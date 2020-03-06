FRIDAY, MARCH 6

— Walk with Ease

Gallatin Valley Mall

2825 W. Main St., Bozeman

A low-impact walking program, perfect for individuals struggling with arthritis or other chronic health conditions.

10 a.m., Free

— Read Sing Play! Storytime

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Join us for book read-alouds, songs, crafts, and activities for children ages 3-6. Siblings are always welcome!

10:15 a.m.- 12 p.m., Free

— Next Chapters in the Story Mansion

The Story Mansion

811 S. Willson Ave., Bozeman

Come hear about Bozeman’s Story Mansion — its past, present, and future. Be part of crafting ideas for the continued success of the mansion.

12-1 p.m., Free

— Early Release Friday

Belgrade Community Library

106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade

Rotating Friday afternoon programming featuring board games, legos, movies, and other activities. Open to children in grades K-6

2:30-4 p.m., Free

— Crochet Class

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Learn how to make Granny Squares and start a lap blanket! Bring a skein of worsted weight yarn in the color of your choice and a hook size G, H or J.

3-5 p.m., Free

— Kinetic Meditation

Starlite Bozeman

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Kinetic Meditation is a dance practice inspired by the 5 Rhythms teachings of Gabriel Roth.

5-6:30 p.m., $15

— Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs — Night 1 of 2

Pine Creek Lodge

2496 E. River Rd., Livingston

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are an energetic Americana-Folk band from Bozeman.

7-10 p.m., $15 — $20

— Country Swing Dance Lessons

Starlite

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Country Swing Lesson — All levels and ages!

7-9:30 p.m., $10

— “Diane”

The Ellen Theatre

17 W. Main St., Bozeman

The tender and heart-wrenching drama about a selfless woman with a secret.

7:30-9:30 p.m., $9.50

— “Big Fish”

The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts

415 E. Lewis St., Livingston

Overflowing with heart and humor, Big Fish is an extraordinary musical tale — spectacular, fantastical, and full of love.

8-11 p.m., $10 — $18

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

— Bozeman Winter Farmers’ Market

Emerson Center Ballroom

111 S. Grand Ave., Bozeman

Each winter market has over 30 vendors selling an array of food and farm-based products like veggies, meats, cheeses, breads, preserves and more.

9 a.m.- 12 p.m., Free

— Books & Babies

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Relaxed time featuring rhymes, songs, and play for ages 0-2 with parent, grandparent, or caregiver.

10:15-11 a.m., Free

— Spinner Rings

bgregory Studios

126 S. 6th St., Livingston

Learn additional metalsmithing skills while creating a custom ring. Register at www.bgregoryjewelry.com/classes

12-4 p.m., $95

— Bozeman Cohousing Site Tour

Bozeman Cohousing

3120 Wagon Wheel Rd., Bozeman

Come see the future site of Bozeman Cohousing and talk about the status of the development with current members.

4-5 p.m., Free

— Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs — Night 2 of 2

Pine Creek Lodge

2496 E. River Rd., Livingston

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are an energetic Americana-Folk band from Bozeman.

7-10 p.m., $15 — $20

— Bozeman Symphony — Enigma

Wilson Auditorium

404 W. Main St., Bozeman

Performances of Enigma feature the work of composer Aaron Copland’s “Concerto for Clarinet.”

7:30 p.m., $22 — $67

— The Seamus Egan Project

The Ellen Theatre

17 W. Main St., Bozeman

The legendary Irish musician performs a concert of powerful vocals, exquisite fingerpicking, masterful playing of the Irish flute, mandolin, and more.

7:30-9:30 p.m., $26.50

— “Big Fish”

The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts

415 E. Lewis St., Livingston

Overflowing with heart and humor, Big Fish is an extraordinary musical tale — spectacular, fantastical, and full of love.

8-11 p.m., $10 — $18

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

— Porcupine Creek Snowshoe with GYC

Porcupine Creek Trailhead

End of Porcupine Creek Rd., Gallatin Gateway

Join GYC for a snowshoe hike up Porcupine Creek! Explore your wild backyard while learning how to protect it. RSVP to rcruz@greateryellowstone.org.

