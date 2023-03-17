While the release of live album “Living in Clip” on the heels of yearly studio records didn’t seem significant in 1997, the passage of time and the connections it made with fans make the album feel sentimental for musician Ani DiFranco.
“Certainly, the 25-year anniversary makes me check in with how long the road has been and how many people have gathered in community around my music over the years,” DiFranco said over the phone from her home in New Orleans in February.
DiFranco will be performing at the Elm in Bozeman on Wednesday, March 22, at 8 p.m. with support from Pieta Brown. Since last year, DiFranco’s tour dates have been in celebration of “Living in Clip,” which was reissued in July by her label Righteous Babe Records.
“Twenty-five years later, the album is recognized as a point of entry that radically expanded DiFranco’s audience and a historically important testament to the relationship between Ani as a live performer and the devoted community she created with her fans,” according to a press release for the show.
DiFranco founded Righteous Babe Records in 1990, selling cassette tapes out of her car to walk her own path and avoid the corporate bureaucracy of the major label system. On the label’s website, DiFranco calls the label “a people-friendly, sub-corporate, woman-informed, queer-happy small business that puts music before rock stardom and ideology before profit.”
“Little Plastic Castle,” DiFranco’s 1998 studio album, is also getting a 25th anniversary re-release from Righteous Babe Records in June.
A prolific songwriter, DiFranco has an extensive catalog to match, with more than 20 studio albums to her name. In performance, this means she is not able to play every song her fans want to hear. About 80 can live in her head at any given time, DiFranco said. She counted. But she still loves to hear the requests.
“People come from all different directions and they get on board at all different times for all different reasons,” she said. “They’re bringing themselves and their lives to the table too. It’s so interesting to me. It feels like every request — well not every — but so many are a surprise. ‘Really, that song? I haven’t played that in 30 years!’”
Songs DiFranco played 25 or more years ago are not the same now. They evolve as she evolves.
“Even the same words, the same song played by a very different person has a different meaning,” she said.
Now in her 50s and taking on a variety of new projects, DiFranco said she’s more tired than she used to be, and doesn’t burn with the same intensity.
“Back in the day I would release two albums a year,” she said. “I was unstoppable. Now I’m very stoppable.”
DiFranco juggles raising kids — she as two, ages 10 and 16 — and a second virtually full-time office job of running a label and her desire to explore other projects with touring.
Memoir “No Walls and the Recurring Dream” was a New York Times Bestseller in 2019. Her first picture book for children,” The Knowing,” features watercolor illustrations by Julia Mathew. DiFranco welcomed the challenge of finding her voice without the double meanings, social references and metaphors she relies on in songwriting. “The Knowing” was released by Penguin Kids on March 7.
Though these and other projects emerge from time to time, DiFranco keeps coming back to music.
“I still love it,” she said. “I love writing songs. I love playing and singing. I love performing and connecting with people. Every aspect of the job is really cool. I’m not over it yet.”
DiFranco calls herself the “little folksinger,” which may say more about her lyrical content than the actual genre of music. Like folksingers of the past, she speaks to her truth in the music, expressing rage at systematic issues in this country and beyond.
“From the beginning, I’ve made a practice of saying the unsayable, the things that people avoid talking about,” DiFranco said. “I had this will to go there in my songs.”
The title track of 1999’s “To the Teeth,” for example, references school shootings, calling guns “tools of rage.” And while DiFranco may have slowed, she hasn’t softened the sharpness in her words. On “Do Or Die,” from 2021’s “Revolutionary Love” album, she sings “Cuz there’s foxes in the hen house/ And bad news every day/ And right there on Pennsylvania Avenue/ The sheetless KKK.”
Speaking up against the powerful has not been easy, though it has earned her a reputation as a feminist icon and activist. DiFranco admits she has been “very afraid” of how people may react to her words over the years. She doesn’t let it stop her, however, musically or in life. DiFranco will walk the streets of New Orleans alone at night — if that’s what she wants to do.
“Having the fear that’s inherent in this world prevent me from living my life and standing in my truth is just too far,” she said. “Then they’ve won.”
Though DiFranco’s music has spawned various versions of pushback, shaming and criticism since the start of her career, she chooses to focus on the response of fans. “The joy, the release and the healing” of authenticity is an antithesis to a world that is often unkind.
When asked about the most important causes that need our attention, DiFranco acknowledges that it may be useful to divide the world into single issues, but she does not see it that way.
“For me, it’s all one thing,” DiFranco said. “The world should be fair and the world should be kind. Everybody should be taken care of or none of us.”
