Late winter movie season finally broke me. I thought I could outsmart it. Maybe if I just wrote Oscar coverage, or previews, or reprisal reviews, we could just skip to the part of the year when good movies start coming out. I was a fool. Cinematic death comes for us all. We can hide from it, run from it, but it gets us all in the end.
Anyway, that’s how I wound up in the theater watching “The Call of the Wild,” an ill-conceived, ill-adapted version of Jack London’s seminal 1903 novel. The new 2020 version, directed by Chris Sanders (“Lilo and Stitch,” a movie people insist is good), stars Harrison Ford and, for some reason, a giant computer animated dog, because apparently union rate for a good dog actor has just gotten too high to afford.
Skagway, Alaska, where much of “The Call of the Wild” is set, is one of the most beautiful places on earth. It’s nestled deep in an ocean cove between glacier-capped peaks. But Skagway is more than that. It first emerged in the late 19{sup}th{/sup} century as one of the main ports giving gunslingers and gold panners a gateway into the Alaskan/Canadian wilderness. It’s where the Klondike Gold Rush was born, and where legendary outlaw Soapy Smith died. Skagway’s beauty is iconic, but its history is just as worthy.
At least, it used to be. Somewhere along the way, Skagway’s classic charm got commercialized. The gold town is now a major tourist hub, one of the biggest stops for cruise liners on the Alaskan coast. The brothels and bars have been replaced with gift shops and jewelry stores. The nuggets of historiography are still there, but they’re hidden by the chintzy glitz.
The 2020 version of “The Call of the Wild” is a lot like modern Skagway. It’s a shell. There might be something authentic in there, but there’s not really enough reason to dig it up. Any sense of classic relevancy is lost amid a blatant attempt to appeal to mass markets and an overwhelming blandness.
London’s book is an essential piece of Americana, one of those books everybody has read but nobody can remember reading. It’s like it’s hardwired into us.
But here’s a brief refresher on the plot. A big dog named Buck is stolen from a life of luxury in the lower 48 and forced into a life of servitude in the Yukon, hauling mail and gear for people trying to strike it rich in the Klondike rush. Buck is sort of a manic pixie dream dog. He falls down a lot but other than that, everything magically goes right for him.
And what a dog he is. For reasons that remain utterly unclear, Buck is entirely computer animated. And it just never works. It’s clear that he’s not a dog, but he’s not quite a cartoon, either. It’s some sort of weird beast, not totally real but not completely fake. It’s utterly distracting and impossible to accept.
The rest of the movie doesn’t do the dodgy CGI any favors. The cast is all fine. It’s mostly a rotating parade of different famous people in period dress and bad facial hair. Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan and Bradley Whitford all show up for a few minutes apiece before falling back into the indistinct background.
Ford, who has a lot of past experience acting silly with a big hairy sidekick, isn’t necessarily good, but he’s at least fun. He’s gleefully cheesy and clearly refused to do more than one take of any scene. The mental image of him alone in the woods yelling at a guy in a motion capture suit is almost worth the price of admission.
The screenplay, from Michael Green (Oscar-nominated for “Logan,”), isn’t so much boring as it is uninspired. There’s no compelling reason for this remake. This isn’t Greta Gerwig boldly reimagining “Little Women,” or even the Coens cutting the camp and amping up the violence in “True Grit.”
“The Call of the Wild” is pure product. It’s an attempt to make the easiest, most palatable version of this story, the one that will make the most money.
Except it didn’t work. “The Call of the Wild” is a certified bomb. CGI dog acrobatics ain’t cheap, and “Call” won’t make that money back. We still want authenticity in our stories. We want the old Skagway, the one with the grit and the dirt and the history baked into the buildings. Commercialized and sanitized versions of Skagway and “The Call of the Wild” aren’t really worth the trip.
4 Alaskan tourist traps of 10 Alaskan tourist traps