9 a.m.- 2 p.m., Free

— Drag Brunch: Trisha’s Sunday Service

El Camino Bar

211 E Mendenhall St., Bozeman

Join us for a bingo brunch bonanza! Hosted by the Trisha’s and El Camino bar. Come see the drag queens in action for Bozeman’s best Sunday Funday.

10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Free

— Bo DePena — Brunch

Pine Creek Lodge

2496 E. River Rd., Livingston

Live original music on the restaurant dining room stage from Bo DePena, a country and Americana musician from Laredo, Texas.

11 a.m.- 1 p.m., Free

— Forged Bracelets

bgregory Studios

126 S. 6th St., Livingston

Make 2-3 sterling silver cuffs/bangles. Register at www.bgregoryjewelry.com/classes

12-4 p.m., $95

— Sunday Dance with Band of Drifters

American Legion Post 87

218 E. Main St., Manhattan

A comfortable venue, wonderful music, and great group of dancers.

1-5 p.m., $8

— Afternoon Tea at Starlite

Starlite Bozeman

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Afternoon Tea — Indulge with tea sandwiches, savory bites, pastries & sip delightful tea. Ages to follow tea party etiquette MUST RSVP 406-570-2096

1-5 p.m., $30

— “Inside Out”

The Ellen Theatre

17 W. Main St., Bozeman

The Disney and Pixar box office hit, centered around a young girl’s five personified emotions — Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust.

2-3:30 p.m., $4

— Scottish Jam

Bunkhouse Brewery

1216 W. Lincoln St., Bozeman

This is an open Celtic music jam. All ages, abilities, instruments or voices are welcome.

2-4 p.m., Free

— Bozeman Symphony — Enigma

Wilson Auditorium

404 W. Main St., Bozeman

Performances of Enigma feature the work of composer Aaron Copland’s Concerto for Clarinet.

2:30 p.m., $22 — $67

— “Big Fish”

The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts

415 E. Lewis St., Livingston

Overflowing with heart and humor, Big Fish is an extraordinary musical tale — spectacular, fantastical, and full of love.

3-6 p.m., $10 — $18

— Moms Like Me

Rialto Bozeman

10 W. Main St., Bozeman

Five local mothers will share their true postpartum stories to normalize the realities and validate the experiences of people everywhere.

4-8 p.m., Free

— Vegan Potluck with special guest Miss Montana USA 2020

Park County Senior Center

206 S. Main St., Livingston

All who choose kindness are welcome. Bring a friend and a 100% plant-sourced dish.

4:30-7 p.m., Free

— Live Music with Left For Dead

Outlaw Brewing

2876 N. 27th Ave., Bozeman

Come out and sing along with some old favorites while you enjoy a craft-brewed ale.

6-8 p.m., Free

— Acoustic Roll

Norris Hot Springs

42 Montana Hwy. 84, Norris

Mellow sounds from the 60s and 70s.

7-9:30 p.m., $2

— Honey & Rye

Bozeman Hot Springs

81123 Gallatin Rd., Bozeman

Comprised of lush vocal harmonies paired with fiddle, bass, and guitar, this trio has been playing local venues for the past year

7-10 p.m., Free

— IVY- Flying Zambonis vs. Hot Garbage

Haynes Pavillion

901 North Black Avenue, Bozeman

10:30-11:50 p.m., Free

MONDAY, MARCH 9

— Walk with Ease

Gallatin Valley Mall

2825 W. Main St., Bozeman

A low-impact walking program, perfect for individuals struggling with arthritis or other chronic health conditions.

10 a.m., Free

— Liquid Motion

Starlite Bozeman

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

The Liquid Motion class is an open level class that utilizes elements of fitness conditioning, sensual movement and dance theory.

11 a.m.- 12:15 p.m., $14 — $18

— League of Women Voters — GVLT Matt Parsons Speaking

Pilgrim Congregational Church

2118 S. 3rd Ave., Bozeman

Matt will be speaking on “The Future of Trails in the Gallatin Valley.”

11:45 a.m.- 1 p.m., Free

— Adventure Women’s Book Club

Country Bookshelf

28 W. Main St., Bozeman

This month’s memoir is “Unbowed” by Wangari Maathai.

