t love flailing through the air hoping I would land as much anymore,” he said.
Competitive skiing was out. So was another possible path — college wrestling. Though he lost out on wrestling scholarships, Rountree, who had an aggressive drive to succeed, would go to college anyway. Needing a change of scenery, he chose Bozeman for its proximity to the mountains and its engineering school.
“My whole vision of what I thought I was doing in life was changing,” he said.
Rountree’s 12-month recovery from knee surgery also laid the groundwork for a different future. Unable to hike, swim, ski or any of the outdoor adventures he gravitated toward, Rountree turned to the guitar he picked up in the fourth grade, after forgoing piano lessons from an overly competitive teacher. He also started songwriting, taking some lyrical inspiration from a poetry elective.
“I kind of hit that pivotal point where I actually made time to practice and wanted to practice,” Rountree said. “It became a routine and a therapeutic session for me.”
At Montana State University, Rountree did well in his classes. But when he closed the books, he would bike downtown with his guitar to play open mics at Zocalo, a Main Street coffee shop.
“I felt like I lived at Zocalo for the first couple years of being here,” Rountreee said. “I found for the first time ever a community that I really related to.”
By the time he graduated, Rountree found he was splitting his time 50/50 between engineering and musical pursuits.
“I wasn’t neglecting school at all, I was just realizing my passions,” Rountree said.
The budding musician geared his engineering expertise toward vibrational analysis and landed a job at Gibson. With chaos amid the company’s bankruptcy filing, the job wasn’t a fit for Rountree. He handed in his notice and decided to pursue music full time.
“I was more broke than ever and more happy than ever,” he said. “That was a huge sign to me. That was the first time in my life I was really making decisions for myself.”
Bozeman has proven a boon to Rountree’s success as a musician, with touring groups and professional musicians standing as examples that making a living with music is possible.
“I found stability,” he said. “I have a clear career growth that I want to pursue. It’s much more logical. It’s much less threatening, less unstable.”
He hasn’t completely given up engineering, and helped found a tech company amid COVID-19 lockdowns, but Rountree is now focused on the music first.
Rountree was voted as both best local solo musician and best local folk musician in Bozeman Magazine’s Bozeman’s Choice Readers’ Poll this month. His 2022 album, “As I See It,” was in the top three local albums. He has made new contacts through festival bookings, allowing him to expand his tours as new friends offer venues — or couches. He’s making plans to tour the midwest with soul-folk band Satsang. And CDs from his merch case are actually selling.
Rountree’s music is a folk-based blend. His elevator pitch likens it to a Lumineers-Pink Floyd hybrid, taking folk sounds and adding in atmospheric production, or “hypnotic folk.” Some of the sounds are created through a massive board of guitar pedals, including three that add reverb or echos.
Friday’s show will be the first with his new four-piece band. Dean Wakerlin, who has drummed with local bands from The Dirty Shame to The Vibe Quartet, will take over the drum kit, freeing up Cole Thorne, frontwoman of Cole and the Thornes, to take on the djembe and cue electronic sounds. Guitar builder Andrew Olivo will round out the band on bass. Rountree hopes to loop the band into his songwriting process once they're comfortable together.
"It's taking my ego out of it and really doing what's best for the song," he said.
When possible, Spokane-based pedal steel player Lane King will join on tour. Rountree said the instrument’s “clean glassy highs” will be a nice counterpoint to the bass frequencies to bring in some of the sustained atmosphere (recorded on a cello on “As I See It”) to live performance.
His music isn’t flashy, with gentle melodies and introspective lyrics. And Rountree insists that it be hopeful. He is no stranger to the dark, appreciating the lyrics of Tom Waits and poetry of Charles Bukowski. Rountree, however, insists he has seen too much loss from a young age to spread any more misery.
“I always want to maintain a sense of community, a sense of relatability, a sense of opening up conversation,” he said.