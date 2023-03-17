Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

While the release of live album “Living in Clip” on the heels of yearly studio records didn’t seem significant in 1997, the passage of time and the connections it made with fans make the album feel sentimental for musician Ani DiFranco.

“Certainly, the 25-year anniversary makes me check in with how long the road has been and how many people have gathered in community around my music over the years,” DiFranco said over the phone from her home in New Orleans in February.

DiFranco will be performing at the Elm in Bozeman on Wednesday, March 22, at 8 p.m. with support from Pieta Brown. Since last year, DiFranco’s tour dates have been in celebration of “Living in Clip,” which was reissued in July by her label Righteous Babe Records.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

Tags

Rachel Hergett can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603. Hergett is on Twitter at @hergett.

Recommended for you