12 p.m., $16

— Free Tax Prep

Belgrade Community Library

106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade

VITA will be at the library to assist patrons and community members with their taxes. Call or text 406-451-8178 to reserve your space.

1:30-5:30 p.m., Free

— Community Pint Night for Montana Wilderness School

MAP Brewing Co.

510 Manley Rd., Bozeman

Join us and we’ll donate 50 cents from every pint sold to support the work that the Montana Wilderness School does in our community.

4-8 p.m., Free

— Pints with a Purpose

Bridger Brewing

1609 S. 11th Ave., Bozeman

$1 from every pint sold will be donated to HRDC.

5-8 p.m., Free

— Winter Fitness: Low Impact Cardio

Belgrade Community Library

106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade

Walking class — bring your water bottle and wear your sneakers!

6-7 p.m., Free

— Pole Fitness Level One Class

Flying Lion Aerial Fitness

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Pole fitness sculpts the body, increases flexibility and offers cardio. Learn pole dance basics & empower yourself.

6-7 p.m., $15 — $20

— Preparing for the Camino de Santiago

REI Bozeman

2220 Tschache St., Bozeman

Learn what it takes to walk the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route across Spain and what inspires 300,000+ people a year to make this epic trek.

6-7:30 p.m., Free

— Art Lecture by Harvey Hamburgh

Museum of the Rockies

600 W. Kagy Blvd., Bozeman

Art lecture by MSU art history professor Harvey Hamburgh on “Exploring Artists in Film.”

6:30-7:30 p.m., Free

— George Wuerthner: “Our Backyard – The Custer Gallatin National Forest”

The Hope Lutheran Church

2152 W. Graf St., Bozeman

George Wuerthner, ecologist and author, will uncover the history and discoveries of the Custer National Forest with a focus on the Gallatin Range.

7-8:30 p.m., Free

— IVY- Glue Phactory vs. Regulators

Haynes Pavillion

901 North Black Avenue, Bozeman

7:30-8:50 p.m., Free

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

— Badminton Club

Story Mill Recreation Center

600 Bridger Dr., Bozeman

The club meets every Tuesday & Thursday for co-ed, casual, drop-in badminton. Equipment provided.

Contact Tom Carne, 624-6746 for questions.

9-11 a.m., $5

— Free Tax Assistance

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Help provided by certified volunteers is available to assist low or moderate income taxpayers complete basic tax returns for Federal and State taxes.

10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Free

— Yoga Fundamentals with Nancy Ruby

YogaMotion Wellness Academy

521 E. Peach St., Bozeman

Experience the ways to feel safe and comfortable in a skillfully guided yoga practice. Build confidence-discover the full spectrum of benefits.

11 a.m.- 12 p.m., $10 — $15

— Yoga For All

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

All abilities are welcome! Please bring your own mat.

12-1 p.m., Free

— Dementia Education

Belgrade Community Library

106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade

Different seminar from Montana Alzheimer’s Association every month — register by calling 1-800-272-3900. Bring your own lunch!

12-1:30 p.m., Free

— Four Cornerz Toastmasters Club

Zoot Enterprises

555 Zoot Enterprises Ln., Bozeman

An opportunity to practice conducting meetings, giving impromptu speeches, presenting prepared speeches, and offering constructive evaluation.

12:05-12:55 p.m., Free

— Books & Babies

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Relaxed time with rhymes, songs, and play for ages 0-2 with parent, grandparent, or caregiver.

1:15-2 p.m., Free

— Creating & Maintaining a Community of Support, with Dr. Susan Mecca

Cancer Support Community

102 S. 11th Ave., Bozeman

Join Dr. Mecca to learn strategies for creating a community to support you through tough times and cancer. Please call 582-1600 to register!

5:30-7 p.m., Free

— Hip Hop Dance Class

Flying Lion Fitness

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Learn hip hop! All levels of dance experience welcome. Join us in a fun environment that encourages you to learn. 16+

6-7 p.m., $12 — $15

— Feed yourself and your family: 3 Tips to Designing your Dream Homestead

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Transform your wish list into a dream homestead that brings you fresh veggies and fruit, and a little more self-reliance. RSVP for this class.

6-8 p.m., Free

— Live Music with Gina & the Wildfire

MAP Brewing Co.

