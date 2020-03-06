2825 W. Main St., Bozeman
A low-impact walking program, perfect for individuals struggling with arthritis or other chronic health conditions.
— Read Sing Play! Storytime
Join us for book read-alouds, songs, crafts, and activities for children ages 3-6. Siblings are always welcome!
10:15 a.m.- 12 p.m., Free
— Next Chapters in the Story Mansion
811 S. Willson Ave., Bozeman
Come hear about Bozeman’s Story Mansion — its past, present, and future. Be part of crafting ideas for the continued success of the mansion.
Belgrade Community Library
106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade
Rotating Friday afternoon programming featuring board games, legos, movies, and other activities. Open to children in grades K-6
Learn how to make Granny Squares and start a lap blanket! Bring a skein of worsted weight yarn in the color of your choice and a hook size G, H or J.
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Kinetic Meditation is a dance practice inspired by the 5 Rhythms teachings of Gabriel Roth.
— Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs — Night 1 of 2
2496 E. River Rd., Livingston
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are an energetic Americana-Folk band from Bozeman.
— Country Swing Dance Lessons
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Country Swing Lesson — All levels and ages!
The tender and heart-wrenching drama about a selfless woman with a secret.
The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts
415 E. Lewis St., Livingston
Overflowing with heart and humor, Big Fish is an extraordinary musical tale — spectacular, fantastical, and full of love.
— Bozeman Winter Farmers’ Market
111 S. Grand Ave., Bozeman
Each winter market has over 30 vendors selling an array of food and farm-based products like veggies, meats, cheeses, breads, preserves and more.
Relaxed time featuring rhymes, songs, and play for ages 0-2 with parent, grandparent, or caregiver.
126 S. 6th St., Livingston
— Bozeman Cohousing Site Tour
3120 Wagon Wheel Rd., Bozeman
Come see the future site of Bozeman Cohousing and talk about the status of the development with current members.
— Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs — Night 2 of 2
2496 E. River Rd., Livingston
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are an energetic Americana-Folk band from Bozeman.
— Bozeman Symphony — Enigma
Performances of Enigma feature the work of composer Aaron Copland’s “Concerto for Clarinet.”
— The Seamus Egan Project
The legendary Irish musician performs a concert of powerful vocals, exquisite fingerpicking, masterful playing of the Irish flute, mandolin, and more.
The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts
415 E. Lewis St., Livingston
Overflowing with heart and humor, Big Fish is an extraordinary musical tale — spectacular, fantastical, and full of love.
— Porcupine Creek Snowshoe with GYC
Porcupine Creek Trailhead
End of Porcupine Creek Rd., Gallatin Gateway
Join GYC for a snowshoe hike up Porcupine Creek! Explore your wild backyard while learning how to protect it. RSVP to rcruz@greateryellowstone.org.
— Drag Brunch: Trisha’s Sunday Service
211 E Mendenhall St., Bozeman
Join us for a bingo brunch bonanza! Hosted by the Trisha’s and El Camino bar. Come see the drag queens in action for Bozeman’s best Sunday Funday.
2496 E. River Rd., Livingston
Live original music on the restaurant dining room stage from Bo DePena, a country and Americana musician from Laredo, Texas.
126 S. 6th St., Livingston
— Sunday Dance with Band of Drifters
218 E. Main St., Manhattan
A comfortable venue, wonderful music, and great group of dancers.
— Afternoon Tea at Starlite
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Afternoon Tea — Indulge with tea sandwiches, savory bites, pastries & sip delightful tea. Ages to follow tea party etiquette MUST RSVP 406-570-2096
The Disney and Pixar box office hit, centered around a young girl’s five personified emotions — Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust.
1216 W. Lincoln St., Bozeman
This is an open Celtic music jam. All ages, abilities, instruments or voices are welcome.
— Bozeman Symphony — Enigma
Performances of Enigma feature the work of composer Aaron Copland’s Concerto for Clarinet.
The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts
415 E. Lewis St., Livingston
Overflowing with heart and humor, Big Fish is an extraordinary musical tale — spectacular, fantastical, and full of love.
Five local mothers will share their true postpartum stories to normalize the realities and validate the experiences of people everywhere.
— Vegan Potluck with special guest Miss Montana USA 2020
Park County Senior Center
206 S. Main St., Livingston
All who choose kindness are welcome. Bring a friend and a 100% plant-sourced dish.
— Live Music with Left For Dead
2876 N. 27th Ave., Bozeman
Come out and sing along with some old favorites while you enjoy a craft-brewed ale.
42 Montana Hwy. 84, Norris
Mellow sounds from the 60s and 70s.
81123 Gallatin Rd., Bozeman
Comprised of lush vocal harmonies paired with fiddle, bass, and guitar, this trio has been playing local venues for the past year
— IVY- Flying Zambonis vs. Hot Garbage
901 North Black Avenue, Bozeman
2825 W. Main St., Bozeman
A low-impact walking program, perfect for individuals struggling with arthritis or other chronic health conditions.
