Puppetry comes in many forms. String and Shadow Puppet Theater’s puppets are big — often larger than life cardboard-based creations that are more Chinese New Year dragon than hand puppets like those in "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" or marionettes on strings like “The Lonely Goatherd” in “The Sound of Music.”
“Personally, I love the big visual element,” said company co-founder and director Emily McHugh. “They’re really colorful. They’re fun to watch. They really return you to a childlike state.”
String and Shadow, based out of Olympia, Washington, is on the road this month, testing the logistics of touring a large summer show.
“We’re just trying to find out if it’s possible, and if it’s possible, is it something we want to be doing,” McHugh said.
The troupe’s 35-foot 1997 International school bus was in need of some repairs when McHugh caught up with the Chronicle on Monday. It was moving, she said, but not well. It was a low moment on an otherwise promising tour that has taken them down the coast to Oregon and California. When the bus is back to form, String and Shadow is heading inland for stops in Utah and Montana.
In Bozeman, Random Acts of Silliness presents String and Shadow Puppet Theater’s “Ship of Fools: A Giant Puppet Odyssey” on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 and 12, on the Emerson lawn at 6:30 p.m. Performances are free, but donations are appreciated. In inclement weather, the show will take place in the Emerson Ballroom.
“We are passionate about providing whimsical, magical art experiences for people of all ages in our community,” Danielle Thomsen, Random Acts of Silliness’ “Executive Enchantment Officer,” stated via text. “So we are over to the moon to be able to bring the phenomenal theatrical experience that is a String and Shadow show to Bozeman.
“Also, their work is so cool,” she continued.
“Ship of Fools” is heavy on musical and visual performance aspects. It is the first String and Shadow show to not rely on dialogue to tell the story. “In it, three mimes set sail from the Port of Styx across the mythical boundary waters connecting the world of the living to the underworld,” according to the company’s website.
“We really write these shows thinking of an all-ages audience and wanting to have material that an adult is going to draw things from as much as a child is going to,” McHugh said.
Along the way, the mimes meet a giant whale, a personified eye of the storm, mischievous water spirits and more. McHugh describes the show as “dreamy and mythological.”
“It’s dealing with them passing out of this world in some way and into this mythological world that we’ve taken a lot of liberties trying to invent and explore,” she said.
The love of a good story comes naturally to McHugh, who describes her father as a performative storyteller… and a writer, radio producer and philosopher.
“I grew up with a lot of stories being told,” McHugh said. “I think I learned a lot about what makes a good story from him. I do draw a lot from mythology and folk tales, not particularly West Virginian or American folk tales. But a love of stories and story structure — he gave me that.”
In 2015, McHugh had just graduated from Evergreen State College in Olympia with a degree in journalism. Despite the way charted by her parents (her mother is a painter), McHugh wasn’t pursuing the artistic path. A performance by Paperhand Puppet Intervention in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, changed that.
“I was really blown away by their performance and got very very inspired about it,” McHugh said.
The following year, she returned to North Carolina for Paperhand’s apprentice program, learning the basic framework for puppet building that would allow her to further explore her own style. She came back for another season in 2019,
“I pretty much knew from when I first saw the show and got excited about it that I wanted to do it myself,” McHugh said. “It was wonderful working with them but I wanted to try to do stories that I was interested in, to do more writing.”
McHugh founded String and Shadow in late 2019 with Donald Palardy, and the company has been in flux since as they navigated the pandemic and how to connect with audiences in the aftermath of lockdowns.
In April, McHugh and Palardy gathered the troupe to start what McHugh called “the devising process.” Starting with a basic outline, the three mimes, three musicians and six puppeteers explored themes of love, loss, friendship and acceptance through dance and choreography.
“These early rehearsals, before we had a lot of the puppets and props, we were figuring out the movement of the water or how the three central characters are going to be relating to the puppets,” McHugh said.
The troupe would go back and forth between making and rehearsing, testing the visual impact as well as the most expressive way for something to move or to advance the story. McHugh describes the tour thus far as “magical,” with enthusiastic audiences at every stop.
“That has been encouraging and exciting,” McHugh said. “It feels like we’re starting to build a framework for it to be more of a touring company.
When McHugh talks about puppeteering, and the shows created by String and Shadow, she keeps coming back to the collaborative aspects.
“One thing I really loved when I first saw a Paperhand show was that when they all came out in their puppeteer black clothing at the end and took a bow I was like ‘I have no idea who is responsible for anything',” McHugh said.
There was no extra curtain call for the lead actors, no divas to appease.
“It feels so community oriented,” she said.
For more information, visit www.stringandshadow.com or www.randomactsofsilliness.com.