510 Manley Rd., Bozeman

Join us for live music! It’s also steak night, so we’ll be cooking up some Yellowstone Grassfed Beef specials! Tuesday night never sounded so good!

6-8 p.m., Free

— Friends of MSU Library Book Club

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

The Friends of the MSU Library will meet to discuss: “Celestial Bodies” by Jokha Alharthi.

6:30-8 p.m., Free

— Gallatin Quilt Guild — Tips, Tools, Tricks and Techniques

Hope Lutheran Church

2512 Graf St., Bozeman

Bring your favorite item or advice, to enlighten the group and share what helps you with quilting or other fiber arts.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Free

— Science Trivia Night

Lockhorn Cider House

21 S. Wallace Ave., Bozeman

Bozeman 500WS present Science Trivia Night! The event is open to all

7 p.m., Free

— Aerial Yoga Class

Flying Lion Aerial Fitness

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Aerial yoga blends the flow of vinyasa yoga with aerial hammock.

7:15-8:30 p.m., $15 — $20

— Fluid Feminine Movement S-Factor

Starlite Bozeman

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Dive deeper into your feminine body with our Fluid Feminine Movement Class. This S-Factor workout warms up your body with slow, intentional movement.

7:15-8:15 p.m., $14 — $18

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

— Walk with Ease

Gallatin Valley Mall

2825 W. Main St., Bozeman

A low-impact walking program, perfect for individuals struggling with arthritis or other chronic health conditions.

10 a.m., Free

— Gym Days

Heck/Quaw Gym

308 N. Broadway, Belgrade

Join us for tricycles, bouncy balls, and lots of space to run around! Gym Days provides a place for parents and toddlers to socialize and actively play.

11 a.m.- 12 p.m., Free

— Free Tax Prep

Belgrade Community Library

106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade

VITA will be at the library to assist patrons and community members with their taxes. Call or text 406-451-8178 to reserve your space.

1:30-5:30 p.m., Free

— READ to a Dog

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Read aloud to a therapy dog from Intermountain Therapy Animals!

4-5 p.m., Free

— Yoga for Improved Posture with Nancy Ruby

YogaMotion Wellness Academy

521 E. Peach St., Bozeman

You’ll look better and feel great if you stop slouching and stand up straight. Yoga can help you do just that-honor your spine’s natural curves.

4:30-5:45 p.m., $36 — $55

— Music and Mussels w/ Hollerin’ Pine

Bridger Brewing

1609 S. 11th Ave., Bozeman

Join us for live music preformed by Hollerin’ Pine. Don’t forget to grab an order of our mussels while they last!

5:30-8 p.m., Free

— Winter Fitness: Low Impact Cardio

Belgrade Community Library

106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade

Walking class — bring your water bottle and wear your sneakers!

6-7 p.m., Free

— Pole Fitness Level One Class

Flying Lion Aerial Fitness

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Pole fitness sculpts the body, increases flexibility and offers cardio. Learn pole dance basics & empower yourself.

6-7 p.m., $15 — $20

— Author Talk with SM Hulse

Country Bookshelf

28 W. Main St., Bozeman

We are thrilled to welcome Montana author SM Hulse to share her newest novel “Eden Mine.”

6 p.m., $27

— Healing from Multiple Sclerosis

Livingston Public Library Community Room

228 W. Callendar St., Livingston

Sagebrush Acupuncture’s Savannah Barnes will discuss her journey overcoming Multiple Sclerosis.

6-7:30 p.m., Free

— Edis

Bozeman Taproom

101 N. Rouse Ave., Bozeman

Edis solo. Folksy, bluesy, acoustic fun.

7-9 p.m., Free

— Ecosattva Training

Bozeman Dharma Center

1019 E. Main St., Ste. 202, Bozeman

Join us in an 8-week online EcoSattva training that draws on wisdom from Buddhism and climate psychology, supporting our experience of climate change.

7-9 p.m., $108

— Science Inquiry Lecture: Microbes, Carbon and Climate--Impacts of a Changing Cryosphere

Museum of the Rockies

600 W. Kagy Blvd., Bozeman

MSU’s Dr. Christine Foreman will discuss what microbes in cold environments tell us about carbon, climate change and the physical limits of life.