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
The Liquid Motion class is an open level class that utilizes elements of fitness conditioning, sensual movement and dance theory.
11 a.m.- 12:15 p.m., $14 — $18
— League of Women Voters — GVLT Matt Parsons Speaking
Pilgrim Congregational Church
2118 S. 3rd Ave., Bozeman
Matt will be speaking on “The Future of Trails in the Gallatin Valley.”
— Adventure Women’s Book Club
This month’s memoir is “Unbowed” by Wangari Maathai.
Belgrade Community Library
106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade
VITA will be at the library to assist patrons and community members with their taxes. Call or text 406-451-8178 to reserve your space.
— Community Pint Night for Montana Wilderness School
Join us and we’ll donate 50 cents from every pint sold to support the work that the Montana Wilderness School does in our community.
1609 S. 11th Ave., Bozeman
$1 from every pint sold will be donated to HRDC.
— Winter Fitness: Low Impact Cardio
Belgrade Community Library
106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade
Walking class — bring your water bottle and wear your sneakers!
— Pole Fitness Level One Class
Flying Lion Aerial Fitness
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Pole fitness sculpts the body, increases flexibility and offers cardio. Learn pole dance basics & empower yourself.
— Preparing for the Camino de Santiago
2220 Tschache St., Bozeman
Learn what it takes to walk the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route across Spain and what inspires 300,000+ people a year to make this epic trek.
— Art Lecture by Harvey Hamburgh
600 W. Kagy Blvd., Bozeman
Art lecture by MSU art history professor Harvey Hamburgh on “Exploring Artists in Film.”
— George Wuerthner: “Our Backyard – The Custer Gallatin National Forest”
2152 W. Graf St., Bozeman
George Wuerthner, ecologist and author, will uncover the history and discoveries of the Custer National Forest with a focus on the Gallatin Range.
— IVY- Glue Phactory vs. Regulators
901 North Black Avenue, Bozeman
Story Mill Recreation Center
The club meets every Tuesday & Thursday for co-ed, casual, drop-in badminton. Equipment provided.
Contact Tom Carne, 624-6746 for questions.
Help provided by certified volunteers is available to assist low or moderate income taxpayers complete basic tax returns for Federal and State taxes.
— Yoga Fundamentals with Nancy Ruby
YogaMotion Wellness Academy
521 E. Peach St., Bozeman
Experience the ways to feel safe and comfortable in a skillfully guided yoga practice. Build confidence-discover the full spectrum of benefits.
11 a.m.- 12 p.m., $10 — $15
All abilities are welcome! Please bring your own mat.
Belgrade Community Library
106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade
Different seminar from Montana Alzheimer’s Association every month — register by calling 1-800-272-3900. Bring your own lunch!
— Four Cornerz Toastmasters Club
555 Zoot Enterprises Ln., Bozeman
An opportunity to practice conducting meetings, giving impromptu speeches, presenting prepared speeches, and offering constructive evaluation.
Relaxed time with rhymes, songs, and play for ages 0-2 with parent, grandparent, or caregiver.
— Creating & Maintaining a Community of Support, with Dr. Susan Mecca
102 S. 11th Ave., Bozeman
Join Dr. Mecca to learn strategies for creating a community to support you through tough times and cancer. Please call 582-1600 to register!
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Learn hip hop! All levels of dance experience welcome. Join us in a fun environment that encourages you to learn. 16+
— Feed yourself and your family: 3 Tips to Designing your Dream Homestead
Transform your wish list into a dream homestead that brings you fresh veggies and fruit, and a little more self-reliance. RSVP for this class.
— Live Music with Gina & the Wildfire
Join us for live music! It’s also steak night, so we’ll be cooking up some Yellowstone Grassfed Beef specials! Tuesday night never sounded so good!
— Friends of MSU Library Book Club
The Friends of the MSU Library will meet to discuss: “Celestial Bodies” by Jokha Alharthi.
— Gallatin Quilt Guild — Tips, Tools, Tricks and Techniques
Bring your favorite item or advice, to enlighten the group and share what helps you with quilting or other fiber arts.
21 S. Wallace Ave., Bozeman
Bozeman 500WS present Science Trivia Night! The event is open to all
Flying Lion Aerial Fitness
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Aerial yoga blends the flow of vinyasa yoga with aerial hammock.
7:15-8:30 p.m., $15 — $20
— Fluid Feminine Movement S-Factor
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Dive deeper into your feminine body with our Fluid Feminine Movement Class. This S-Factor workout warms up your body with slow, intentional movement.
7:15-8:15 p.m., $14 — $18
2825 W. Main St., Bozeman
A low-impact walking program, perfect for individuals struggling with arthritis or other chronic health conditions.
