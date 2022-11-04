Intermountain Opera Bozeman’s latest production tells the story of the American soldier — the mother, the husband, the daughter, son, brother, sister, friend. Each is intertwined in the narrative of “The Falling and the Rising.”
The new American opera by Zach Redler and Jerre Dye was commissioned by the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus and is based on a series of interviews with returning soldiers at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, The Old Guard at Fort Myer, and Fort Meade, Maryland.
“The story of ‘The Falling and the Rising’ is all about this soldier’s experience coming home from combat,” said Joe Schumacher, a chorus member and director of Veteran Services at Montana State University, which has helped fund free tickets for veterans and service members. “Through the medium of music and opera, it offers the opportunity to come together as a community and maybe have a little bit of healing.”
“The Falling and the Rising” showcases everything stage director Ned Canty loves about opera.
“It wears its emotions on its sleeve in all the best ways,” he said during a pre-rehearsal talk with community members on Monday night.
Canty explained that the heart of opera is the emotion it is able to invoke.
“Before we had titles and translations on screen, opera could still succeed,” Canty said. “The emotions were so pure, they went right to your hippocampus or your animal brain and made you feel things. This opera does that in very, very unapologetic ways at a time when a lot of our popular culture is filtered through seven layers of irony.”
The opera opens with The Soldier (soprano Tess Altiveros) recording a video message for her daughter, who is about to turn 13. The Soldier will be on patrol all day and won’t be able to talk to her daughter directly, we learn through the libretto.
“The point of the scene is to underscore the sacrifices our military and their families make,” Doug Badenoch, the opera’s board president, stated in an email.
The Soldier is breaking a promise, exchanging one duty for another.
“I signed up. I made this choice. I took a vow.
And here I am. And here we are.
If I could leave right now I would.
Hero is a tricky word,” she sings.
The Soldier promises to be home soon. Instead, an improvised explosive device leaves her with a traumatic brain injury. As The Soldier is placed in a medically induced coma, “The Falling and the Rising” journeys into her dreams. Here she meets Toledo (Cristina María Castro), another female soldier in the midst of an army counseling session. Toledo speaks of sacrifice, of the family bonds created with fellow service members, of having an entire army at your back and being willing to die for them.
Other visions appear. An Army Ranger (Lukas Graf) instructs her to pack her parachute and prepare to jump from the heavens. A colonel (Hector Vàsquez) mourns the loss of his wife. A wounded soldier (Yazid Gray) comes home and testifies about healing before his church congregation.
Musically, the opera incorporates elements of styles from gospel to rock ‘n’ roll.
“The creators knew that there were going to be a lot of first time opera-goers to ‘The Falling and the Rising,’ especially because a lot of their audience was in the military,” said conductor Michael Sakir. “It’s very melodic. Very approachable. There are a lot of tunes you’ll be whistling on your way out.”
In the last act, principal performers are joined on stage by 15 local veterans and service members, who form a soldiers' chorus with an expansive range of age and military experience.
“They are all amateur singers, many of whom have never, ever sung in public, most of whom don’t read music and their first rehearsal was this last Wednesday, less than a week ago,” Sakir said. “And as you’ll hear, they sound amazing.”
As the chorus leaves the stage during rehearsal, the chatter is filled with war stories and personal check-ins.
“The people at Intermountain Opera and the singers that I’ve met have been so incredibly warm and welcoming,” Schumacher said. “They’ve been excited to share their gifts with us and learn about our stories.”
Intermountain Opera Bozeman presents “The Falling and the Rising” on Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. in the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture’s Crawford Theater. The 80-minute opera is sung entirely in English. Tickets are $15-60 at www.intermountainopera.org or (406) 587-2889. Two free tickets are available to any active, retired or veteran military members, with 50% off any additional tickets.
There will be a pre-performance lecture with Cierra Wallace one hour prior to each performance, and a Veterans Service Fair showcasing local organizations committed to improving the lives of retired servicemen and women in the Emerson Ballroom before and after each performance. A Q & A with the artists will follow the Friday performance and a cabaret featuring members of the Intermountain Opera Bozeman Military Chorus will follow the Saturday performance.
“This goes beyond art for art’s sake,” Canty said. “It’s an amazing opera, but by involving the community, by involving these vets, by giving them a part in telling their stories in a way that feels honest, it goes so far beyond that.”