7-8:30 p.m., Free

— Look Who’s Talking

Bar 3 BBQ

119 E. Main St., Belgrade

Support your local library by joining us for an evening of readings from Belgrade Community Library’s biography section presented by local actors.

7-9 p.m., $10

— Country Swing Dance Lessons

Starlite

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Country Swing Lesson — All levels and ages!

8-10 p.m., $10

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

— Badminton Club

Story Mill Recreation Center

600 Bridger Dr., Bozeman

The club meets every Tuesday & Thursday for co-ed, casual, drop-in badminton. Equipment provided.

Contact Tom Carne, 624-6746 for questions.

9-11 a.m., $5

— Gym Days

Willson Gym

404 W. Main St., Bozeman

Join us for tricycles, bouncy balls, and lots of space to run around! Gym Days provides a place for parents and toddlers to socialize and actively play.

10-11 a.m., Free

— Books & Babies

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Relaxed time for infants and toddlers with parent, grandparent, or caregiver in large Community Room.

10:15-11 a.m., Free

— Fluid Feminine Movement — S-Factor

Starlite Bozeman

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Dive deeper into your feminine body with our Fluid Feminine Movement Class. This S-Factor workout warms up your body with slow, intentional movement.

2-3 p.m., $14 — $18

— Winter Fitness: Yoga

Belgrade Community Library

106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade

Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga will lead a class. Open to all ages. Some mats and accessories will be available for those that do not have their own.

2:30-3:30 p.m., Free

— Aerial Yoga Class

Flying Lion Aerial Fitness

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Aerial yoga blends the flow of traditional yoga with aerial arts hammock. Gain strength, flexibility, balance.

5:30-7 p.m., $15-$20

— Mystery Book Club

Belgrade Community Library

106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade

Check the Belgrade library’s website for details on the current month’s read. To join contact the library at 388-4346.

6:30-8 p.m., Free

— Safe Place

The Eagles

316 E. Main St., Bozeman

Have fun dancing in the midst of a Musical Gradient. Guided Meditation, Live Instruments, DJ, and Decompression Picnic.

7-11 p.m., $25

— Gilbert Gottfried

Emerson Center for Arts and Culture

111 S. Grand Ave., Bozeman

Bozeman, for one night only, enjoy a night of laughter w/ Comedic Legend Gilbert Gottfried! From “Alladin” to “Sharknado,” you know the voice & face.

7-10 p.m., $20 — $30

— John Floridis

Bozeman Hot Springs

81123 Gallatin Rd., Bozeman

Captivating audiences with all the components of his music-, John Floridis brings a truly unique performance

7-10 p.m., Free

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

— Walk with Ease

Gallatin Valley Mall

2825 W. Main St., Bozeman

A low-impact walking program, perfect for individuals struggling with arthritis or other chronic health conditions.

10 a.m., Free

— Read Sing Play! Storytime

Bozeman Public Library

626 E. Main St., Bozeman

Join us for book read-alouds, songs, crafts, and activities for children ages 3-6. Siblings are always welcome!

10:15 a.m.- 12 p.m., Free

— Early Release Friday

Belgrade Community Library

106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade

Rotating Friday afternoon programming featuring board games, legos, movies, and other activities. Open to children in grades K-6

2:30-4 p.m., Free

— Kinetic Meditation

Starlite Bozeman

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Kinetic Meditation is a dance practice inspired by the 5 Rhythms teachings of Gabriel Roth.

6-7:30 p.m., $15

— Open Door Theatre presents “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney

Bozeman Senior Center

807 N. Tracy Ave., Bozeman

Open Door Theatre presents a stage reading of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney with two directors, Valerie Watson and Debbie Jamieson, and two casts.

7:30-9:30 p.m., $14 — $15

— Country Swing Dance Lessons

Starlite

622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman

Country Swing Lesson — All levels and ages!

7:45-10 p.m., $10

— “Big Fish”

The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts

415 E. Lewis St., Livingston

Overflowing with heart and humor, Big Fish is an extraordinary musical tale — spectacular, fantastical, and full of love.

8-11 p.m., $10 — $18

