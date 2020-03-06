Some consider it the greatest music rivalry of all time — the Beatles, or the Rolling Stones?
That’s the question the “Beatles vs Stones” show Friday at the Emerson Center wants to answer. Beatles cover band Abbey Road will go head-to-head with Rolling Stones cover band Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Show.
“It’s a journey through time, starting in the mid 60s,” said Christopher LeGrand, who plays Mick Jagger in the band Satisfaction. The band has been part of the cast of the show for about five years, but has been playing Stones songs together for almost two decades.
The show is comprised of three sets from each band, each representing an “era” of the bands.
“We do an early Rolling Stones era, like 1955 to 66 era, and then we do a late 60s and early 70s era of the band ... and then the final segment of the show is an early 1980s, ‘Start Me Up’ era,” LeGrand said. “There’s different versions of Mick Jagger that I have to portray.”
LeGrand said it’s a challenge to play the three different versions of Jagger, but he’s had years to study and learn the frontman’s dance moves and vocal style.
“Its always still a work in progress,” he said. “You’re always working and trying to get better and studying.”
LeGrand said the bands poke fun at each other on stage, but that the competition is entirely friendly.
“It’s apples and oranges,” he said. “But hey, I like apples and oranges.”
Axel Clarke, who plays Ringo in Abbey Road, said the tour has hit other Montana cities but never Bozeman.
“It’s a hell of a lot of fun,” Clarke said. “I’ve been doing it almost 10 years now and it’s still challenging ... just trying to embody (Ringo) while doing the music justice.”
The Beatles’ era costumes go from mop top haircuts and Ed Sullivan-style suits to Sgt. Pepper’s psychedelic-colored costumes to the more casual clothes the band wore in its final years.
“We play music that matches the time period of the costumes, so we move through their entire career that way,” he said.
Clarke and LeGrand said the bands both get along on the road, so all onstage jabs are just for fun.
“It’s a very brotherhood kind of show,” Clarke said. “It’s more just a playful, fun rivalry.”
For the final set, both bands get onstage to play a couple hit songs from both the Beatles and the Stones.
“If anyone’s in the concert and wondering, ‘why haven’t they played this song yet,’ well, you might hear it at the end,” Clarke said.
The Beatles vs Stones show is in town for one night only on Friday, March 6 at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture. Tickets are available online at beatles-vs-stones.com/tour.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.