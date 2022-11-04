Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Intermountain Opera Bozeman’s latest production tells the story of the American soldier — the mother, the husband, the daughter, son, brother, sister, friend. Each is intertwined in the narrative of “The Falling and the Rising.”

The new American opera by Zach Redler and Jerre Dye was commissioned by the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus and is based on a series of interviews with returning soldiers at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, The Old Guard at Fort Myer, and Fort Meade, Maryland.

“The story of ‘The Falling and the Rising’ is all about this soldier’s experience coming home from combat,” said Joe Schumacher, a chorus member and director of Veteran Services at Montana State University, which has helped fund free tickets for veterans and service members. “Through the medium of music and opera, it offers the opportunity to come together as a community and maybe have a little bit of healing.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

Tags

Rachel Hergett can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603. Hergett is on Twitter at @hergett.

Recommended for you