308 N. Broadway, Belgrade
Join us for tricycles, bouncy balls, and lots of space to run around! Gym Days provides a place for parents and toddlers to socialize and actively play.
Belgrade Community Library
106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade
VITA will be at the library to assist patrons and community members with their taxes. Call or text 406-451-8178 to reserve your space.
Read aloud to a therapy dog from Intermountain Therapy Animals!
— Yoga for Improved Posture with Nancy Ruby
YogaMotion Wellness Academy
521 E. Peach St., Bozeman
You’ll look better and feel great if you stop slouching and stand up straight. Yoga can help you do just that-honor your spine’s natural curves.
4:30-5:45 p.m., $36 — $55
— Music and Mussels w/ Hollerin’ Pine
1609 S. 11th Ave., Bozeman
Join us for live music preformed by Hollerin’ Pine. Don’t forget to grab an order of our mussels while they last!
— Winter Fitness: Low Impact Cardio
Belgrade Community Library
106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade
Walking class — bring your water bottle and wear your sneakers!
— Pole Fitness Level One Class
Flying Lion Aerial Fitness
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Pole fitness sculpts the body, increases flexibility and offers cardio. Learn pole dance basics & empower yourself.
— Author Talk with SM Hulse
We are thrilled to welcome Montana author SM Hulse to share her newest novel “Eden Mine.”
— Healing from Multiple Sclerosis
Livingston Public Library Community Room
228 W. Callendar St., Livingston
Sagebrush Acupuncture’s Savannah Barnes will discuss her journey overcoming Multiple Sclerosis.
101 N. Rouse Ave., Bozeman
Edis solo. Folksy, bluesy, acoustic fun.
1019 E. Main St., Ste. 202, Bozeman
Join us in an 8-week online EcoSattva training that draws on wisdom from Buddhism and climate psychology, supporting our experience of climate change.
— Science Inquiry Lecture: Microbes, Carbon and Climate--Impacts of a Changing Cryosphere
600 W. Kagy Blvd., Bozeman
MSU’s Dr. Christine Foreman will discuss what microbes in cold environments tell us about carbon, climate change and the physical limits of life.
119 E. Main St., Belgrade
Support your local library by joining us for an evening of readings from Belgrade Community Library’s biography section presented by local actors.
— Country Swing Dance Lessons
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Country Swing Lesson — All levels and ages!
Story Mill Recreation Center
The club meets every Tuesday & Thursday for co-ed, casual, drop-in badminton. Equipment provided.
Contact Tom Carne, 624-6746 for questions.
Join us for tricycles, bouncy balls, and lots of space to run around! Gym Days provides a place for parents and toddlers to socialize and actively play.
Relaxed time for infants and toddlers with parent, grandparent, or caregiver in large Community Room.
— Fluid Feminine Movement — S-Factor
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Dive deeper into your feminine body with our Fluid Feminine Movement Class. This S-Factor workout warms up your body with slow, intentional movement.
Belgrade Community Library
106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade
Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga will lead a class. Open to all ages. Some mats and accessories will be available for those that do not have their own.
Flying Lion Aerial Fitness
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Aerial yoga blends the flow of traditional yoga with aerial arts hammock. Gain strength, flexibility, balance.
Belgrade Community Library
106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade
Check the Belgrade library’s website for details on the current month’s read. To join contact the library at 388-4346.
Have fun dancing in the midst of a Musical Gradient. Guided Meditation, Live Instruments, DJ, and Decompression Picnic.
Emerson Center for Arts and Culture
111 S. Grand Ave., Bozeman
Bozeman, for one night only, enjoy a night of laughter w/ Comedic Legend Gilbert Gottfried! From “Alladin” to “Sharknado,” you know the voice & face.
81123 Gallatin Rd., Bozeman
Captivating audiences with all the components of his music-, John Floridis brings a truly unique performance
2825 W. Main St., Bozeman
A low-impact walking program, perfect for individuals struggling with arthritis or other chronic health conditions.
— Read Sing Play! Storytime
Join us for book read-alouds, songs, crafts, and activities for children ages 3-6. Siblings are always welcome!
10:15 a.m.- 12 p.m., Free
Belgrade Community Library
106 N. Broadway Ave., Belgrade
Rotating Friday afternoon programming featuring board games, legos, movies, and other activities. Open to children in grades K-6
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Kinetic Meditation is a dance practice inspired by the 5 Rhythms teachings of Gabriel Roth.
— Open Door Theatre presents “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney
807 N. Tracy Ave., Bozeman
Open Door Theatre presents a stage reading of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney with two directors, Valerie Watson and Debbie Jamieson, and two casts.
7:30-9:30 p.m., $14 — $15
— Country Swing Dance Lessons
622 E. Tamarack St., Bozeman
Country Swing Lesson — All levels and ages!
The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts
415 E. Lewis St., Livingston
Overflowing with heart and humor, Big Fish is an extraordinary musical tale — spectacular, fantastical, and full of love.