Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Puppetry comes in many forms. String and Shadow Puppet Theater’s puppets are big — often larger than life cardboard-based creations that are more Chinese New Year dragon than hand puppets like those in "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" or marionettes on strings like “The Lonely Goatherd” in “The Sound of Music.”

“Personally, I love the big visual element,” said company co-founder and director Emily McHugh. “They’re really colorful. They’re fun to watch. They really return you to a childlike state.”

String and Shadow, based out of Olympia, Washington, is on the road this month, testing the logistics of touring a large summer show.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

Tags

Recommended for you